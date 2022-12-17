The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team used a 6-0 run at the end of the game to beat the Roseau Rams 63-55 in a Section 8AA game played at Crookston High School. FIRST HALF – — Roseau started the scoring with an Anya Severson basket for a 2-0 lead on the first possession. Crookston responded with an 8-0 run with a Halle Winjum three-pointer, a Winjum block that led to a steal and a layup. Libby Salentine capped the run with a three-pointer from the left wing for an 8-2 lead three minutes into the game. Crookston continued to build on the lead and took an 18-8 lead after a basket by Winjum. Things changed quickly, and Roseau answered with a 10-1 run over the next four minutes. Severson had four points, Kayla Bachleitner and Janna Preteau, and a free throw each from Brooklyn Hulst and Sophia Olson to get within a 19-18 deficit with six minutes remaining.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO