Fayetteville, AR

No. 10 Arkansas takes advantage of Bradley turnovers

 4 days ago

Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a collegiate high 18 points and No. 10 Arkansas cruised to a 76-57 victory over Bradley Saturday in North Little Rock, Ark.

Walsh had 16 of his points in the first half and was perfect from the field in making all seven of his field goal attempts before fouling out with 7:06 remaining, due to technical and flagrant fouls.

Ricky Council IV, the Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer with a 19.2 scoring average, added 16 points and Anthony Black 15 for the Razorbacks (10-1), who extended their winning streak to six games.

Rienk Mast posted his season high with 17 points to lead the Braves (7-4). Duke Deen and Malevy Leons also were in double figures with 11 points each for Bradley, which had its winning streak snapped at four games.

Before hitting a 2-of-12 stretch in the second half, the Braves were shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and owned the boards 32-26 for the game, but were done in by turnovers. They made a season-high 27 that helped Arkansas to a 37-9 advantage in points-off-turnovers.

Thanks to a 34.6 percent second half, the Braves finished just 18-of-45 (40.0 percent) from the field.

The Razorbacks flirted with the 50 percent mark, finishing at 49 percent on 25-of-51 shooting.

Leading by 12 at the break, the Razorbacks needed fewer than eight minutes to jump out to a 22-point cushion, 56-34, on the strength of a 15-2 run. Their biggest lead was 23 points twice, the last at 61-48 with 10:48 left in the game.

The closest the Braves managed to get was 17 points after that.

Arkansas went to the locker room up 37-25 at halftime after leading by double digits most of the first period. Most of that margin came from a 21-4 advantage in points-off-turnovers as the Hogs forced the Braves into 16 while making only 5 themselves.

The Hogs also held a 22-6 advantage in points-in-the-paint in the first half and finished with a 40-16 cushion.

