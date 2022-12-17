Read full article on original website
Notre Dame girls pull away from Pen Argyl in fourth quarter
EASTON, Pa. - In a Colonial League girls basketball battle between a pair of 4-1 teams, Notre Dame emerged with a 49-37 win on Monday over Pen Argyl. Carly Campbell scored 16 points and Emma Altmire added 15 as the Crusaders won their third straight. Ellianna Wallbillich led all scorers with 17 points for Pen Argyl.
Emmaus wins OT thriller, Parkland wins game of runs to keep their streaks alive
Cross-Divisional matchups hitting the hardwood in the EPC on Tuesday night. Emmaus and Parkland coming out on the winning end of their respective matchups. At Freedom, the Green Hornets finding themselves in a showdown with the Patriots, as regulation time wasn't enough for this one. The Green Hornets would edge out the win, 66-65 in overtime.
Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights
READING, Pa. - Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win. Ruben Rodriguez continues to help lead the Red Knights attack, he would finish with a game-high 26 points...
Emmaus/Freedom and Parkland/Liberty boys basketball, 12.20.22
Exeter wins the final bout to win the match over rival, Governor Mifflin
READING, Pa. - Exeter and Governor Mifflin renewing their rivalry on the mat at the home of the Eagles on Wednesday night. It would be the home team taking this one, 32-26. The Mustangs wasting no time in the early going, building up a 17-3 lead following the 172 pound bout. Jackson Schools earning the pin over Cody Morgan to help get the Mustangs lead to that point.
Reading vs. Chester boys basketball, 12.21.22
Student takes down teacher, Lafayette cruises past La Salle
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Lafayette hit the road, south to Philadelphia to wrap-up play before a brief holiday break. The Leopards earning a blowout win over La Salle, 90-65. This game a reunion of sort as Mike Jordan went head-to-head with his former college coach, Fran Dunphy. The Leopards held a...
Several local standouts made their commitments official during Early Signing Day
The Early Signing Period took place on Wednesday across the nation. In Berks County several football standouts committed to their next program, including a pair staying home and heading to State College. At Wyomissing, Jven Williams made it official putting the pen to paper and committing to Penn State. Williams...
Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat
PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. - Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17. At 138 pounds the Stateliners began to truly open things up on their end. Luke Geleta gets the pin to push the lead to 26-13. Luke's younger brother, Gavin would pick up a win too, brothers helping to get it done for the Stateliners.
Phillipsburg vs. Hillsborough wrestling, 12.21.22
Early Signing Day commits from across Berks County
IM ABLE founder honored by Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame
WYOMISSING, Pa. - IM ABLE Foundation founder Chris Kaag was recently named to the Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame in the summer sports contributor category. Kaag, a former U.S. Marine, lost the use of his legs after being diagnosed with AMN (adrenomyeloneuropathy,) a degenerative nerve condition that cut short his career in the military.
Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
Stretch of Route 22 eastbound reopens after 6-vehicle crash
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 22 eastbound in Lehigh County has reopened after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 6 p.m. in South Whitehall Township, between the Quakertown and Cedar Crest Boulevard exits. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said there were multiple...
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique
TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.
AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
Car, pickup truck crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving a car and pickup truck. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Main and West Highland streets. The car and truck sustained front end damage. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to...
Fix for troublesome intersection in Bethlehem Twp., originally slated for 2023, now pushed to 2025/26
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years. "After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow...
Christmas display at Palmer Twp. man's house might give Clark Griswold a run for his money
PALMER TWP., Pa. - It's always nice to drive through a neighborhood and see that one house that really takes holiday lighting to the next level. But one man in Palmer Township does so much, folks actually travel hours out of their way to see it. Many decorate their homes...
