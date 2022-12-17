ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Hungry Hearts preparing for annual Christmas dinner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton is preparing to serve their annual Christmas meal, but this year it’s just a little bit different. Typically, the ministry provides a meal on Christmas Day, but this year they’re sticking to their regular feeding schedule of Tuesday through Thursday.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton to host its first Black History Month Art Show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division will host its first-ever Black History Month Pop-Up show next year, and is seeking art pieces from local Black artists. The show will take place for all of Black History Month in February at McMahon Memorial Auditorium and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Holiday Gate Hours

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Things at Fort Sill are winding down for the holidays, but some staple recreational activities are still available over the break. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about upcoming holiday gate hours and what activities are still accessible for soldiers on post.
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers hosts annual food basket giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers are also making sure families don’t go hungry for the holidays. The group hosted their annual Christmas Food Basket Giveaway. Each chapter member chose one of the 40 families in need to buy groceries for. Boxes included turkey, fixings and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Roger the Elf lands on LPD’s shelf

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On December 13, the Lawton Police Department gained a new recruit to the force. “The story behind Elf on the Shelf is that he’s known for mischief, but we wanted to spin it a little bit and show that he’s helping us and he’s clumsy,” said LPD’s Public Information Officer Chris Blessing.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Extreme cold prompts Holiday in the Park changes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to expected extreme winter weather, City of Lawton officials announced a few changes to operations at Holiday in the Park. The Lawton Community Theater’s Friends and Family performance set for the Christmas weekend has been canceled, and the Petting Zoo is closing early due to the extreme cold.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens resigns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local Wichita Falls nonprofit is losing an important figure in its organization. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank confirmed longtime CEO Kara Nickens has resigned. In a Facebook post on Nicken’s personal page said the decision ‘was not voluntary’ but adds ‘she’s happy with the work she did while there’. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Cyril resident appointed “Oklahoma State Poet Laureate”

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Jay Snider was appointed the title of “Oklahoma State Poet Laureate” by Gov. Stitt for 2023-2024. Snider’s focus is on cowboy poetry and preserving the stories of Oklahoma’s western heritage. He’s widely known for his contributions to the Chisolm Trail Heritage Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Fire and Extreme Weather Safety Tips from the Lawton Fire Department

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays comes an increase in chances for mishaps and fire possibilities. 7News spoke with Anthony Garibay, a Deputy Fire Marshall with the Lawton Fire Department, about ways to avoid a disaster this holiday season and prepare for that incoming extreme cold weather. Garibay says...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Rubbish fire breaks out in empty lot in south Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a rubbish fire Saturday afternoon in south Lawton. It happened just after 3 p.m. on 16th and SW New York Ave. Lawton Fire Department officials told 7News people in the neighborhood had been piling up household items like mattresses and couches in an empty lot.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

2 sent to hospital after west Lawton wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Lawton. It happened just outside of the Walmart on 67th street. The crash involved two vehicles. A black pickup which had significant damage to the front end and a car which was sent...
LAWTON, OK
KTEN.com

Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
ARDMORE, OK
kswo.com

Chattanooga Public School faces controversial allegations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As Chattanooga Public Schools said they are dealing with an incident which happened last week, a Chattanooga family is speaking out about a separate encounter which reportedly left their son hurt by one of the schools coaches. 7News contacted the family in November after learning about...
CHATTANOOGA, OK
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy