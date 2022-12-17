Fernandez reacts to winning Tennis Canada Women's Player of the Year Award: "It's not about how many times you get knocked down"

Read full article on original website
"He gets a bad rap, he's a bit whiny but, off the tennis court there's no better guy": Rennae Stubbs applauds Murray after recent Humanitarian Award
Andy Murray won his second ATP Humanitarian award for his efforts in Ukraine and Stubbs praised that saying there is no better guy for the award. Murray has been involved in all sorts of humanitarian work over the years as he's a Unicef ambassador. He partnered with the organization for humanitarian work in Ukraine as well as donated all of his 2022 prize money to help ease the situation over there. Due to that, he was awarded the humanitarian award which Stubs felt was deserving.
"Taking the spot from someone else that really deserves it - Tennis fans upset over Venus Williams receiving a wildcard entry to 2023 Australian Open
Tennis icon Venus Williams has been given a wildcard entry for the 2023 Australian Open, which will take place in January. This information was made public on Sunday, 18 December. The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who made her tournament debut 25 years ago in 1998, will play in Melbourne for...
Nadal set to receive AS Sports Award for sixth time
Rafael Nadal had an amazing year in 2022 and for all of his efforts and achievments the Spaniard will get his 6th AS Sports Award. The Spaniard opened the year with an amazing comeback in the Australian Open final against Medvedev winning his 20th grand slam. He won his 21 at the French Open playing on a numb foot after taking daily injections. He was undefeated until the Indian Wells where Taylor Fritz proved better.
"Fans of the game know Federer, Nadal and Serena Williams but don't know everyday else": Rennae Stubbs welcomes Netflix series on tennis
Rennae Stubbs has welcomed the Netflix tennis series explaining that most tennis fans know about the top players but don't know about anyone else. It's hard to deny that tennis is quite top-centric with most fans invested or mostly caring about the top players. It's not any different than any other sport it's quite evident in tennis. Stubbs seems to agree as she suggested that most tennis fans know about Federer, Nadal, Serena Williams but don't know the rest:
"I'm showing this to our Academy kids": Evert majorly impressed with Tiafoe's slice shot
A video of Frances Tiafoe practicing slice shots is making the rounds on Twitter and Chris Evert was impressed saying she'll show it to academy kids. Frances Tiafoe is a very popular player with a lot of interesting facts about his tennis career. Everybody knows his origin story and how he became a player but the bottom line in all of it is hard work. He's worked really hard to get to where he is and some of that practice made it online. A video of him practicing his slice was reacted to by Chris Evert who was impressed.
Mike Tyson snubs Serena Williams to bestow 'Best Player in the World' crown on the American's rival
It’s common knowledge that Mike Tyson is an avid fan of tennis, given his daughter’s involvement in the sport. The former heavyweight champion is often seen in attendance at tennis matches. Moreover, he has a ton of respect for arguably the greatest tennis player, Serena Williams. Despite that,...
Former Grand Slam finalist Arnaud Clement doesn't believe Nadal should be viewed suspiciously after Roland Garros injection fiasco: "I have absolutely no doubts about the ethics of this player"
Former French player Arnaud Clement doesn't think Nadal's Roland Garros heroics should be called into question even if he played with a numb foot. Some have suggested that Nadal's heroics at the 2022 Roland Garros should be questioned because he played on a numb foot. Nadal took daily injections to dull the pain he felt in his foot allowing him to play the event. It's not entirely unusual to what athletes do in other sports to be able to compete.
Del Potro watch is on after saying he'd return in event of winning World Cup at US Open
Juan Martin Del Potro promised a fan that he'll play at the 2023 US Open if his country Argentina win the World Cup. They did it just a few hours ago and fans are already talking on social media about whether Del Potro will really do it. The Del Potro watch is officially on as tennis reporter Jose Morgado wrote on Twitter. The Argentine retired earlier this year in Buenos Aires with a match against Delbonis on clay.
Jamie Murray hails rise of British tennis stars ahead of 2023 season, believes more join likes of Norrie, Evans and Draper in making strides
As the Battle of Brits approaches, Jamie Murray talked about some of the young stars that played at the event and have come household names after that. British tennis is on the rise in recent years and we are seeing more and more players prove themselves on the highest of stages. It sort of started with Emma Raducanu who won the US Open albeit that was a historic event in the sense that something like that most likely won't happen again. Since then we've seen other players start playing good tennis such as Jack Draper.
Evans in awe of Djokovic's fitness, believes he is clear favourite for Australian Open: "It's like watching a 14 year old"
Dan Evans spent some time in the gym with Novak Djokovic and he was simply in awe of his fitness comparing it to watching a 14-year old. Both Evans and Djokovic are in their thirties and Evans was simply stunned by Djokovic when observing him in the gym. The British player talked about it in a recent interview with the Daily Mail where he said:
Svitolina begins preparation for 2023 season, hits the gym with newb
Elina Svitolina starts preparations for the 2023 tennis season in the gym after giving birth to her first child, a daughter, earlier this year. Elina Svotlina is spending most of her time as a mother now and it's a role she'll be playing for the rest of her life. She's still a tennis player though and she wants to get back to doing that in 2023. Preparations have already started as the posted a picture of herself in the Gym, Her daughter is not far away as she's doing double duty of being a mother and working out as well.
Garcia leads WTA Ace Leaders list for 2022 season ahead of Wimbledon champion Rybakina
Caroline Garcia finished the 2022 year as the ace leader on the WTA side of tennis hitting 394 in total and edging out Rybakina who had 370. Aces don't happen as much in WTA tennis as in ATP tennis but there are some pretty strong serves on that side of the sport. Caroline Garcia has always been known as a pretty good server and she finished first in the ace leader category. The French player played plenty of tennis and hit 394 aces which was 24 more than Rybakina.
Rennae Stubbs shocked at Pegula not winning Most Improved Player in WTA Awards: "What else has she got to do"
Jessica Pegula had an amazing year in 2022 and Rennae Stubs was shocked to see that she didn't win most improved player award. The award went to Beatriz Haddad Maia a worthy player of the award but Stubbs felt like Pegula was more deserving. It's a tricky one because in an ideal world, both would got it. Pegula improved quite a bit establishing herself as a regular top 10 player in both singles and doubles. She won trophies in both singles and doubles basically being the 3rd best singles player all year behind Swiatek and Jabeur.
No off season in 2022 for Ruud due to Nadal exhibitions, set to stop after Australian Open: “We decided to just keep going”
Casper Ruud opted for a unique approach for the 2023 season as he will have his 'off-season' after the Australian Open as opposed to before the event. Most players have their off time when the season concludes with the final events in November. Ruud opted for a different approach as he continued playing tennis by joining Nadal on his exhibition Tour in South America. He's back already to playing and taking part in exhibition matches in the Middle East.
Tennis coach Mario Tudor on Big Three: "You understand quickly why they are so good?"
Mario Tudor, the former coach of former world number three Milos Raonic expressed his deep admiration for the big three and everything they were able to do. As an ATP coach, Tudor had the chance to interact and watch the big three closely as Raonic played all of them over the course of his career. The Croatian player has a good relationship with Djokovic's current coach Ivanisevic and he shared some information about Djokovic:
Raducanu sets goal to win title to add to US Open in 2023: "I'm in a better position but it's still going to take some time"
Emma Raducanu has set her goals for the upcoming 2023 season as she expects to do much better as she's finally healthy and ready physically for the challenge. This year wasn't very successful for Raducanu who didn't anticipate much success as she was gearing up for her first full professional season. This time around it's different. She worked really hard in the off-season and feels like her body is ready to take on the challenge of a full tennis season. She spoke about it in Abu Dhabi and she also revealed her goals for 2023:
