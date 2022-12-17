Opt out? No way says Toledo's potential NFL draft picks

BOCA RATON, Fla. — No one knew for sure how opting out would evolve when former Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey decided he would skip the 2016 Sun Bowl.

It’s lost to history, but McCaffrey was criticized by the media, fans, players, and coaches for his decision. Six short years later, opting out has not only become commonplace, it’s now an accepted part of bowl season.

Even the College Football Playoff and Rose Bowl aren’t immune. The Boca Raton Bowl is a different story, though. Desjuan Johnson, Dyontae Johnson, and Jamal Hines aren’t risking first-round status, but all three said that sitting out Tuesday’s game against Liberty is unthinkable.

“If I start something, I’m going to finish it,” defensive tackle Desjuan Johnson said. “There’s still more out there for me. There’s always room to get better and improve your technique. This is a good matchup for me to get better. I’m not where I feel like I need to be.”

“The love and dedication I have for these guys, I promised these guys that I was going to finish everything out with them,” linebacker Dyontae Johnson said. “The bond I have with these guys, I wouldn’t leave them like that.”

“That thought never crossed my mind because I have one more opportunity to play with my guys,” said Hines, an edge rusher. “After this game, I won’t play another game with Toledo across my chest.”

Dozens of players have opted out of bowl games this season, with more names almost certainly to be revealed. It’s a business decision that is understood and no longer begrudged but still hard to comprehend in a sport as competitive as football and one that espouses brotherhood 365 days a year.

Toledo has not experienced the opt-out bug yet. Running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson were high-end draft picks during the phenomenon’s infancy. Last season, defensive backs Tycen Anderson and Samuel Womack, both of whom were taken in the fifth round, never considered sitting out the Bahamas Bowl.

Desjuan Johnson, Dyontae Johnson, and Hines are projected to be selected in the middle-to-late rounds. Since 2017, UT has had eight draft picks.

“What every young person deserves is an honest assessment of where they’re at and for you to paint a clear picture of where you think it’s going to go for them,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “Guys that sit out bowl games because of their draft status, some of that is warranted. In other situations, it’s not.

“You have to have authentic conversations, let them know what the truth is, and have open discussions. When you can do that, it creates a culture where there isn’t an agenda for the coach or the player. One thing I appreciate about our locker room is it’s a tight-knit group of guys who love playing for each other. I would expect our seniors to go out and play for one another one more time in Midnight Blue and Gold and, hopefully, get a win.”

That’s the only thing missing from the career goals of Desjuan Johnson, Dyontae Johnson, and Hines. The trio entered the season wanting to scratch a Mid-American Conference championship off their to-do list. They did.

Keeping the same intensity and mental focus could propel UT to its first bowl win since 2015.

“It would be icing on the cake,” Dyontae Johnson said. “This is a big opportunity for us. We just have to make sure we seize the moment.”

His best friend and fellow Detroit native Desjuan Johnson declared the Boca Raton Bowl to be on equal footing with the MAC championship game. He came to Toledo to win both, and plans on accomplishing those objectives.

All three said even a simple discussion about opting out hasn’t occurred. To Hines, it would be a selfish act that would let the team down. Plus, the game provides an opportunity in front of an audience of millions to make an impact on the field.

“You might be able to make a couple more flashy plays,” Hines said. “There are a lot of possibilities that could occur. You could have a breakout game, force a fumble, have some sacks. There are a lot of unknowns. I would rather play that game with no second thoughts than sit and wonder, ‘What if this had happened or could I have been the difference between my team winning and my team losing?’”

It’s a thought that Hines — and his teammates — won’t have to ponder.

“Everybody is on the same page,” Desjuan Johnson said. “We all started the season together and we’re going to end the season together. We aren't going to end it with someone opting out. We’re going to end it with another ring.”