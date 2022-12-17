Read full article on original website
Related
Tragic Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 death might have leaked
The stage is set for the final installment in the Guardians franchise. James Gunn has teased more than once that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be a different kind of story, suggesting that hero deaths are on the table. The writer/director keeps saying that Guardians 3 will be emotional, delivering a different tone than what we’ve seen in previous entries.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
Marvel has a big Avengers problem in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars
Marvel will conclude the Multiverse Saga with a massive Avengers crossover event spanning The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. The movies are coming out one year apart, just like Infinity War and Endgame did, ending with Secret Wars in May 2026. We have a long way to go until then...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle addresses Arnold Schwarzenegger's rumoured MCU debut
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle has cast doubt on Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in the film. Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced Cheadle will be getting a solo movie based on the classic comics storyline of the same name. There was subsequent speculation...
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ComicBook
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
ComicBook
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
dexerto.com
Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Boa Hancock is an Empress
One Piece is filled to the brim with some of the most memorable characters in all anime and manga as a whole, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why Boa Hancock is known as the Pirate Empress. Although Luffy has come across all sorts of wild friends and foes through the course of his long journey through the seas thus far, there are fewer characters that have made the kind of impact on fans that Hancock has. Introduced as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, the Pirate Empress soon became one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Focuses on The Trunks From The Future
Trunks has remained a major part of the Dragon Ball franchise since first hitting the series as a part of Dragon Ball Z. With his future self's status up in the air, the current Trunks is set to take the lead in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, but one cosplayer has decided to revisit the past by calling on the future. While the current series gave us a new take on Future Trunks, his original aesthetic remains a fan favorite.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Jonathan Majors Explains How Kang Is Different Than Thanos
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania star Jonathan Majors broke down how his villain is different than Thanos. In an interview with CinePOP, the Kang the Conqueror actor explained that while his bad guy follows after the Mad Titan, there is a gap in power. As evidenced by Avengers: Endgame, time travel is absolutely on the board for everything since. You've seen time travel and different universes come into play during Phase 4 of the MCU, and that pace is only going to quicken. Doctor Strange told Spider-Man that they knew little about the Multiverse and that's exactly Kang's domain. The Avengers had a rough go of it with Thanos in just this one dimension. How will they fare against an eventual army of Kang's forces from multiple realities. Check out his compliment to Thanos down below.
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
thedigitalfix.com
The internet has noticed something really weird in the Avengers movies
The Avengers movies are the absolute pinnacle of the MCU – packed to the brim with epic action sequences, heart, and drama. But now the internet has just noticed something strange about the last two Avengers MCU movies. Reflecting back on the superhero movie franchise, the first two Avengers...
ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom actor teases brutal role: "Venom doesn't give a damn"
Tony Todd talks Venom's presence in the sequel
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
ComicBook
MCU Variant Covers Homage Infinity Saga's Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Ant-Man 2
A new set of Marvel variant covers put the spotlight on three films that helped close out the Infinity Saga: Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a moneymaker for Disney, as it takes some of the most iconic Marvel heroes and storylines, and adapts them for live-action TV shows and movies. The 23 films that make up the Infinity Saga span from the debut of Iron Man in 2008 to the record-breaking release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Comics is celebrating this cinematic era with a line of Infinity Saga variant covers, and February will see the unveiling of covers from Phase 3 of the MCU.
Comments / 0