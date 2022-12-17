Read full article on original website
Tse Chi Lop: 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia
Asia's most-wanted alleged drug kingpin has been extradited to Australia where he faces potential life imprisonment. Tse Chi Lop is accused of heading up a multibillion-dollar drug operation spanning several countries in the Asia Pacific, from Japan to New Zealand. A notorious figure whose status in Asia has long drawn...
Man released after Natalie McNally found dead in Lurgan
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in County Armagh has been released on bail pending further inquiries. Natalie McNally, 32, was pronounced dead at a house in Silverwood Green in Lurgan on Monday night. Police were called to the house just...
MPs call for firearms rule change after Skye attack
A committee of MPs have recommended changes to gun regulations following a series of firearms incidents in north west Scotland. The Scottish Affairs Committee said a two-tier payment system for those seeking a firearm for leisure or work purposes should be introduced. It urged the government to review the current...
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
Gerard Hutch trial: Court declines to view Dowdall torture footage
An Irish court has declined a request to be shown mobile phone footage of a former Sinn Féin councillor torturing a victim by waterboarding him. Jonathan Dowdall served a sentence for kidnapping and threatening to kill a man during a row over a motorcycle. Dowdall is now being cross-examined...
Changing gender to be made easier in Scotland
Scotland has approved a self-identification system for people who want to change their legal gender. The new rules lower the age that people can apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) to 16, and removes the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria. It's the only nation in the...
Zane Gbangbola: Flood death parents in Christmas plea to PM
The family of a boy aged seven who died during floods in Surrey in 2014 have written to the prime minister after their plea for an inquiry was refused. Zane Gbangbola's parents had delivered a 117,000-name petition calling for an inquiry to Downing Street in October. They say gases from...
Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers
A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
County Durham office block was used as cannabis farm
The leader of a drug gang who converted an office block into a cannabis farm has been jailed for seven years. Samir Baghdadi was convicted after about 400 plants were found at the building in Peterlee, County Durham. The 55-year-old, from Hertfordshire, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he was...
Gatwick Airport: Man's body found in undercarriage of plane
A man's body has been found in the undercarriage of a plane at Gatwick Airport. The Tui flight had travelled from The Gambia's capital Banjul to the airport in West Sussex. Sussex Police said the discovery was made at the airport at about 04:00 GMT on 7 December. A Gatwick...
Uffizi gallery director Schmidt lays down email rules in Italy
After seven years running Italy's flagship museum the Uffizi, its director has clearly had enough of inappropriate punctuation. Eike Schmidt has laid out his rules for email etiquette in a message to staff. Bold characters are out, although underlining is still acceptable where suitable for words or salient phrases. "You...
Natalie McNally: Man arrested over murder of woman in Lurgan
A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan. The 32-year-old is being questioned on suspicion of murder. Ms McNally, who was 32, was 15 weeks pregnant and may have known her killer, police said earlier on Wednesday. Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said...
Medway Maritime Hospital declares critical incident
A Kent hospital has declared a critical incident due to "extreme" patient numbers. The Medway Maritime Hospital said it was seeing "a significant rise in demand" for hospital services. The hospital said some non-urgent operations may need to be rescheduled. A spokesman said: "Patient safety must take priority and we...
No ambulance to meet helicopter patient at hospital
A patient was airlifted to Glasgow Airport as no ambulances were available for a 300 yard transfer from the helipad at an East Ayrshire hospital. The individual, who was picked up by an air ambulance on Arran, was then driven 26 miles from the airport back to Crosshouse Hospital, near Kilmarnock.
Belfast: Man in court over £1m of cannabis inside beds
A man has appeared in court in Belfast after the discovery of cannabis worth £1m that had been concealed inside divan beds. James John Murphy, 33, of Dencourt in Liverpool, was charged with possessing a Class B drug and possession with intent to supply. The drug was vacuum-packed into...
