House fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday.

Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof.

A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say.

Huntington Fire Department responded to the scene. Dispatchers say they have the fire under control.

