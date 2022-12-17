ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Hopkins puts up 24 in Providence’s 71-67 win over Seton Hall

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HhI0_0jmMjO6h00

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 24 points in Providence’s 71-67 victory against Seton Hall on Saturday.

Ed Croswell’s dunk with 2:55 remaining was the last field goal for Providence, giving the Friars a 65-58 lead. They closed out the game by making 6 free throws in 6 attempts.

Hopkins added 10 rebounds for the Friars (9-3). Croswell scored 21 points while going 8 of 12 and 5 of 9 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Noah Locke added 10 points.

Kadary Richmond led the way for the Pirates (7-5) with 28 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. KC Ndefo added 11 points and three blocks for Seton Hall. In addition, Al-Amir Dawes had eight points.

Hopkins scored 16 points in the second half as Providence rallied from a 36-27 halftime deficit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Hopkins leads PC past Marquette 103-98 in 2OT

Bryce Hopkins had 29 points and 23 rebounds — both career highs — and grabbed the offensive board on a missed free throw with 15 seconds left in the second overtime to help Providence run out the clock and beat No. 24 Marquette 103-98 on Tuesday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Gretel and Glenn McCrory — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

It’s not every day a Rhode Island small business lands a major contract on a world stage. In June, Gorilla Gaming, based in Warwick — which has made poker tables for Hard Rock Casinos, Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Boston, and Foxwoods — was busy setting up shop in Las Vegas.
WARWICK, RI
WRGB

Rhode Island man creates 400-piece Nativity scene that's 50 years in the making

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An 80-year-old Rhode Island man has created a larger-than-life Nativity scene that's 50 years in the making. Eugenio "Geno" Milano said it all started many years ago, when he was just a kid. His father, a proud Italian-Catholic, started the annual tradition of putting up a Nativity scene around the Christmas holiday, calling it "Eugenio's Presepio-Nativity Scene."
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Charter schools barely outperforming public schools in Providence

It is taken as a given by Rhode Island policy makers and media that charter schools in Providence, particularly the rapidly growing Achievement First district, dramatically outperform Providence Public School District schools (PPSD). The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) recently released their school and district report cards for the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eater

Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston

The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Providence police to provide update on fatal Waverly Street shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the city’s ninth homicide of the year. Earlier this week, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on Waverly Street inside of a shop. Maj. David Lapatin said Monday that several shots were fired. No...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy