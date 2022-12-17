Read full article on original website
Related
Families celebrate Christmas at Ryves Youth Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Families in the valley went to Ryves Youth center for a fun, magical evening filled with Christmas cheer. People enjoyed dinner during a live musical performance by local artists. Children shopped for loved ones in Santa’s workshop. They also wrapped gifts and took pictures with Santa.
12 Days of Christmas: Missy’s & Sissy’s Treasures
Take a step back in time and enjoy a simpler time at Missy’s & Sissy’s Treasures in Terre Haute. Whether you like furniture, toys, or knick-knacks from the Victorian or Post-Modern era, they’ve likely got something you will treasure. This antique store is bright, clean, and easy to explore.
12 Days of Christmas: Last minute gift ideas from Willow Gift & Home
Are you still looking for that perfect gift for someone? Need an ornament for an exchange party or a hostess gift? Willow Gift & Home has something for everyone and they will wrap it up free of charge. Willow Gift & Home is located at 3500 Hulman Street in Terre...
Warming Centers across the Valley
INDIANA (WTWO/WAWV) — As we brace for some extreme cold and more winter weather over the later part of the week, some local organizations are offering a place to stay warm here in the valley. Reach Services announced Tuesday that they’re offering warming services at Pathways Day Center, open...
Elected Officials sworn in at Vigo County Courthouse
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Wednesday evening, newly elected and re-elected officials in Vigo County were sworn in at the courthouse. They took their oaths in front of a packed crowd and will officially take office on January first. Wednesday’s event comes after the Vigo County election board...
Winter Storm on the way
Lots of winter weather alerts with the big storm developing. WINTER STORM WATCH for all of the area from later on Thursday – Saturday morning. High of 45 and low of 25 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a north wind. Temps are not bad. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here and moving this way. Satellite has some breaks in the clouds here and all clear on radar. Few light rain showers on Thursday and the changing to snow later on Thursday. It will also start to get windy later on Thursday. The snow will end Friday morning but it will stay windy. Temps will turn very cold through the weekend. Tonight, partly cloudy and 24. Tomorrow, cloudy and 40. Snow later on Thursday and into Friday and very cold right into the weekend. Some light snow possible again by Monday.
Winter Storm later this week
WINTER STORM WATCH for the north half of the area for Thu – Sat am. High of 34 and low of 17 today. No real snow today. Terre Haute right now is cold and a ligth wind. Temps are cold. Water vapor satellite has a weak system moving through tonight. Satellite shows clouds moving in and some snow showers on radar. We stay dry the next two days. Rain moves in Thursday and changes over to snow by Thursday night and into Friday. Temps will become bitter cold in the coming days. Tonight, cloudy and 27. Tomorrow, lots of clouds and 41. Dry mid week and the storm late this week and bitter cold after that.
