Cambridge, MA

Rezoning plans for bigger, taller condo building mean less merry Christmas in North Cambridge

Rezoning plans for bigger, taller condo building mean less merry Christmas in North Cambridge. From the enclaves of West Cambridge and other multimillion-dollar venues, some entitled elites have decided to deliver a truckload of coal to the people of North Cambridge this Christmas. They have eagerly signed a petition to change our laws so Tim Rowe, chief executive of the Cambridge Innovation Center, among other enterprises, can build a bigger, taller, more profitable building that will dwarf the existing office and retail at John Danehy’s old building at Massachusetts Avenue and Cedar Street. The neighboring convenience store, pizzeria and laundromat are attached to the proposal to feebly camouflage the illegal “spot zoning” that this is.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Help transform artist Peter Valentine’s house into an art center

Help transform artist Peter Valentine’s house into an art center. There is an opportunity right now to meaningfully advance the arts in Cambridge, a city that in recent years has experienced a significant decline in artists’ space. We are proposing to transform the property of legendary outsider artist Peter Valentine, at 37 Brookline St., into an art center.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Police seek to identify bicyclist in an assault

Police are seeking to identify a bicyclist described as attacking a pedestrian – a bike-rage incident that took place after they crossed paths by Cambridge Common. The incident took place at around 5:45 p.m. Nov. 15 at Concord Avenue and Waterhouse Street, when a Cambridge resident using a crosswalk was just missed by a bicyclist coming from the common, police said, citing information provided by the pedestrian.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

