ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

House fire in Huntington, West Virginia

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XncXj_0jmMk4Zd00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday.

Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say.

Huntington Fire Department responded to the scene. Dispatchers say they have the fire under control.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64E back open after crash near Barboursville, West Virginia

UPDATE: (7:00 P.M. Dec. 21, 2022): Authorities tell WOWK 13 News the scene has cleared after a crash on I-64 in Cabell County, and no major injuries were reported. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash in Cabell County is causing some traffic delays on I-64. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Amazon tractor-trailer crashes, closing lanes on I-64 in South Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer on interstate 64 in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, it happened Thursday morning on I-64 westbound, near the MacCorkle Avenue exit in South Charleston. Dispatchers tell us an Amazon tractor-trailer crashed, shutting down the middle and fast lanes. Crews with the South Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing Huntington teen found safe

UPDATE (9:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21): Huntington Police say that Jazmine Cochran has been found safe. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the HPD, Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was last in contact with her family on Nov. 30, 2022. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia organization warns of Facebook giveaway scam

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) is warning its social media followers about a fake account telling people that they’ve won a giveaway. GHPRD is holding a giveaway on its Facebook page for a 48-inch plush Grinch and a $100 Visa gift card, but they have not yet selected a winner. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia

UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Flu cases at an uptick across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say flu cases across the Tri-State appear to be in an uptick. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a statement saying there has been a higher number of cases in the Bluegrass State so far this season, leading the Commonwealth to possibly have one of the deadliest seasons yet. Health […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Huntington

Perhaps you are seeking for a finalized list of hospital in the Huntington town. You are going to know a hospital finalized list in Huntington. Also, a direction link from your house, with Web Address details, directions, average people reviews, Telephone, has been mentioned From these hospital ‘ official websites, this details has been gathered.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

DOJ: Former Ohio 911 dispatcher set at least 24 forest fires to ‘give the boys something to do’

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK)—A former Gallia County 911 dispatcher was charged for at least 24 arson fires he allegedly lit in Wayne National Forest. According to the US Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, 50-year-old James Bartels, of Patriot, Ohio, was arrested on Tuesday. He is currently an administrator at the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Winfield, West Virginia, gets new police chief

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — The city of Winfield has a new police chief. Jeff Losh started the job on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after retiring from the West Virginia State Police on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, according to Winfield Mayor Randy Barrett. Barrett tells 13 News that he is glad to have another local chief. […]
WINFIELD, WV
WTRF- 7News

Youth athletes allegedly suffer racial discrimination from general manager at West Virginia Holiday Inn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A team of youth football cheerleaders allegedly suffered racial discrimination from a South Charleston hotel in December, according to a report by the West Virginia Record. The parents of the student, named R.C. in court documents, claim allegations against Hope Carroll, the general manager of the hotel, and Chesapeake Hospitality LLC, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio

(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy