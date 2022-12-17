Read full article on original website
NHL
NHL postpones 2 games scheduled for Friday because of weather
Lightning at Sabres, Red Wings at Senators each rescheduled. The NHL has postponed two games originally scheduled for Friday due to a forecast of severe winter weather. On Wednesday, the League announced the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo had been rescheduled for March 4. On Thursday, the NHL announced the game between the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa was rescheduled for Feb. 27.
NHL
Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
2 Sabres home games rescheduled due to impending inclement weather
Original tickets for both games can be used for entry to the rescheduled date and time. Due to impending inclement weather in Western New York, and out of an abundance of caution, the NHL has postponed the Buffalo Sabres' home game on Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game...
NHL
Detroit completes three-team trade with Florida and Anaheim
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Florida Panthers in exchange for right wing Givani Smith and subsequently traded Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for center Danny O'Regan. O'Regan, 28, has spent the entire 2022-23 season with the American Hockey...
NHL
Looking Forward | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Looking back at the last few days, the Devils got a glimpse of potential players of the future. It had been a long time coming, and you can be sure the energy felt great after a victory in Florida. Not only did the Devils find themselves posting a victory, but it was one of those victories where it really felt earned. There are wins that feel like maybe you didn't play your best, lucky to win, and losses where you feel like you really should have won.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ KINGS
FLAMES (15-12-6) vs. KINGS (18-12-5) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (31) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (13) Kings:. Points - Kevin Fiala (35) Goals -...
NHL
Soccer Kings
Kings players look back on the 2022 World Cup and their own soccer experiences. It's pretty common knowledge that part of the LA Kings pre-game warmup ritual includes a soccer game in an obscure area of the current arena's event level, and the maintenance crew at Crypto.com Arena is certainly no stranger to repairing busted ceiling panels at the expense of a misplaced ball. But they don't use nets, so what are they actually playing? And are the players real soccer fans? With the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the rearview mirror, some of the Kings divulged their true fandom of European football.
NHL
Prospect Report: Three CBJ draft picks headed to World Juniors
For many hockey fans, it's the most wonderful time of the year. The annual IIHF World Junior Championship begins Monday -- Boxing Day, in some corners of the world -- and always provides plenty of intrigue as well as a look at the future stars of the sport. The tournament...
NHL
Senators, National Hockey League announce postponement of Friday's game
OTTAWA - In conjunction with the National Hockey League and in consideration of an anticipated major winter storm, the Ottawa Senators announced today that tomorrow's game against the Detroit Red Wings at Canadian Tire Centre has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.
NHL
Red Wings defeat Lightning, end 6-game skid
DETROIT -- Michael Rasmussen had two goals and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings ended a six-game skid with a 7-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. Rasmussen set NHL career highs for goals and points in a game playing on a line...
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames score two quick early to set franchise mark en route to 7-3 victory over Sharks. The Flames were busy rewriting the record book during their two-game set in San Jose. Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the first 35 seconds of the third period Sunday night to pull away from the Sharks en route to a 5-2 victory. It was the fastest two goals to start a period by a Flames player.
NHL
RECAP: Rasmussen's four-point night pushes Red Wings past Lightning, 7-4
A day after head coach Derek Lalonde admitted his club was battling confidence issues, Michael Rasmussen's four-point night helped the Detroit Red Wings snap a six-game winless streak with a 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Captain Dylan Larkin and David Perron also...
NHL
Five Coyotes Prospects Gearing Up For World Junior Championship
For the second time in four months several Arizona Coyotes prospects - and one who has played in the NHL already - will represent their respective home countries at the 2023 World Junior Championship. Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, Sam Lipkin, Adam Zlnka, and Julian Lutz, all players within the Coyotes...
NHL
Equipment Boy
At the beginning of December, the boys did a shootout to end practice. It wasn't to decide who had to keep their upper lip fur from November to be Mustache Boy - it was to find out who would be "Equipment Boy." Whoever lost had to wear gear of his...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Golden Knights in Vegas on Wednesday
Arizona plays next at home on Friday against Los Angeles. Christian Fischer recorded two points, Juuso Valimaki added a goal, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. Daniil Miromanov, Mark Stone, William Carrier, and Michael...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Holiday Cheers
The Kraken took a commanding four-goal lead into the third period here Tuesday and could have made it 5-0 with a Brandon Tanev penalty shot. Instead, the St. Louis Blues, playing their second game in back-to-back nights, put a scare in the full-house holiday crowd with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the final period.
NHL
Bedard impressing NHL stars before World Junior Championship
Projected top pick in 2023 Draft ready to grow reputation for Canada at Under-20 tournament. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Today, we feature Canada forward Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft.
NHL
Super 16: Holiday wish list for NHL teams
It's the holiday season, and the Boston Bruins continue to unwrap wins. The Bruins are the unanimous No. 1 in this week's Super 16 power rankings. It is their sixth straight week in the top spot, but the first time all 13 voters ranked them first. But that is only...
NHL
Connor scores twice as Jets beat Senators
WINNIPEG - Josh Morrissey said it "wasn't a Picasso" but the 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators was exactly what the Winnipeg Jets needed. The busy schedule, the injuries, and all the travel have certainly added up this month. At the same time, the Jets don't want to use it as an excuse.
NHL
Flames score twice in opening 30 seconds, rally in 3rd to defeat Sharks
SAN JOSE -- The Calgary Flames scored two goals in the first 30 seconds of the first period, then rallied with four goals in the third period to defeat the San Jose Sharks 7-3 at SAP Center on Tuesday. Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist, Nazem Kadri scored...
