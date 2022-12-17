Fernandez reacts to winning Tennis Canada Women's Player of the Year Award: "It's not about how many times you get knocked down"

Elina Svitolina starts preparations for the 2023 tennis season in the gym after giving birth to her first child, a daughter, earlier this year. Elina Svotlina is spending most of her time as a mother now and it's a role she'll be playing for the rest of her life. She's still a tennis player though and she wants to get back to doing that in 2023. Preparations have already started as the posted a picture of herself in the Gym, Her daughter is not far away as she's doing double duty of being a mother and working out as well.

2 DAYS AGO