ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Sources: Trae Young Could Be Next NBA Superstar to Request Trade

LAS VEGAS — Rival executives in attendance at the NBA's annual G League Winter Showcase are of the belief that Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team doesn't make inroads come postseason time.
Bleacher Report

Steve Kerr Says He Hopes Kevin Durant Plays for Team USA Basketball at 2024 Olympics

Steve Kerr hopes to coach Kevin Durant once again during the 2024 Olympic cycle. Speaking to reporters before the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday night, Kerr was asked about Durant possibly playing for Team USA during the Paris Games. "That would be nice," the Warriors...
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report

Wally Szczerbiak Apologizes to Tyrese Haliburton for 'Wannabe Fake All-Star' Comment

Wally Szczerbiak is attempting to end his brief war of words with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. Szczerbiak, an MSG Network television analyst, apologized on the air for calling Haliburton a "wannabe fake All-Star" player. The original comment was made by Szczerbiak on Sunday when he was doing highlights of...
Bleacher Report

Grading Every NBA Team's Top Rookies So Far This Season

Honestly, never. Not as long as you remember these are fluid evaluations that will evolve over time just as the player in question does, for better or worse. With roughly one-third of the 2022-23 campaign already in the books—I know, right? Time flies when you're having fun, or having fun dreams about your squad adding a certain 7'4" French teenager—there is more than enough data to start assigning letter grades to the latest rookie class.
Bleacher Report

NBA G League Showcase 2022 Results: Scores, Highlights, Stats from Consolation Games

The NBA G League Showcase is nearing its end after another day of action on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Ahead of Thursday's Showcase Cup championship game between the Ontario Clippers and Windy City Bulls, a pair of consolation games were played between the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the Iowa Wolves plus the South Bay Lakers and the College Park Skyhawks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA 'Very Intrigued' by Knicks' Cam Reddish; NY Wants 1st in Trade

Some officials within the Los Angeles Lakers are "very intrigued" by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. Woike reported the Knicks are looking to get a first-round draft pick for Reddish but that "the asking price is expected to eventually dip" because he isn't featuring for New York at the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Hawks GM Landry Fields Replaces Travis Schlenk as President of Basketball Operations

Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields is replacing Travis Schlenk as the team's president of basketball operations. Schlenk, who's pivoting to an advisory role, cited personal reasons for his decision:. "Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I've been going...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Zach LaVine Responds to Criticism of Max Contract amid Bulls Struggles

Zach LaVine has fallen short of expectations so far this season after signing a five-year, $215 million max deal with the Chicago Bulls, but he doesn't believe there is a correlation. "It hasn't weighed (on) anything for me. I don't understand how that gets put into context," LaVine said, per...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Warriors Players Who Have to Elevate Their Game in 2023

Things are far from golden for the defending NBA champions. Following Tuesday's 38-point loss to the New York Knicks, the Golden State Warriors lost 143-113 in Wednesday's showdown with the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors have now lost seven of their last nine games. That downturn, by the way, preceded Stephen Curry's shoulder injury, so it's not like these struggles can be pinned solely on his absence.
Bleacher Report

B/R NHL Roundtable: In Favor of the NHL's Rumored 84-Game Schedule?

We might be getting more NHL regular-season hockey in the future. According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, the league has internally discussed the possibility of expanding the 82-game regular-season schedule to 84 contests. Adding two tilts would mean each team could play its division rivals more often, which—in theory—would be more attractive to hockey fans.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy