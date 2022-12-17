BGSU comeback falls short in men's basketball loss to Tennessee Martin

BOWLING GREEN – A six-point possession sparked a strong second-half comeback for the Bowling Green State University’s men’s basketball team on Saturday.

But the Falcons couldn’t get over the hump and suffered another single-digit loss.

BGSU used a 19-2 run to pull within two with nine minutes left, but University of Tennessee at Martin never let the Falcons take the lead as the Skyhawks won 75-67 at the Stroh Center.

BGSU (4-7) suffered its second-straight loss and fell to 2-4 in games decided by single digits. The last three losses for the Falcons have been by less than 10 points.

“We competed in the second half,” BGSU coach Michael Huger said. “We competed for rebounds, we competed to keep guys in front. First half, none.

“We didn’t compete at all in the first half and that’s the 20-point deficit. Then you’ve got to fight so hard to get back into the game that we need to get over that hump, and we can’t get over the hump right now. That’s the difference. We’ve got to be able to get over the hump, but we’ve got to start the game better.”

The Falcons shot just 27.6 percent in the first half, while the Skyhawks shot 42.1 percent and knocked down several deep 3-pointers late in the frame to take a 39-23 advantage. UT Martin built a 54-35 lead with 14:02 left – its largest of the game – after David Kamwanga sank a pair of free throws.

The Falcons, though, found a spark offensively after sophomore Kaden Metheny, who drained eight 3-pointers in Wednesday’s 81-75 loss at Norfolk State, buried a 3 with 13:33 left.

UT Martin was called for a foul off the ball on the shot, and the Falcons immediately capitalized as senior guard Isaac Elsasser, who made his first career start, knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the Falcons within 54-41.

“That was huge. Any time you can get more than a three-point possession, it feels like you’re winning the lottery,” Elsasser said. “Six points, I don’t think I’ve seen that before, but that definitely energized us and helped us make a little comeback.”

BGSU carried that momentum with several big plays, including a pair of Metheny 3s and an emphatic two-handed dunk from Rashaun Agee off a pass from Elsasser.

Six-foot freshman guard Willie Lightfoot scored five straight points as the Falcons trimmed their deficit to 56-54 with 9:11 remaining.

“It was pretty much just shot making. We didn’t make a lot of shots [in the first half], we had a good amount of open shots that we should knock down in the first half that didn’t fall,” Elsasser said. “Second half, we kind of picked it up a little, shot the ball a lot better and got stops that led to our transition, which were easy buckets for us.”

UT Martin’s Desmond Williams, who nailed five 3-pointers in his 15-point performance, responded with a 3 on the next possession to push the lead to five. The Skyhawks led by single digits the rest of the way.

BGSU’s Leon Ayers III tallied 12 of his 15 points in the first half and had three assists. Lightfoot also had 15 points (12 in the second half) and dished out four assists.

“It was huge to have him come out and play that way,” Huger said of Lightfoot. “He’s leading the team, figuring it out as a freshman.

“Freshmen, you don’t know what you’re getting every time when they get out there, so you’ll take what you can get. I like that he’s getting more consistent in his play and on the good way. He’s doing a lot of good things, defending pretty well, rebounding and he’s finding his teammates.”

Metheny shot 4 of 9 from 3-point range for 12 points, while Samari Curtis also reached double figures with 10 points. Agee had nine points and a team-high eight rebounds off the bench, and Elsasser snatched seven boards to go with five points.

BGSU shot 37.9 percent (22 of 58) from the floor, 29.6 percent (8 of 27) from 3-point range, and 65.2 percent (15 of 23) from the free-throw line.

Jordan Sears scored a game-high 18 points with five rebounds and four assists for UT Martin. K.J. Simon had 12 points.

UT Martin had a 20-7 advantage in points off turnovers (11-2 in first half) and a 13-4 edge in second-chance points (9-2 in first half). The Skyhawks shot 38.2 percent (26 of 68) from the floor, 32.1 percent (9 of 28) from beyond the arc and 77.8 percent (14 of 18) from the free-throw line.

The Falcons will have a quick turnaround with their fourth game in a nine-day stretch when they host Fairmont State at 11 a.m. Monday.