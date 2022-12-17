ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Person dies after apartment complex shooting in northern Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting at an apartment complex north of the river Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 8000 block of North Denver Avenue to investigate a shooting just after 3 p.m. When police arrived,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KMBC.com

Woman's body found after duplex fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park, Kansas, fire crews are working to determine what started a large fire that claimed a woman's life Wednesday. Firefighters were called to a duplex in the 9500 block of West 77th Terrace just after 3 p.m. One person was reportedly trapped inside. Firefighters...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of injuries, according to the KCPD. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and...
KANSAS CITY, MO

