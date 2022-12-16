INDIANA, Pa.-Looking to avoid a losing streak, the West Chester men's basketball team (6-4, 1-3) returned to action on Monday night against No. 2 Indiana (Pa.) (10-0, 4-0), who entered play with the top defensive unit in all of Division II men's basketball. The matchup was a defensive battle throughout as IUP entered play boasting the top defense in Division II, keeping the potent West Chester offense relatively in check in a 69-55 victory on Monday night. West Chester's defense also showed itself well on Monday night, holding the dangerous Crimson Hawk offense below 70 points, marking just the fourth time in 10 games this season that an opponent has managed to keep head coach Joe Lombardi's squad under the 70-point threshold.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO