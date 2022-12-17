ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Christmas Eve lunch at the Mission at Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Mission at Kern County will be holding a Christmas eve lunch to help others this holiday weekend. The lunch will be on December 24 at 821 East 21st Street, at 11 a.m. To learn more you can go to the Mission at Kern County's...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kern County Teen Challenge's second annual Christmas at Roberts Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Teen Challenge is hosting its annual Christmas at Roberts Lane Drive-thru Experience. Since 1969, the Kern County Teen Challenge started with one staff member visiting schools, advising students on the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. They also tutor and provide academic support for children, jail visits to juvenile hall/ jail, and crisis counseling.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Kern homeless collaborative in need of volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative needs volunteers for its 2023 Point-in-Time Count. Organizers need 500 volunteers to identify and count the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the county, according to the collaborative. The annual count provides a snapshot of homelessness in Kern County. The results are used to allocate […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Victory Outreach Bakersfield to hold toy giveaway Wednesday

Victory Outreach spokesperson Eberardo Sanchez joined 17 News to talk about the toy giveaway happening Wednesday at the Victory Outreach Bakersfield campus. Sanchez said Victory Outreach has 1,000 toys for tomorrow’s event. Participants will have to pre-register at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the pre-registration process will help organizers direct children to choose toys by their age category.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Exploring inside CALM's new 'Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic'

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Living Museum is opening a new clinic to help take care of its animals. Calm Director, Meg Maitland, said that the clinic will be the onsite hospital for their animals and that they are one of the first inland Oiled Wildlife facilities. Maitland...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
'Pet of the Week' Dec. 22

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Orion from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Orion or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100. Kern County Animal Services is also...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Thousands of kids may not have a Christmas next year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Toys for Tots drive gives tens of thousands of toys year after year to kids throughout Kern but now it’s losing its warehouse and it desperately needs to find a new home. “I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Doughty said. “I don’t know if there will be a Toys […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
'Putting You to Work Wednesday' Dec. 21

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. CalJOBS will be offering a soft skills workshop, go to caljobs.ca.gov to register. C&J Well Services is looking to expand its team go to cjwellservices.com...
SHAFTER, CA
Christmas baskets to be given out by KCSO, BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — For a 38th consecutive year, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police Department will donate 400 baskets of food to families beginning Tuesday, according to press releases from the departments. High Desert Distribution is working with the departments to feed families nominated by law...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kern County Public Works offering free Christmas tree recycling

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Public Works is offering residents a chance to recycle their Christmas trees at various locations for free. It will run from Monday, December 26, 2022 through Monday, January 9, 2023. The program encourages residents throughout the County to recycle their Christmas trees at...
KERN COUNTY, CA
BPD searching for an at-risk missing woman, 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for Apollonia Davis, 19. Davis was last seen Tuesday on 38th Street, according to BPD. She is considered at risk because of a medical condition. The police department described Davis as 5 feet and 1 inch tall and 97 pounds […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
School delays due to fog

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County announced delays due to fog. Delano Joint Union High School District: 2-hour delay. Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District: 3-hour delay. Rosedale Union School District: 2-hour delay. Buttonwillow Union School District: 2-hour delay.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Grand Jury applicants sought for year-long term in July 2023

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County is searching for 19 volunteers to serve on the Grand Jury for a one-year term, beginning in July 2023. Jurors will need to be available for 20 hours per week from approximatley 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday from July 2023 to June 2024.
KERN COUNTY, CA

