Erskine, MN

WINJUM SCORES 39, GETS 1,000th POINT OF HER CAREER TO LEAD PIRATES OVER EGF IN OT

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team needed an extra four minutes as they came away with a big 59-56 victory over the East Grand Forks Green Wave in overtime at East Grand Forks. Halle Winjum scored 39 points and recorded the 1,000th point of her career in the second half. Winjum broke the school record for points in a game with 39. She also broke a school record with eight three-pointers in a game.
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL USES LATE RUN TO BEAT ROSEAU

The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team used a 6-0 run at the end of the game to beat the Roseau Rams 63-55 in a Section 8AA game played at Crookston High School. FIRST HALF – — Roseau started the scoring with an Anya Severson basket for a 2-0 lead on the first possession. Crookston responded with an 8-0 run with a Halle Winjum three-pointer, a Winjum block that led to a steal and a layup. Libby Salentine capped the run with a three-pointer from the left wing for an 8-2 lead three minutes into the game. Crookston continued to build on the lead and took an 18-8 lead after a basket by Winjum. Things changed quickly, and Roseau answered with a 10-1 run over the next four minutes. Severson had four points, Kayla Bachleitner and Janna Preteau, and a free throw each from Brooklyn Hulst and Sophia Olson to get within a 19-18 deficit with six minutes remaining.
CROOKSTON, MN
#7 RANKED CROOKSTON PIRATES HOST DETROIT LAKES IN A MATINEE AT CROOKSTON SPORTS CENTER

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team has won three games in a row after defeating East Grand Forks at home on Tuesday night with the last two wins over Section 8A opponents. Crookston will try to extend that streak to four games when they host another Section 8A opponent, the Detroit Lakes Lakers. Detroit Lakes won on Tuesday night over Morris-Benson, 3-2 for their second win of the season and puts them at a 2-9 record. Game time is 3:00 PM this AFTERNOON at the Crookston Sports Center and it will be on KROX RADIO, the kroxam.com streaming app and on a third KROX RADIO platform, VIDEO STREAMED!!
CROOKSTON, MN
#7 CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY HOSTS DETROIT LAKES

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is fresh off a weekend sweep over Rock Ridge and at International Falls to improve to 8-1-1 on the year, which has them at #7 in the last Minnesota State Class A Girl’s Hockey polls. Game time is 7:00 PM at the Crookston Sports Center and it will be VIDEO STREAMED on kroxam.com.
CROOKSTON, MN
Athlete of the Week – Calleigh Fanfulik

This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Dancer Calleigh Fanfulik. The junior is a team captain and has been dancing from a young age while improving year after year. “I’ve been able to watch her dance for a long time and her work ethic has been incredible,” said Pirates Dance coach Grace Espinoza. “She is a completely different kid from when she first started. She is in the weight room all the time, she is always motivating and getting everyone pumped up, and she treats every teammate equally which is something I really appreciate.”
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY HOST EAST GRAND FORKS IN FIRST OF THREE MEETINGS THIS REGULAR SEASON

It was 500 games ago tonight, that the Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team started playing the sport as a High School team in 2003!! They might of lost their first game to Detroit Lakes that night on the road, lost the next night at Warroad and won their first game against Lake of the Woods. Tonight the Pirates dominated their rival East Grand Forks in a 7-1 win at the Crookston Sports Center.
CROOKSTON, MN
SPORTS FEEVER – December 22, 2022

— — — Speaking of breaking records. Crookston Boys Basketball’s Hunter Nicholas broke the boys program rebounds in a game record. Hunter had 23 rebounds, breaking Caden Osborne’s 22. Coach Garmen looked at the game film to get the official numbers and said he had 23 and the new record! Nicholas is only a sophomore and has a great chance to break every Pirate boys rebounding record in the book.
CROOKSTON, MN
LAKE AGASSIZ REGIONAL LIBRARY ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY CLOUSRES

In observance of the upcoming holidays, the Lake Agassiz Regional Library announces the following closures at all of its branches. All locations will be closed Saturday, December 24, in observance of Christmas Eve, and Monday, December 26, in observance of Christmas Day. The Crookston Public Library will also be closed Sunday, December 25. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27.
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON PARKS AND RECS SCHEDULES AFTERNOON SWIMS DURING HOLIDAY BREAK

The Crookston Board of Parks and Recreations met on Monday afternoon inside the City Hall Conference Room. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by approving the minutes from their meeting on October 17. REGULAR AGENDA. The board first began discussions on its Winter Recreation programs. Director...
CROOKSTON, MN
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 22, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Police & Reserves on the week of December 19-23. The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston is having a Holiday Spirit Week on the week of December 19-23, with a theme for each day. Today is Holly Jolly Hat/Scrub Day, where volunteers and patients wear Santa hats or holiday headwear, or scrubs. Friday, December 23, will be Merry Sweater Friday, where everyone wears ugly Christmas sweaters.
CROOKSTON, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 20, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Anthony Joseph Summers, 48, of Mahnomen, for Terroristic Threats. Nicholas J. Raymond, 41, no address provided, for Domestic Assault. Raymond John Nicholas, 41, of Euclid, for Domestic Assault. Jon Lussier, 34, no address provided, for Driving after the cancelation of their...
CROOKSTON, MN
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO EXPLOSION AT LM WIND POWER

At approximately 3:18 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, the Grand Forks Fire Department responded to 1580 S 48th St. for a report of an explosion. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found that the building was evacuated and the fire protection system was operating. When they entered the building, they found no active fire. After the building was deemed safe, the business could resume normal operations. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
GRAND FORKS, ND

