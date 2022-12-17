ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Fire breaks out at multi-family home in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a multi-family home on Vine Street in Everett Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof. As of 8 a.m., the flames were extinguished and crews were monitoring hot spots. Officials...
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

Sandwich police investigating school bus crash that sent 3 to hospital

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Sandwich police are investigating a crash Wednesday between a pickup truck and a school bus. Officers responding to a reported car crash involving a Sandwich Public Schools bus at the intersection of Farmersville and Cotuit roads around 2 p.m. found a pickup truck with moderate damage and a school bus from Oak Ridge School with minor damage, according to Sandwich fire officials.
SANDWICH, MA
whdh.com

At least 1 dead in Norwood ammonia leak

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person has died in an ammonia leak in Norwood on Monday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene. One...
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

DA identifies man who died in Norwood ammonia leak

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died in an ammonia leak at Home Market Foods in Norwood on Monday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after deadly ammonia leak in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a deadly ammonia leak at Home Foods Market in Norwood on Monday. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak just after 11 a.m. found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team was called and immediately searched the building.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Animal Rescue League rescues 18 dogs from ‘unsanitary’ Malden home

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department rescued 18 dogs, a number of which were emaciated, from a home in Malden. Animal cruelty charges have been filed against Jennifer Ahn, of Malden, in connection with the situation. The operation to remove the animals...
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

State trooper, K9 injured when cruiser struck on 495 in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper and his canine partner were injured Monday when the cruiser they were in was struck while they were working a road detail on Route 495 southbound. The 37-year-old trooper was taken by ambulance to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was admitted and...
HOPKINTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect arrested in Dorchester stabbing that left woman injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that led to another woman suffering non-life-threatening stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the fight...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Deer falls through pool cover in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A deer fell through a pool cover outside a home on Plymouth Street in Bridgewater Tuesday evening. Police responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. after the homeowner called for assistance. Officers removed pool cover so deer could exit the pool. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
BRIDGEWATER, MA
whdh.com

NTSB: Sunlight likely contributed to deadly plane crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary findings on a deadly plane crash in Falmouth that killed a pilot and left another person with serious injuries. The safety board said it was around 3 p.m. on Dec. 2, when a single-engine, Mooney M20J...
FALMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Boston police searching for Back Bay indecent assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect accused of indecently assaulting a woman in the Back Bay on Monday. Officers responding to a reported assault in progress in the parking garage at 100 Clarendon St. spoke with a woman who said she had just been physically and indecently assaulted by a Black man who was wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Governor-elect Maura Healey tours the MBTA’s main repair facility

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll toured the MBTA’s main repair facility in Everett Wednesday. The pair say they want to learn more about the work being done to keep the T’s fleet of trains and buses running. “We have said from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy