Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School DistrictTy D.Missouri State
7 Chiefs Earn 2023 Pro Bowl HonorsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Missouri School District Approves 4-Day Week For StudentsMatt LillywhiteIndependence, MO
The historic Row House Building in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KMBC.com
Person dies after apartment complex shooting in northern Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting at an apartment complex north of the river Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 8000 block of North Denver Avenue to investigate a shooting just after 3 p.m. When police arrived,...
Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting Wednesday in Northland
An investigation is underway after a shooting killed a person on Wednesday afternoon in the Northland.
Victim dies from injuries following afternoon Northland shooting
Kansas City police responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. near NE 83rd Terrace and N Denver Avenue in the area of 152 Highway.
Investigation underway after fire at Overland Park duplex leaves 1 dead
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon in Overland Park that left one person dead.
Kansas City area crews warn of ice, strongly recommend staying off roads
Kansas City, Missouri, Public Works has a warning for drivers Thursday: Stay off the roads with ice being a major concern.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates homicide after shooting victim dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a shooting victim, who was shot this afternoon, died. Officers went to the 8000 block of N. Denver Ave. just after 3 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
Kansas City man charged in 2021 deadly shooting of 14-year-old boy
A Kansas City man faces multiple charges, including murder, for the September 2021 deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy outside of a home.
KMBC.com
Woman's body found after duplex fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park, Kansas, fire crews are working to determine what started a large fire that claimed a woman's life Wednesday. Firefighters were called to a duplex in the 9500 block of West 77th Terrace just after 3 p.m. One person was reportedly trapped inside. Firefighters...
Kansas City drivers asked to slow down as crashes increase
Missouri troopers ask Kansas City drivers to slow down during winter storm as crashes on snowy and icy roads and highways increase.
6 adults, 2 kids displaced in overnight fire in Kansas City
The Kansas City Fire Department was called to the home about 2:30 a.m. The cause is under investigation.
One year after Kansas City dad’s killing, family still waits for answers
One year after Roman Yslas, a Kansas City father of eight, was gunned down four days before Christmas, his family is still reeling from the loss.
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, no injuries reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of injuries, according to the KCPD. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and...
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Athletic League gifts deserving teen new car
In 2022, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Athletic League helped more than 106 teenagers get their drivers license’s at no cost.
Kansas City woman sentenced for role in 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A Kansas City woman was sentenced to prison for her role in a 2021 Leavenworth County shooting that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
KMBC.com
Multiple people in custody, property damage reported after shots fired at Ward Parkway Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD is investigating reports of shots fired at the Ward Parkway Center, near the movie theater. Multiple officers from Kansas City and surrounding police departments responded around 6:45pm. No injuries were reported. Police say multiple people were taken into custody for questioning. There is property...
Kansas City neighbors want something done about eastside intersection
This comes after a woman and her daughter were nearly involved in a bad accident at the crossing Monday night.
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly KCK shooting near 10th, Pacific
A man has been arrested and charged in Wyandotte County for the shooting death of Ali Alesani-Natvidad in Kansas City, Kansas on Dec. 9, 2022.
Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Dec. 9 shooting in KCK
A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Dec. 9.
Update: Missing KCMO teen located safe
Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 15-year-old boy Miliano Vega.
Family warning others of possible scam after receiving mystery parking ticket in Kansas City
One teen, who was attending a Sunday night event in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, received a parking ticket with a huge fine at a parking lot, but the parking company has no record of it.
Comments / 0