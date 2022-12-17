Read full article on original website
Heidbreder has 17 in Air Force's 67-65 win over N. Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — (AP) — Jake Heidbreder's 17 points helped Air Force defeat Northern Colorado 67-65 on Tuesday night. Heidbreder was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Falcons (9-4). Corbin Green scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (1 for 3 from distance), and added six rebounds and three blocks. Rytis Petraitis recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.
Tad Boyle on cusp of eclipsing Colorado's all-time wins mark
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tad Boyle really felt like his arrival in Boulder was going to pay big dividends. Not at first as a basketball coach, either, but as an investment advisor. That was his line of work a while back, before coaching entered the picture. Fast-forward a few...
Chatsworth Sierra Canyon prevails over Denver George Washington 74-37
Chatsworth Sierra Canyon raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 74-37 win over Denver George Washington for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 20.
Powerhouse performance: Westminster roars to big win over Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 67-21
The force was strong for Westminster as it pierced Wildomar Cornerstone Christian during Tuesday's 67-21 thumping in Colorado girls basketball on December 20.
Highlands Ranch blitzes Pinole Valley in dominating victory 63-41
Highlands Ranch raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-41 win over Pinole Valley in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20.
Colorado State earns 62-60 victory over Saint Mary's (CA)
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 23 points as Colorado State beat Saint Mary's (CA) 62-60 on Sunday night. Stevens had five assists for the Rams (8-4). John Tonje scored 17 points, going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. James Moors recorded eight points and finished 3 of 5 from the field.
Jungers scores 20, sends Omaha to 83-66 victory over Denvver
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Luke Jungers had 20 points to propel Omaha to an 83-66 victory over Denver on Monday night. Jungers was 7-of-13 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Mavericks (5-8). JJ White scored 18 points with eight assists. Frankie Fidler made three 3-pointers and scored 16. Tommy Bruner and Justin Mullins both scored 15 for the Pioneers (9-4). Tyree Corbett had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Thornton Riverdale Ridge outlasts Denver Kennedy 64-47
Thornton Riverdale Ridge stretched out and finally snapped Denver Kennedy to earn a 64-47 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20.
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge drums Tucson Salpointe Catholic with resounding beat 80-59
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Tucson Salpointe Catholic 80-59 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
Gilbert Mesquite ends the party for Aurora Smoky Hill 79-67
Gilbert Mesquite collected a solid win over Aurora Smoky Hill in a 79-67 verdict in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
Storm warning: Gilbert Mesquite unleashes full fury on Littleton Columbine 51-31
Gilbert Mesquite unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Littleton Columbine 51-31 Tuesday in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
Denver South overcomes Paramount 73-59
Denver South turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 73-59 win over Paramount during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Centennial Eaglecrest grinds out close victory over Castle Rock Douglas County 73-69
With little to no wiggle room, Centennial Eaglecrest nosed past Castle Rock Douglas County 73-69 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 20.
Denver D’Evelyn pours it on Englewood Kent Denver 76-26
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Denver D'Evelyn put away Englewood Kent Denver 76-26 at Denver D'Evelyn on December 20 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion
DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy entered the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the helmet while diving for a first down early in the third quarter in the Cardinals' 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. McCoy was tackled by Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton and...
Glenwood Springs knocks off Erie 46-39
The cardiac kids of Glenwood Springs unleashed every advantage to outlast Erie 46-39 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Broncos end 5-game skid behind Rypien; Wilson set to return
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos have found success again — with backup quarterback Brett Rypien steering the offense. Next step, try to get back on the winning track with Russell Wilson running the show. Although Wilson passed the league's concussion protocols, he was a spectator (a precautionary...
Complete command: Santa Maria St. Joseph dominates Denver East in convincing showing 56-20
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Santa Maria St. Joseph turned out the lights on Denver East 56-20 on December 20 in California girls high school basketball.
Rypien overcomes pressure, rallies Broncos past Cards 24-15
DENVER (AP) — Backup quarterback Brett Rypien led the Denver Broncos to their first win since October. His reward: A seat back on the bench. This is, after all, Russell Wilson's show and he'll be back under center next week. Rypien made the most of his third career start...
Jokic's latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Jokic followed up his 40-point, 27-rebound,...
