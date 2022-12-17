Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania star Jonathan Majors broke down how his villain is different than Thanos. In an interview with CinePOP, the Kang the Conqueror actor explained that while his bad guy follows after the Mad Titan, there is a gap in power. As evidenced by Avengers: Endgame, time travel is absolutely on the board for everything since. You've seen time travel and different universes come into play during Phase 4 of the MCU, and that pace is only going to quicken. Doctor Strange told Spider-Man that they knew little about the Multiverse and that's exactly Kang's domain. The Avengers had a rough go of it with Thanos in just this one dimension. How will they fare against an eventual army of Kang's forces from multiple realities. Check out his compliment to Thanos down below.

13 DAYS AGO