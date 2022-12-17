ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Sources: Trae Young Could Be Next NBA Superstar to Request Trade

LAS VEGAS — Rival executives in attendance at the NBA's annual G League Winter Showcase are of the belief that Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team doesn't make inroads come postseason time.
Bleacher Report

Wally Szczerbiak Apologizes to Tyrese Haliburton for 'Wannabe Fake All-Star' Comment

Wally Szczerbiak is attempting to end his brief war of words with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. Szczerbiak, an MSG Network television analyst, apologized on the air for calling Haliburton a "wannabe fake All-Star" player. The original comment was made by Szczerbiak on Sunday when he was doing highlights of...
Bleacher Report

Grading Every NBA Team's Top Rookies So Far This Season

Honestly, never. Not as long as you remember these are fluid evaluations that will evolve over time just as the player in question does, for better or worse. With roughly one-third of the 2022-23 campaign already in the books—I know, right? Time flies when you're having fun, or having fun dreams about your squad adding a certain 7'4" French teenager—there is more than enough data to start assigning letter grades to the latest rookie class.
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant on Lack of Attention to Nets' Recent Success: 'They Take Us for Granted'

The Brooklyn Nets have the longest active winning streak in the NBA at seven games, but Kevin Durant believes his team is being overlooked. "I get that other people don't look at our roster as a championship roster, but when we get wins the way we get wins, you gotta pay attention to that," Durant told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "When Kai [Kyrie Irving] and Ben [Simmons] didn't play, we beat teams by [nearly] 40 points. Any other team, it's, 'Hold on, what they doing over there?'
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Steve Kerr Says He Hopes Kevin Durant Plays for Team USA Basketball at 2024 Olympics

Steve Kerr hopes to coach Kevin Durant once again during the 2024 Olympic cycle. Speaking to reporters before the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday night, Kerr was asked about Durant possibly playing for Team USA during the Paris Games. "That would be nice," the Warriors...
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA 'Very Intrigued' by Knicks' Cam Reddish; NY Wants 1st in Trade

Some officials within the Los Angeles Lakers are "very intrigued" by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. Woike reported the Knicks are looking to get a first-round draft pick for Reddish but that "the asking price is expected to eventually dip" because he isn't featuring for New York at the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Zach LaVine Responds to Criticism of Max Contract amid Bulls Struggles

Zach LaVine has fallen short of expectations so far this season after signing a five-year, $215 million max deal with the Chicago Bulls, but he doesn't believe there is a correlation. "It hasn't weighed (on) anything for me. I don't understand how that gets put into context," LaVine said, per...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Celtics Players Who Have to Elevate Their Game in 2023

Boston Celtics fans, brace yourselves for some nitpicking. The Shamrocks have been so dominant to start the 2022-23 NBA season that the only way to really criticize this club is to dig deep enough to uncover otherwise unforeseen flaws. Even amid this skid—five losses in six games entering Wednesday night—there...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Wizards Want to Keep Star Amid Lakers Buzz

The 12-20 Washington Wizards sit 12th in the Eastern Conference after recently experiencing a nine-game losing streak, but the team reportedly has no interest in blowing up the roster and trading three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal. Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported the news during a Q-and-A session with colleague...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell Discusses Racial Issues in Utah, Says It Was 'Draining on My Energy'

Donovan Mitchell said it's "comforting" being in Cleveland after dealing with racial issues as a member of the Utah Jazz, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape:. "It's no secret there's a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I'm being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining. It was just draining on my energy just because you can't sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things. I'm not saying specifically every fan, but I just feel like it was a lot of things."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

