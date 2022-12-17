Rezoning plans for bigger, taller condo building mean less merry Christmas in North Cambridge. From the enclaves of West Cambridge and other multimillion-dollar venues, some entitled elites have decided to deliver a truckload of coal to the people of North Cambridge this Christmas. They have eagerly signed a petition to change our laws so Tim Rowe, chief executive of the Cambridge Innovation Center, among other enterprises, can build a bigger, taller, more profitable building that will dwarf the existing office and retail at John Danehy’s old building at Massachusetts Avenue and Cedar Street. The neighboring convenience store, pizzeria and laundromat are attached to the proposal to feebly camouflage the illegal “spot zoning” that this is.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO