Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON’S ETHAN BOLL MAKES IT OFFICIAL, SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO PLAY AT UND
Crookston’s Ethan Boll announced in July that he verbally committed to the University of North Dakota to play Division I Football for the Fighting Hawks. He made it official today at Crookston High School, signing a letter of intent to play at UND with his coach, family, and friends by his side.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL HOSTING ROSEAU TRYING FOR THIRD WIN IN A ROW
FIRST HALF – SECOND HALF –
kroxam.com
WINJUM SCORES 39, GETS 1,000th POINT OF HER CAREER TO LEAD PIRATES OVER EGF IN OT
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team needed an extra four minutes as they came away with a big 59-56 victory over the East Grand Forks Green Wave in overtime at East Grand Forks. Halle Winjum scored 39 points and recorded the 1,000th point of her career in the second half. Winjum broke the school record for points in a game with 39. She also broke a school record with eight three-pointers in a game.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL USES LATE RUN TO BEAT ROSEAU
The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team used a 6-0 run at the end of the game to beat the Roseau Rams 63-55 in a Section 8AA game played at Crookston High School. FIRST HALF – — Roseau started the scoring with an Anya Severson basket for a 2-0 lead on the first possession. Crookston responded with an 8-0 run with a Halle Winjum three-pointer, a Winjum block that led to a steal and a layup. Libby Salentine capped the run with a three-pointer from the left wing for an 8-2 lead three minutes into the game. Crookston continued to build on the lead and took an 18-8 lead after a basket by Winjum. Things changed quickly, and Roseau answered with a 10-1 run over the next four minutes. Severson had four points, Kayla Bachleitner and Janna Preteau, and a free throw each from Brooklyn Hulst and Sophia Olson to get within a 19-18 deficit with six minutes remaining.
kroxam.com
#7 RANKED CROOKSTON PIRATES HOST DETROIT LAKES IN A MATINEE AT CROOKSTON SPORTS CENTER
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team has won three games in a row after defeating East Grand Forks at home on Tuesday night with the last two wins over Section 8A opponents. Crookston will try to extend that streak to four games when they host another Section 8A opponent, the Detroit Lakes Lakers. Detroit Lakes won on Tuesday night over Morris-Benson, 3-2 for their second win of the season and puts them at a 2-9 record. Game time is 3:00 PM this AFTERNOON at the Crookston Sports Center and it will be on KROX RADIO, the kroxam.com streaming app and on a third KROX RADIO platform, VIDEO STREAMED!!
kroxam.com
#7 CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY HOSTS DETROIT LAKES
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is fresh off a weekend sweep over Rock Ridge and at International Falls to improve to 8-1-1 on the year, which has them at #7 in the last Minnesota State Class A Girl’s Hockey polls. Game time is 7:00 PM at the Crookston Sports Center and it will be VIDEO STREAMED on kroxam.com.
kroxam.com
Athlete of the Week – Calleigh Fanfulik
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Dancer Calleigh Fanfulik. The junior is a team captain and has been dancing from a young age while improving year after year. “I’ve been able to watch her dance for a long time and her work ethic has been incredible,” said Pirates Dance coach Grace Espinoza. “She is a completely different kid from when she first started. She is in the weight room all the time, she is always motivating and getting everyone pumped up, and she treats every teammate equally which is something I really appreciate.”
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY HOST EAST GRAND FORKS IN FIRST OF THREE MEETINGS THIS REGULAR SEASON
It was 500 games ago tonight, that the Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team started playing the sport as a High School team in 2003!! They might of lost their first game to Detroit Lakes that night on the road, lost the next night at Warroad and won their first game against Lake of the Woods. Tonight the Pirates dominated their rival East Grand Forks in a 7-1 win at the Crookston Sports Center.
kroxam.com
SPORTS FEEVER – December 22, 2022
— — — Speaking of breaking records. Crookston Boys Basketball’s Hunter Nicholas broke the boys program rebounds in a game record. Hunter had 23 rebounds, breaking Caden Osborne’s 22. Coach Garmen looked at the game film to get the official numbers and said he had 23 and the new record! Nicholas is only a sophomore and has a great chance to break every Pirate boys rebounding record in the book.
kroxam.com
LAKE AGASSIZ REGIONAL LIBRARY ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY CLOUSRES
In observance of the upcoming holidays, the Lake Agassiz Regional Library announces the following closures at all of its branches. All locations will be closed Saturday, December 24, in observance of Christmas Eve, and Monday, December 26, in observance of Christmas Day. The Crookston Public Library will also be closed Sunday, December 25. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27.
kroxam.com
CATHEDRAL SCHOOL STUDENTS PERFORM AT THE BENEDICTINE COMMUNITY
Cathedral School students in Crookston have been busy with caroling at the Benedictine Living Community in Crookston, and some of the students made gingerbread houses. Pictures are below –
kroxam.com
CITY OF CROOKSTON WILL BEGIN SNOW DOWNTOWN REMOVAL ON EAST/WEST STREETS AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
Downtown snow removal on East/West streets will take place beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday night/Thursday morning, barring unforeseen heavy snowfall or other emergency. Vehicles on these streets will be towed if not moved.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PARKS AND RECS SCHEDULES AFTERNOON SWIMS DURING HOLIDAY BREAK
The Crookston Board of Parks and Recreations met on Monday afternoon inside the City Hall Conference Room. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by approving the minutes from their meeting on October 17. REGULAR AGENDA. The board first began discussions on its Winter Recreation programs. Director...
kroxam.com
ELI SULLIVAN NAMED FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR, CFD HANDS OUT YEARS OF SERVICE AWARDS
The Crookston Fire Department held its annual Christmas Party last weekend, where it also handed out awards to the following firefighters. Smoke Eater Award -Attended at least 70% of the General Fire Alarm Calls. Brian Hanson. Shane Heldstab. Jim Perreault. Garett Bengtson. Jake Leas. Mike Swenson. Kolton Walker. Firefighter of...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 22, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Police & Reserves on the week of December 19-23. The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston is having a Holiday Spirit Week on the week of December 19-23, with a theme for each day. Today is Holly Jolly Hat/Scrub Day, where volunteers and patients wear Santa hats or holiday headwear, or scrubs. Friday, December 23, will be Merry Sweater Friday, where everyone wears ugly Christmas sweaters.
kroxam.com
BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY-CROOKSTON DONATES PROCEEDS FROM ANNUAL FOOD AND CAST DRIVE TO CROOKSTON CARE AND SHARE
The Benedictine Living Community – Crookston held their annual food and cash drive with proceeds donated to the Crookston Care and Share. This annual event has taken place since 1999. Benedictine Living Community – Crookston, formerly Villa St. Vincent, and The Care and Share were both ministries that were...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 20, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Anthony Joseph Summers, 48, of Mahnomen, for Terroristic Threats. Nicholas J. Raymond, 41, no address provided, for Domestic Assault. Raymond John Nicholas, 41, of Euclid, for Domestic Assault. Jon Lussier, 34, no address provided, for Driving after the cancelation of their...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO EXPLOSION AT LM WIND POWER
At approximately 3:18 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, the Grand Forks Fire Department responded to 1580 S 48th St. for a report of an explosion. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found that the building was evacuated and the fire protection system was operating. When they entered the building, they found no active fire. After the building was deemed safe, the business could resume normal operations. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON MASONIC LODGE AND SHRINERS CLUB MAKE CHARTIABLE DONATIONS TO MULTIPLE ORGANIZATIONS
The Crookston Masonic Lodge and the Crookston Shriners made multiple donations this afternoon to various organizations around the community to help them in their services to the city. The Masonic Lodge made a $1,000 donation to the Golden Link Senior Center for its senior meals, a $500 donation to the...
kroxam.com
CITY OF CROOKSTON CITY HALL WILL BE CLOSED DAY AFTER CHRISTMAS AND MOVES GARBAGE COLLECTION ON MONDAY
The city of Crookston’s City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Garbage Collection for Monday, December 26, 2022 (Christmas Holiday) will be collected on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Tuesday’s garbage collection will remain the same.
Comments / 0