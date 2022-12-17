ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Heidbreder has 17 in Air Force's 67-65 win over N. Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — (AP) — Jake Heidbreder's 17 points helped Air Force defeat Northern Colorado 67-65 on Tuesday night. Heidbreder was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Falcons (9-4). Corbin Green scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (1 for 3 from distance), and added six rebounds and three blocks. Rytis Petraitis recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Chatsworth Sierra Canyon prevails over Denver George Washington 74-37

Chatsworth Sierra Canyon raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 74-37 win over Denver George Washington for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 20.
DENVER, CO
Powerhouse performance: Westminster roars to big win over Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 67-21

The force was strong for Westminster as it pierced Wildomar Cornerstone Christian during Tuesday's 67-21 thumping in Colorado girls basketball on December 20.
WESTMINSTER, CO
Highlands Ranch blitzes Pinole Valley in dominating victory 63-41

Highlands Ranch raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-41 win over Pinole Valley in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
Colorado State earns 62-60 victory over Saint Mary's (CA)

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 23 points as Colorado State beat Saint Mary's (CA) 62-60 on Sunday night. Stevens had five assists for the Rams (8-4). John Tonje scored 17 points, going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. James Moors recorded eight points and finished 3 of 5 from the field.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Jungers scores 20, sends Omaha to 83-66 victory over Denvver

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Luke Jungers had 20 points to propel Omaha to an 83-66 victory over Denver on Monday night. Jungers was 7-of-13 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Mavericks (5-8). JJ White scored 18 points with eight assists. Frankie Fidler made three 3-pointers and scored 16. Tommy Bruner and Justin Mullins both scored 15 for the Pioneers (9-4). Tyree Corbett had 11 points and seven rebounds.
OMAHA, NE
Thornton Riverdale Ridge outlasts Denver Kennedy 64-47

Thornton Riverdale Ridge stretched out and finally snapped Denver Kennedy to earn a 64-47 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20.
THORNTON, CO
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge drums Tucson Salpointe Catholic with resounding beat 80-59

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Tucson Salpointe Catholic 80-59 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
TUCSON, AZ
Gilbert Mesquite ends the party for Aurora Smoky Hill 79-67

Gilbert Mesquite collected a solid win over Aurora Smoky Hill in a 79-67 verdict in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
AURORA, CO
Storm warning: Gilbert Mesquite unleashes full fury on Littleton Columbine 51-31

Gilbert Mesquite unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Littleton Columbine 51-31 Tuesday in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
LITTLETON, CO
Denver South overcomes Paramount 73-59

Denver South turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 73-59 win over Paramount during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
DENVER, CO
Centennial Eaglecrest grinds out close victory over Castle Rock Douglas County 73-69

With little to no wiggle room, Centennial Eaglecrest nosed past Castle Rock Douglas County 73-69 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 20.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Glenwood Springs knocks off Erie 46-39

The cardiac kids of Glenwood Springs unleashed every advantage to outlast Erie 46-39 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Longmont, CO
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont's present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

