Minneapolis, MN

Twitter Reacts to Vikings’ Comeback Win Led by Kirk Cousins

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Imagine going from being down 33 points to winning the NFC North.

Saturday was a remarkable day for Vikings fans and Kirk Cousins’s fantasy managers—and frankly anyone with a Vikings’ player on their roster.

En route to clinching the NFC North, the quarterback threw four touchdowns for 486 yards (and two interceptions) as he led Minnesota to a historic comeback. The Vikes may have been down 33–0 at halftime and 36–7 with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter to the Colts, but as Indianapolis froze, Minnesota was just getting started.

The quarterback revealed that during halftime, cornerback Patrick Peterson said, “All we need is five touchdowns.” And they did just that.

Chase McLaughlin’s 52-yard field goal to put the Colts up by 29 points with just under 20 minutes remaining was the last time Indianapolis scored Saturday. From there, Vikings scored four touchdowns to send the game to overtime, where Greg Joseph would kick a 40-yard field goal with just two seconds remaining for the win.

Cousins was in disbelief when told his team made NFL history for the largest comeback on Saturday, his reaction mirroring Twitter’s thoughts as well.

