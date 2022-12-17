Read full article on original website
Hungry Hearts preparing for annual Christmas dinner
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton is preparing to serve their annual Christmas meal, but this year it’s just a little bit different. Typically, the ministry provides a meal on Christmas Day, but this year they’re sticking to their regular feeding schedule of Tuesday through Thursday.
Christmas carolers serenade retirement home, Lawton-Fort Sill VA Center residents
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Volunteers spent the day serenading veterans and retirees in Lawton with Christmas carols. The group started at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center with tunes like, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and “Jingle Bells.”. They also brought the holiday cheer to the Brookridge Retirement...
Homes on Ferris Ave. decorate for Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber’s holiday contest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to announce the winners of the holiday home decorating contest. Homes participating are on Ferris Ave., that lead to the Holiday in the Park display in Elmer Thomas Park. Chamber President Krista Ratliff said they look for...
City of Lawton to host its first Black History Month Art Show
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division will host its first-ever Black History Month Pop-Up show next year, and is seeking art pieces from local Black artists. The show will take place for all of Black History Month in February at McMahon Memorial Auditorium and...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Holiday Gate Hours
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Things at Fort Sill are winding down for the holidays, but some staple recreational activities are still available over the break. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about upcoming holiday gate hours and what activities are still accessible for soldiers on post.
The homeless in Lawton are hoping to find a place to keep warm tomorrow morning during the below-freezing temperatures
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Those experiencing homelessness in Lawton are hoping to find a place to keep warm tomorrow morning during the below-freezing temperatures. “I am trying to find a place to stay, I’m homeless,” Mott said. Pete Mott Jr said he’s been homeless for a while. He said...
The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers hosts annual food basket giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers are also making sure families don’t go hungry for the holidays. The group hosted their annual Christmas Food Basket Giveaway. Each chapter member chose one of the 40 families in need to buy groceries for. Boxes included turkey, fixings and...
Roger the Elf lands on LPD’s shelf
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On December 13, the Lawton Police Department gained a new recruit to the force. “The story behind Elf on the Shelf is that he’s known for mischief, but we wanted to spin it a little bit and show that he’s helping us and he’s clumsy,” said LPD’s Public Information Officer Chris Blessing.
Extreme cold prompts Holiday in the Park changes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to expected extreme winter weather, City of Lawton officials announced a few changes to operations at Holiday in the Park. The Lawton Community Theater’s Friends and Family performance set for the Christmas weekend has been canceled, and the Petting Zoo is closing early due to the extreme cold.
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens resigns
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local Wichita Falls nonprofit is losing an important figure in its organization. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank confirmed longtime CEO Kara Nickens has resigned. In a Facebook post on Nicken’s personal page said the decision ‘was not voluntary’ but adds ‘she’s happy with the work she did while there’. […]
Comanche Nation Housing Authority programs help thousands of tribal elders in 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Housing Authority announced a record-breaking year on Monday, after three of its major programs reached over 2,430 members in 2022, many of them tribal Elders. CNHA provides safe and decent housing to low-income tribal members, in an effort to promote self-sufficiency. According to...
USS Oklahoma City anchor monument dedicated in Elmer Thomas Park
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton may be known as an Army city because of Fort Sill, but now there’s a place to reflect on the contributions of a different branch of the military. A piece of a Nuclear Submarine has a new home on land. The vessel’s anchor is...
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
Cyril resident appointed “Oklahoma State Poet Laureate”
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Jay Snider was appointed the title of “Oklahoma State Poet Laureate” by Gov. Stitt for 2023-2024. Snider’s focus is on cowboy poetry and preserving the stories of Oklahoma’s western heritage. He’s widely known for his contributions to the Chisolm Trail Heritage Center...
Fire and Extreme Weather Safety Tips from the Lawton Fire Department
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays comes an increase in chances for mishaps and fire possibilities. 7News spoke with Anthony Garibay, a Deputy Fire Marshall with the Lawton Fire Department, about ways to avoid a disaster this holiday season and prepare for that incoming extreme cold weather. Garibay says...
Rubbish fire breaks out in empty lot in south Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a rubbish fire Saturday afternoon in south Lawton. It happened just after 3 p.m. on 16th and SW New York Ave. Lawton Fire Department officials told 7News people in the neighborhood had been piling up household items like mattresses and couches in an empty lot.
2 sent to hospital after west Lawton wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Lawton. It happened just outside of the Walmart on 67th street. The crash involved two vehicles. A black pickup which had significant damage to the front end and a car which was sent...
Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
Chattanooga Public School faces controversial allegations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As Chattanooga Public Schools said they are dealing with an incident which happened last week, a Chattanooga family is speaking out about a separate encounter which reportedly left their son hurt by one of the schools coaches. 7News contacted the family in November after learning about...
Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
