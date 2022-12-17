Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior
MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Residents are strongly urged to verify broadband coverage on FCC map
Snohomish County, Wash., December 19, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers urges residents and businesses to review the accuracy of their broadband coverage in the recently released Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map. The federal government will use this map to distribute billions in funding to close broadband access gaps throughout the country. Potential inaccuracies in the map could mean the County loses access to significant funding to expand broadband access to under- and unserved households.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood PD staff recognized for outstanding service
LYNNWOOD, Wash., December 19, 2022—Lynnwood Police Chief James Nelson presented annual awards to 12 Lynnwood PD officers and staff members at Lynnwood’s City Council meeting last Monday. One-by-one, awardees were called to the podium where Chief Nelson read their accomplishments written by their peers and presented each with their respective award.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville and partners offer free post-holiday recycling on Jan. 7
MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—The holiday season is a time of good cheer and presents, but all that gift-giving can generate an excess of cardboard boxes and Styrofoam. The City of Marysville is hosting a free post-holiday recycling collection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7,in the old City Hall parking lot, 1049 State Ave.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Local tribes donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to help those in need
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 20, 2022—The Stillaguamish Tribe proudly donates over half-a-million dollars to the Greater Snohomish County and the Foundation for Edmonds School District receives a $15,000 grant from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians Charity Trust Board. The Stillaguamish Tribe displays its support for those in need with generous...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Woman seriously injured in Lynnwood house fire Tuesday night
LYNNWOOD, Wash., December 21, 2022—Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from a house in the 5800 block of 186th Pl SW. A neighbor went inside the small single-story home and rescued a female resident before firefighters arrived. Medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center. Her injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Winter storm warning in effect until Tuesday night
NOHOMISH COUNTY, December 19, 2022—The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 7 p.m. tonight until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected – between two to eight inches. Light snow accumulation is expected to return Thursday with temperatures dipping to a low of 18oF.
Comments / 0