Fatal motorcycle crash in Orange County after a man lost control, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after losing control of his motorcycle, Florida Highway Patrol said.

This happened at 12:47 p.m. on Innovation Way and Pope Street.

Troopers said the 35-year-old lost control for unknown reasons and struck a curb and a fence.

Law enforcement said the rider was thrown off as the motorcycle drove off into a pond.

The rider was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, according to FHP.

The crash is under investigation.

