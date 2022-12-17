Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Fire breaks out at multi-family home in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a multi-family home on Vine Street in Everett Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof. As of 8 a.m., the flames were extinguished and crews were monitoring hot spots. Officials...
whdh.com
Sandwich police investigating school bus crash that sent 3 to hospital
SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Sandwich police are investigating a crash Wednesday between a pickup truck and a school bus. Officers responding to a reported car crash involving a Sandwich Public Schools bus at the intersection of Farmersville and Cotuit roads around 2 p.m. found a pickup truck with moderate damage and a school bus from Oak Ridge School with minor damage, according to Sandwich fire officials.
whdh.com
K9 Unit trooper, canine partner released from hospital after cruiser struck in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Police K9 Unit Trooper whose cruiser was struck Monday on Route 495 in Hopkinton and his K9 partner were both released from the hospital today after being held overnight for tests and observation. Trooper Kenneth Hanchett, 37, and his partner, Orry, were both injured...
whdh.com
At least 1 dead in Norwood ammonia leak
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person has died in an ammonia leak in Norwood on Monday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene. One...
whdh.com
DA identifies man who died in Norwood ammonia leak
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died in an ammonia leak at Home Market Foods in Norwood on Monday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after deadly ammonia leak in Norwood
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a deadly ammonia leak at Home Foods Market in Norwood on Monday. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak just after 11 a.m. found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team was called and immediately searched the building.
whdh.com
Animal Rescue League rescues 18 dogs from ‘unsanitary’ Malden home
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department rescued 18 dogs, a number of which were emaciated, from a home in Malden. Animal cruelty charges have been filed against Jennifer Ahn, of Malden, in connection with the situation. The operation to remove the animals...
whdh.com
State trooper, K9 injured when cruiser struck on 495 in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper and his canine partner were injured Monday when the cruiser they were in was struck while they were working a road detail on Route 495 southbound. The 37-year-old trooper was taken by ambulance to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was admitted and...
whdh.com
Suspect arrested in Dorchester stabbing that left woman injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that led to another woman suffering non-life-threatening stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the fight...
whdh.com
Deer falls through pool cover in Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A deer fell through a pool cover outside a home on Plymouth Street in Bridgewater Tuesday evening. Police responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. after the homeowner called for assistance. Officers removed pool cover so deer could exit the pool. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
whdh.com
NTSB: Sunlight likely contributed to deadly plane crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary findings on a deadly plane crash in Falmouth that killed a pilot and left another person with serious injuries. The safety board said it was around 3 p.m. on Dec. 2, when a single-engine, Mooney M20J...
whdh.com
Firefighters honor Dorchester boy for helping his family, neighbors evacuate a burning building
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A young boy is being honored for his heroism during an emergency in Dorchester. Boston firefighters say 8-year-old Hasani helped his family and neighbors help evacuate a burning building earlier this month. City leaders and the Boston Firefighters Union recognized Hasani’s bravery during a ceremony at...
whdh.com
UPDATE: State trooper, K9 partner doing well following Hopkinton crash on 495
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper and his canine partner are doing well after their cruiser was struck on Route 495 on Monday. In an update, officials said both were on the mend after an SUV hit their vehicle in Hopkinton while they were working a traffic detail.
whdh.com
New surveillance video shows the moment a car crashes into a Roslindale building
BOSTON (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows the moment when a car crashed into a busy building on Corinth Street in Roslindale Sunday morning. The crash brought down part of the building’s façade right on top of the car and the front of the building collapsed moments later.
whdh.com
Wellesley, Needham police warning residents of mailbox thieves stealing checks
WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellesley and Needham Police are warning residents of mailbox thieves who may be targeting cards with checks inside. Police are urging anyone who is sending last minute holiday cards to avoid outdoor blue mail boxes. Needham Police say several mailboxes in the town have been compromised...
whdh.com
Boston police arrest man in connection to Back Bay, South End assault & battery cases
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22 year old from Lynn has been arrested by Boston police following several assault and battery cases that happened on Dartmouth Street. The Boston Police Department said on Wednesday that Wetnsy Louicius was taken into custody and held on a probation violation. On the department’s website,...
whdh.com
Boston police searching for Back Bay indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect accused of indecently assaulting a woman in the Back Bay on Monday. Officers responding to a reported assault in progress in the parking garage at 100 Clarendon St. spoke with a woman who said she had just been physically and indecently assaulted by a Black man who was wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
whdh.com
Governor-elect Maura Healey tours the MBTA’s main repair facility
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll toured the MBTA’s main repair facility in Everett Wednesday. The pair say they want to learn more about the work being done to keep the T’s fleet of trains and buses running. “We have said from...
whdh.com
Power companies bracing for widespread outages as heavy winds, rain roll into Massachusetts
GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Power companies are anticipating widespread outages on Friday as heavy rain and whipping winds arrive in Massachusetts. Winds of up to 60 miles an hour could bring down trees and utility poles. Coastal communities could also see significant flooding. Eversource has instituted its emergency response...
whdh.com
‘Tuesday’ the puppy up for adoption three weeks after being rescued in Eastie
BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday the puppy is ready for adoption three weeks after being rescued in East Boston. The chihuahua-mix puppy was brought to the MSPCA Angell Medical Center in late November to be treated for Parvovirus. After plenty of intensive care and follow-ups, the MSPCA-Angell said he is ready to find his forever home.
