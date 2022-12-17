GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — (AP) — Jake Heidbreder's 17 points helped Air Force defeat Northern Colorado 67-65 on Tuesday night. Heidbreder was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Falcons (9-4). Corbin Green scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (1 for 3 from distance), and added six rebounds and three blocks. Rytis Petraitis recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO