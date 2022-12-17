ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal motorcycle crash in Orange County after a man lost control, FHP says

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after losing control of his motorcycle, Florida Highway Patrol said.

This happened at 12:47 p.m. on Innovation Way and Pope Street.

Troopers said the 35-year-old lost control for unknown reasons and struck a curb and a fence.

Law enforcement said the rider was thrown off as the motorcycle drove off into a pond.

The rider was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, according to FHP.

The crash is under investigation.

