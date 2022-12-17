Sam Bankman-Fried Will Now Surrender Himself for Extradition Before Bahamian Court Monday: Source

Read full article on original website
Related
Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, pleads guilty to charges that carry up to 110 years in prison following FTX collapse
Both Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their guilty pleas.
FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Sent Back to Bahamas Jail in Day of Courtroom Chaos
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is heading back to a Bahamas jail. He had been expected to waive his right to an extradition hearing on Monday morning, but in court demanded to see a copy of his federal indictment, with his defense attorney expressing "shock" at the proceedings. Bankman-Fried, dressed in...
Bankman-Fried Execs Likely to Be Freed on Bail After FTX Fraud Pleas
FTX co-founder Gary Wang and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison cut a deal with federal prosecutors for $250,000 bail and travel restrictions as part of their plea deals in FTX's implosion. Ellison and Wang were two of Sam Bankman-Fried's top executives and were intricately involved in executing his multibillion-dollar fraud,...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Ex-Girlfriend, and Other FTX Execs Plead Guilty to Criminal Charges
A federal prosecutor says two associates of Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, a trading firm started by Bankman-Fried, and Gary Wang, who co-founded FTX along with Bankman-Fried, pleaded guilty to charges “related to their roles in the fraud that contributed to FTX's collapse,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Wednesday night.
Two New York Men Arrested for Conspiring With Russians to Hack JFK Taxi System
Two New York men, Daniel Abayev and Peter Leyman, allegedly worked with Russian hackers to break into JFK's taxi dispatch system so they could charge cabbies to cut the line. Taxi drivers typically have to wait hours for a fare but if they paid the defendants $10, they were able to skip the queue, federal prosecutors alleged.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Judge Pauses SEC Case in Alleged NJ Deli Stock Fraud in Favor of Criminal Probe
A federal judge approved the DOJ's request to postpone an overlapping SEC civil suit over an alleged fraud scheme involving the so-called $100 million New Jersey deli. The SEC consented to pausing the case until the criminal litigation is complete, the judge said. Federal prosecutors are in the discovery phase...
Wells Fargo Agrees to $3.7 Billion Settlement With CFPB Over Consumer Abuses
Wells Fargo agreed to a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over customer abuses tied to mortgages, auto loans and overdraft fees, the regulator said Tuesday. The bank was ordered to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty and "more than $2 billion in redress to consumers," the...
Supreme Court Likely to ‘Dismantle' Student Loan Forgiveness Plan After It Hears Case, Says Harvard Law Professor
U.S. Supreme Court justices have scheduled the high-profile arguments over President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan for Feb. 28. The justices will consider the lawsuits brought by six GOP-led states and a conservative advocacy organization. The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court have scheduled high-profile arguments over President...
U.S. Senate $1.66 trillion spending bill advances after immigration standoff
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A $1.66 trillion U.S. government spending bill, delayed by weeks of policy disagreements over immigration and overall levels of funding, was inching toward passage in the Senate on Thursday following a deal on amendments that would be debated.
New Bill Will Force Twitter, TikTok and Other Social Media Platforms to Increase Transparency by Sharing Internal Data
Senators introduced the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act to increase transparency in social media companies' business practices. The bill follows another introduced by lawmakers to ban TikTok in the United States. If passed, the legislation would require social media platforms to share certain privacy-protected data with researchers. A bipartisan group...
Nikkei 225 Falls More Than 2% After Bank of Japan Widens Yield Target Range, Yen Strengthens
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific fell as the Bank of Japan modified its yield curve control tolerance range while holding its ultra-low benchmark interest rates steady. The Nikkei 225 fell 2.68%, leading losses in the region and the Topix fell 1.75% in its...
