Read full article on original website
Related
Owner believes burglar started fire that destroyed home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owner of a home that burned down Saturday morning, killing several animals, believes a burglar broke in and set the fire that destroyed her house and all the families belongings, and also killed several pets and animals. The owner filed a burglary report with police after noticing some things missing […]
kswo.com
2 sent to hospital after west Lawton wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Lawton. It happened just outside of the Walmart on 67th street. The crash involved two vehicles. A black pickup which had significant damage to the front end and a car which was sent...
Juvenile killed following Lawton motorcycle wreck
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a juvenile last week.
kswo.com
Roger the Elf lands on LPD’s shelf
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On December 13, the Lawton Police Department gained a new recruit to the force. “The story behind Elf on the Shelf is that he’s known for mischief, but we wanted to spin it a little bit and show that he’s helping us and he’s clumsy,” said LPD’s Public Information Officer Chris Blessing.
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Holiday Gate Hours
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Things at Fort Sill are winding down for the holidays, but some staple recreational activities are still available over the break. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about upcoming holiday gate hours and what activities are still accessible for soldiers on post.
Woman and dog injured in Pit Bull attack
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and her dog are recovering after they were attacked by a Pit Bull in Wichita Falls Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:10 p.m., when she was walking her dog in the area of Seymour Road and Leighton Circle. Police and animal services responded. A caller said both the woman and her […]
kswo.com
Murder charge amended in 2020 stabbing death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Lawton man accused in a 2020 stabbing death now faces a more severe murder charge. Alex Dill is charged with First Degree murder in the death of Charlene Thomas. His charge was amended from second degree murder, which itself had been amended from Dill’s initial charge...
Pursuit ends when suspect crashes into 2 cars
A Wichita Falls man faces numerous charges after police said he crashed into two cars during a pursuit, then got out and ran.
Man claiming to be Lucifer arrested for arson
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress […]
Office Depot employee charged with embezzlement
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Office Depot employee is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from registers that he said was used for his sister’s sobriety rehabilitation.Danny Castillo Jr., 30, is charged with theft over $2,500. Police said they were notified of an internal theft investigation at the store in October. The […]
Arrest made in alleged home invasion
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrest robbery suspect and victim in alleged “drug rip.” According to the arrest affidavit, on Dec. 10, 2022, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Borton Street for a burglary. The victim told them three men entered their house and held them and another victim, Daryl Torres, […]
kswo.com
Lawton man charged with Reckless Conduct with a Firearm
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing several firearm charges, including reckless conduct. According to court documents, Lawton Police officers were called out to 35-year-old Maximilano Rodriguez’s home on NE Willow Way lane Monday afternoon, on reports of shots fired. When they got there, officers reportedly found...
3 children ages 3 and under found alone in apartment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after deputies say they found her three children ages 3 and younger alone in their apartment Sunday. Jasmica Hutchinson faces three counts of child endangerment and abandonment. Wichita County deputies were notified by a maintenance worker at Indian Falls Apartments on Barnett Road that while […]
kswo.com
Fire and Extreme Weather Safety Tips from the Lawton Fire Department
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays comes an increase in chances for mishaps and fire possibilities. 7News spoke with Anthony Garibay, a Deputy Fire Marshall with the Lawton Fire Department, about ways to avoid a disaster this holiday season and prepare for that incoming extreme cold weather. Garibay says...
kswo.com
The homeless in Lawton are hoping to find a place to keep warm tomorrow morning during the below-freezing temperatures
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Those experiencing homelessness in Lawton are hoping to find a place to keep warm tomorrow morning during the below-freezing temperatures. “I am trying to find a place to stay, I’m homeless,” Mott said. Pete Mott Jr said he’s been homeless for a while. He said...
Report of suspicious activity leads to burglary arrests
"The WFPD is proud of the caller for notifying us when they saw something suspicious happening in the neighborhood," WFPD officials said following the arrest of two for an early morning burglary.
kswo.com
Mangum woman killed in early Monday crash near Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Altus early Monday morning. According to an OHP report, Stacy Jones, 51, of Mangum was killed in the crash on County Road 201, 3 miles east of Altus. The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and troopers...
Two-alarm fire claims pets
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some pets are unaccounted for after a house fire Saturday morning. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson at 2:42 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1800 block of McGregor Avenue for a structure fire. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home and called […]
kswo.com
Hobart family struggling after baby comes four months early
HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hobart family is praying for a Christmas miracle this holiday season. Their baby girl is fighting for her life after being born prematurely. This Christmas, the Marsh and Buffinton families thought they’d be welcoming a happy, healthy girl into the world. Instead, Josypheine Marsh...
kswo.com
Extreme cold prompts Holiday in the Park changes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to expected extreme winter weather, City of Lawton officials announced a few changes to operations at Holiday in the Park. The Lawton Community Theater’s Friends and Family performance set for the Christmas weekend has been canceled, and the Petting Zoo is closing early due to the extreme cold.
Comments / 0