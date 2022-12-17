Fatal motorcycle crash in Orange County after a man lost control, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after losing control of his motorcycle, Florida Highway Patrol said.
This happened at 12:47 p.m. on Innovation Way and Pope Street.
Troopers said the 35-year-old lost control for unknown reasons and struck a curb and a fence.
Law enforcement said the rider was thrown off as the motorcycle drove off into a pond.
The rider was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, according to FHP.
The crash is under investigation.
