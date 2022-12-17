Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Ja Morant Not Concerned with Grizzlies Being Challenged in Western Conference
Ja Morant isn't sweating the Western Conference. During an interview on ESPN's NBA Today on Wednesday, Malika Andrews asked Morant who he thought the Memphis Grizzlies might have to get through to win a title, and he said the Boston Celtics. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah,"...
Sources: Trae Young Could Be Next NBA Superstar to Request Trade
LAS VEGAS — Rival executives in attendance at the NBA's annual G League Winter Showcase are of the belief that Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team doesn't make inroads come postseason time.
Steve Kerr Says He Hopes Kevin Durant Plays for Team USA Basketball at 2024 Olympics
Steve Kerr hopes to coach Kevin Durant once again during the 2024 Olympic cycle. Speaking to reporters before the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday night, Kerr was asked about Durant possibly playing for Team USA during the Paris Games. "That would be nice," the Warriors...
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: NBA Exec Believes Bulls Star 'Wants to Go to the Lakers'
If Zach LaVine's time with the Chicago Bulls is coming to an end, there's reportedly one team the veteran shooting guard would be interested in suiting up for—the Los Angeles Lakers. An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney:. "A full rebuild kind of thing, that is not going...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wally Szczerbiak Apologizes to Tyrese Haliburton for 'Wannabe Fake All-Star' Comment
Wally Szczerbiak is attempting to end his brief war of words with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. Szczerbiak, an MSG Network television analyst, apologized on the air for calling Haliburton a "wannabe fake All-Star" player. The original comment was made by Szczerbiak on Sunday when he was doing highlights of...
Grading Every NBA Team's Top Rookies So Far This Season
Honestly, never. Not as long as you remember these are fluid evaluations that will evolve over time just as the player in question does, for better or worse. With roughly one-third of the 2022-23 campaign already in the books—I know, right? Time flies when you're having fun, or having fun dreams about your squad adding a certain 7'4" French teenager—there is more than enough data to start assigning letter grades to the latest rookie class.
NBA G League Showcase 2022 Results: Scores, Highlights, Stats from Consolation Games
The NBA G League Showcase is nearing its end after another day of action on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Ahead of Thursday's Showcase Cup championship game between the Ontario Clippers and Windy City Bulls, a pair of consolation games were played between the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the Iowa Wolves plus the South Bay Lakers and the College Park Skyhawks.
Lakers Rumors: LA 'Very Intrigued' by Knicks' Cam Reddish; NY Wants 1st in Trade
Some officials within the Los Angeles Lakers are "very intrigued" by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. Woike reported the Knicks are looking to get a first-round draft pick for Reddish but that "the asking price is expected to eventually dip" because he isn't featuring for New York at the moment.
Hawks GM Landry Fields Replaces Travis Schlenk as President of Basketball Operations
Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields is replacing Travis Schlenk as the team's president of basketball operations. Schlenk, who's pivoting to an advisory role, cited personal reasons for his decision:. "Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I've been going...
Teams Are Watching the Bulls—and Zach LaVine—Closely Ahead of the Trade Deadline
For a moment, everything clicked for the Chicago Bulls in their 113-103 win Tuesday night over the Heat in Miami. The team's three stars combined for 74 points, almost as if news of on-court frustrations between stars hadn't engulfed the franchise earlier in the day. But ending a four-game losing...
Report: Troy Weaver, Pistons Agree to Contract Extension; Has Been GM Since 2020
The Detroit Pistons have signed general manager Troy Weaver to a contract extension, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Weaver is in his third season with the team after arriving in June 2020 following 12 years in the Oklahoma City Thunder front office. The Pistons currently have the...
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Contacted Raptors About OG Anunoby Before Winning Streak
The New York Knicks supposedly contacted the Toronto Raptors about trading for forward OG Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Ian Begley of SNY reported the discussions, though it does not appear they got beyond the initial stages. While the Raptors are not actively shopping Anunoby, he's known as...
Kevin Durant Says He Hated How Warriors' 2022 NBA Championship Was 'All About Me'
Kevin Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors before signing with the Brooklyn Nets, and after the Dubs won their latest championship in 2022 without him, he said he felt like everyone turned their attention to him, which he disliked. Durant said, via Michael Lee of the...
Zion Williamson Placed in Health and Safety Protocols, Out for Pelicans vs. Spurs
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will be out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. This marks the sixth game the 22-year-old will miss this season, as he also missed time...
Zach LaVine Responds to Criticism of Max Contract amid Bulls Struggles
Zach LaVine has fallen short of expectations so far this season after signing a five-year, $215 million max deal with the Chicago Bulls, but he doesn't believe there is a correlation. "It hasn't weighed (on) anything for me. I don't understand how that gets put into context," LaVine said, per...
Bulls Trade Rumors: Multiple Teams 'Prepared to Make Offers' for Alex Caruso
Multiple NBA teams reportedly are prepared to make trade offers for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso if the team decides to make him available. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports spoke to an Eastern Conference general manager on the matter. "The guy to watch is [Alex] Caruso," the GM said in...
Warriors Players Who Have to Elevate Their Game in 2023
Things are far from golden for the defending NBA champions. Following Tuesday's 38-point loss to the New York Knicks, the Golden State Warriors lost 143-113 in Wednesday's showdown with the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors have now lost seven of their last nine games. That downturn, by the way, preceded Stephen Curry's shoulder injury, so it's not like these struggles can be pinned solely on his absence.
B/R NHL Roundtable: In Favor of the NHL's Rumored 84-Game Schedule?
We might be getting more NHL regular-season hockey in the future. According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, the league has internally discussed the possibility of expanding the 82-game regular-season schedule to 84 contests. Adding two tilts would mean each team could play its division rivals more often, which—in theory—would be more attractive to hockey fans.
