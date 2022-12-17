House fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday.
Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof.Close
A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say.
Huntington Fire Department responded to the scene. Dispatchers say they have the fire under control.
