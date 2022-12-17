T.J Dillashaw supports Conor McGregor in his decision to remove himself from the USADA testing pool: “He’s not doing anything wrong”

Read full article on original website
Laura Sanko disagrees with Nick Diaz’s recent callout of Israel Adesanya: “I wouldn’t want to see him fight Izzy”
UFC analyst Laura Sanko hopes that Nick Diaz’s callout of Israel Adesanya doesn’t come to fruition. The Stockton native has been out of action since his rematch with Robbie Lawler in September 2021. The bout ended a six-year hiatus for the former Strikeforce champion, as he hadn’t competed since his no-contest with Anderson Silva in January 2015.
UFC star Conor McGregor takes aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher: “You little sad pox of a thing”
Conor McGregor has taken aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher following an exchange between the two on social media. Whenever Conor McGregor pops up on social media, controversy usually isn’t far behind. ‘Notorious’ is his nickname and more often than not, he lives up to that expectation.
Tony Ferguson removed from the UFC lightweight rankings for the first time in over a decade
Tony Ferguson, the former interim lightweight champion, has been removed from the UFC lightweight rankings for the first time in over a decade. The UFC recently updated its official rankings following the UFC Vegas 66 fight card last Saturday night, December 17th, 2022. The new rankings show no Tony Ferguson...
Jake Shields reportedly banned from UFC PI, facing assault charges for attack on Mike Jackson
Jake Shields has reportedly been banned from UFC PI and is facing assault charges for his attack on Mike Jackson. The UFC Performance Institute is the official mixed martial arts facility for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The building is located in Enterprise, Nevada opposite the UFC Apex. Apparently Shields (33-11...
Robert Whittaker reacts after losing out on Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284: “This is very upsetting”
Robert Whittaker is reacting after losing out on the Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284. It was to be Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) vs Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout at UFC 284 on February 12, 2023, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Plans have changed – the...
Paulo Costa reacts to the news that his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off: “They should stop being petty”
Paulo Costa has reacted after it was revealed his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off. The UFC announced Costa would be going down to Perth, Australia to fight the local fighter in Whittaker. However, for weeks, Costa had been vocal on social media saying he hasn’t signed a contract and wouldn’t, as he had one fight left on his deal and wanted more money.
Brendan Schaub shares his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jake Shields and Mike Jackson: “This is assault, brother”
Brendan Schaub is sharing his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jake Shields and Mike Jackson. It was UFC welterweight Mike Jackson who recently got into an ‘incident’ with former middleweight champion Jake Shields while they were both at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shields...
Bryce Mitchell was contemplating retirement in the immediate aftermath of his loss at UFC 282 (Video)
Bryce Mitchell contemplated retirement right after his UFC 282 loss to Ilia Toupria. Mitchell opened up the UFC 282 pay-per-view against Topuria in a crucial fight for the featherweight division. The winner would be in the mix to likely get a top-10 or even a top-five opponent next time out.
Chael Sonnen rejects plea deal, will take battery charge to trial
MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has rejected a plea deal and will take his battery charge to trial. Back in December 2021, Chael Sonnen was accused of attacking several individuals at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. A couple, Julie and Christopher Stellpflug, said that Sonnen had struck them both and initiated a fight. They suggested he was intoxicated, as he went on to attack a string of other security guards.
Brendan Schaub slams Khabib Nurmagomedov over his Islam Makhachev prediction
Brendan Schaub doesn’t think much of Khabib Nurmagomedov saying Islam Makhachev should have five or six title defences and then ‘leave’ the sport. The fighter-turned-comedian believes it would be a ‘weak’ move to merely hang up the gloves after suffering a first loss as champion. The former UFC heavyweight criticised that thinking from ‘The Eagle’ when speaking on the Schaub Show.
Josh Thomson believes “lack of vision” is preventing MMA from becoming equal to soccer
Bellator commentator Josh Thomson has explained why he believes a lack of vision is preventing mixed martial arts from catching soccer. Over the course of the last few weeks, the sporting landscape has been dominated by the FIFA World Cup. Thirty-two nations from around the globe came together for the ultimate spectacle. In the eyes of many, it was the spectacle of football – but for the sake of all North Americans out there, let’s go with soccer.
Jake Shields reacts to latest comments and accusations from Mike Jackson: “He’s just getting more racist and deranged”
Jake Shields is reacting to the latest comments and accusations from Mike Jackson. Mike Jackson (1-2 MMA) spoke to ‘MMA Fighting’ about the altercation he had with Jake Shields (33-11 MMA) at the UFC Performance Institute last Friday saying:. “We’re in a professional setting. I didn’t really think...
Conor McGregor praises Leon Edwards for knockout of Kamaru Usman: “This is EVERYTHING of the year!”
Conor McGregor has once again heaped praise on Leon Edwards for his UFC 278 knockout win over Kamaru Usman. If there’s one thing Conor McGregor understands in this world, it’s mixed martial arts. The Irishman is a former two-weight UFC champion and in addition to that, he’s the biggest star the sport has ever seen.
Jiri Prochazka explains how he injured his shoulder, says TJ Dillashaw impacted his decision to pull out of the fight
Jiri Prochazka says TJ Dillashaw influenced his decision to pull out of UFC 282. Prochazka was set to headline the card as he was looking to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time in a rematch with Glover Teixeira. Yet, just weeks before the fight, Prochazka suffered a shoulder injury that forced him out of the bout and vacated the belt. Now, he has detailed how the injury happened.
Daniel Cormier shares his picks for male and female UFC fighters of the year
Daniel Cormier has shared his picks for the UFC male and female fighters of the year. 2022 brought numerous jaw-dropping moments inside the octagon. Former champions regained their crowns and newly crowned champions wrote their name in the history books. As the year comes to a close, the conversations commence...
Daniel Cormier praises the “mentality” and “Fight IQ” of longtime rival Jon Jones: “If he’s beatable, why hasn’t anybody beaten him?”
Daniel Cormier is praising the ‘mentality’ and Fight ‘IQ’ of longtime rival Jon Jones. It is true that the former light heavyweight champ, Jon Jones (26-1 MMA), plans to make his heavyweight debut in 2023. The 35 year old has not fought in the Octagon since February of 2020 where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) by unanimous decision at UFC 247.
Sean O’Malley reveals that he’s doing nothing but grappling in preparation for UFC title shot: “I know I need to improve”
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has been hitting the mats lately. ‘Sugar’ is fresh off his outing with Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October. Despite ‘No Mercy’ coming in as a substantial favorite, O’Malley brought the fight to him. The bout was back and forth and saw the former champion lose by a split decision.
Jared Cannonier offers to rematch Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 in Australia: “I’d love to go there and fight him again”
UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier is ready for a rematch with Robert Whittaker. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ is fresh off his return last Saturday night at UFC Vegas 66. The bout was an important one for the middleweight, as it was his first since losing to Israel Adesanya. In his first title shot in July at UFC 276, Cannonier came up short by unanimous decision.
Conor McGregor reflects on post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229: “Self defense is about awareness”
Former dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has reflected on his brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The pair collided at UFC 229 in October 2018, in arguably the biggest fight in the history of MMA. The fight was also the Irishman’s first in over two years, as he vacated his lightweight title to fight Floyd Mayweather in a 2017 boxing match.
Bellator, RIZIN will aim “to win every fight” on New Years Eve
Bellator and RIZIN held a joint press conference Tuesday to promote the crossover event taking place in Japan New Years Eve. The event will feature five fights with the best fighters from both promotions facing each other, including names like A.J. McKee Jr. and Patricio Pitbull, to name a few.
