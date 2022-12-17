ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown City, OH

Sensabaugh leads hot-shooting Ohio State past Maine 95-61

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh scored 19 points to lead five in double figures and Ohio State cruised to a 95-61 victory over Maine on Wednesday night. Ohio State (8-3), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll following its 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina, shot 69% (20 of 29) from the field in the second half and 61% (41 of 67) overall against Maine.
Charles Michael Towner, Sr.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Michael Towner, Sr., 70, of Point Pleasant passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at The Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Charlie received a new liver on September 28, 2022, and was doing very well. He suffered a saddle pulmonary embolism at noon on September 30, 2022, a traumatic medical event that caused tremendous stress to his body. True to form, he fought very hard to recover, but on December 11th, the Lord wanted him to be free from the fight and enter into paradise.
