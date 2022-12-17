Read full article on original website
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
KVOE
WEATHER: ‘This is the real deal’ — winter storm, wind chill watches posted for area counties
Brutal cold and blowing snow look to be quite likely for the entire KVOE listening area for Thursday. Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties are now in a winter storm watch from 12 am Thursday to 12 am Friday, with Chase and Greenwood counties in a related watch from 12 am to 6 pm Thursday. The National Weather Service is now expecting at least four inches of snowfall areawide.
All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
KVOE
WEATHER: Onset of freezing drizzle leading to slick conditions areawide
KVOE listeners have already been alerted — repeatedly — to the hazards connected to a winter storm set to affect the area by Wednesday night. Another component to the storm is complicating travel as we speak. Freezing drizzle began pushing across parts of Lyon, Chase and Morris counties...
How to take on the Artic Blast when it hits Northeast Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As a rain/snow mix moves in, artic air will soon be following.With wind chills potentially dropping as low as below 35 this week, it’s important to be prepared. The National Weather Service recommends having an emergency plan in place. “Do you have anything that will provide power to your home?” said John […]
Topeka prepares for snowstorm, extreme cold
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is warning people of the incoming snowstorm and dangerously cold temperatures. Mayor Mike Padilla, City Manager Stephen Wade and other leaders are holding a press conference Tuesday to inform the public of the city’s response plans.
KVOE
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Christmas Day 2022
Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *CareArc COVID-19 testing canceled Thursday. *Lyon County Law Enforcement Center office closed Thursday. Offender registration and fingerprinting will not be available, so people need to make appointments for next week. Community Groups...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. government offices to close due to weather
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - All Shawnee Co. Government Offices will be closed due to the upcoming weather forecast, minus certain offices that perform essential functions. As the county has been placed under a Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon Friday, and a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday to Thursday night, Aaron Mays, the Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners chair, has declared that all county government offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, except for offices fulfilling essential functions.
KVOE
Another holiday gift: Lower gas prices
With Christmas approaching, you’re getting a bit of a gift with lower gas prices. Gasoline has been trending lower for several months and is as low as $2.83 a gallon in Emporia. Kansas AAA Vice President of Governmental Relations Shawn Steward says this is welcome news and well-timed. Gas...
WIBW
Cold weather modifies Shawnee Co. waste collection schedule
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who normally put their trash out on Friday will need to plan ahead this week. Shawnee County staff announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that residents will see a change in the solid waste schedule due to the extreme weather conditions forecasted for the area over the next few days.
KVOE
Reported injury crash noted near Kansas Turnpike’s Admire-Council Grove exit
Several departments have converged on the site of a reported injury crash northeast of Emporia. Emporia EMS and Reading first responders joined Lyon County deputies at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 148 southbound, about a mile northeast of the Admire-Council Grove tollgate and 21 miles northeast of the Emporia gate, shortly before 12:30 pm. Early indications are one vehicle was involved. Further details are pending.
WIBW
Seaman cancels early release day to end semester
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools will end their semester a day earlier than planned. USD 345 told parents Monday that the early release day scheduled for December 22 is cancelled due to inclement weather forecasted for that day. All activities have been cancelled as well. The district says the...
Postponements and cancellations
--American Legion Post 45 bingo is canceled and the Post home is closed. --Geary County Courthouse is closed Thursday. --Konza Prairie Community Health Center – Junction City will operate on a 2-Hour Delay Thursday, December 22, due to inclement weather. The clinic will open at 10 am. Appointments before 10 am will be rescheduled. Please give yourself extra time to arrive safely. If you cannot make it to your appointment, please call 785-238-4711 to reschedule.
Snowglobe Express Train from Baldwin City catches fire, no injuries reported
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the call went out just after 8:30 p.m. that the engine had caught fire on the Snowglobe Express Train from Baldwin City, just across the county line into Franklin County.
Law enforcement to increase presence on Kansas highways during holiday season
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement is encouraging motorists to be extra cautious as they take to the road this holiday season. The Kansas Highway Patrol said on Tuesday that motorists need to practice safe driving practices as 2022 comes to an end due to higher amounts of traffic, impaired drivers and the threat of winter […]
WIBW
Council Grove officials warn residents to steer clear of pipe eruption
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove officials warned residents to steer clear of a pipe eruption over the weekend. Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Council Grove Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that a pipe had erupted in the 200 block of N. Union St.
