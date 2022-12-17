Read full article on original website
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
KHBS
Cave Springs infant killed by husky
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
fourstateshomepage.com
ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people.
80-year-old struck and killed on Missouri highway
LACLEDE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Sunday in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Stormi L. Carter, 32, Huntsville, Arkansas, was westbound on Interstate 44 at Phillipsburg. The SUV struck a pedestrian identified as Ronald Nelson, 80,...
Silver Dollar City fined over $14,000 after park employee death
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died earlier this year.
koamnewsnow.com
Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed.
Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairland Police Chief resigns
FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. resigned his post earlier this month. Williams cited “personal reasons” in his resignation email. “First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to have served as the chief of police in the community we all love and call home. I will forever cherish the memories and friends I have made here. Unfortunately, I regret to inform you due to personal reasons I have to resign as the Chief Of Police in Fairland Oklahoma effective immediately. I will always love this community and look forward to the potential it has.”
Woman identified following fatal crash in Marionville
12/19/2022 UPDATE: The Marionville Police Department has given an update on the crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Police have identified Penelope (Penny) Miller of Aurora, Missouri as the woman who died Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred when a 1998 Honda Accord, occupied by passenger Penelope Miller, traveled southbound from Western onto Highway 60 […]
koamnewsnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Galena claims one life
GALENA, Kan. - At around 9:40 A.M. on December 16, Kansas Highway Patrolmen responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Galena, Kansas. Deputies say the collision occurred just 0.5 Miles South of K66 on S Wood Street. The crash report indicates that a Nissan Quest driven by James Snow, 57, of...
Preliminary hearing set for fatal Oklahoma love triangle shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — A preliminary hearing is set for Monday morning in Ottawa County for a woman accused of participating in the fatal shooting of a woman allegedly romantically linked to her husband. Charlana Nichelle Kelly, 53, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court on a complaint of accessory to murder after the […]
KYTV
Police identify passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marionville, Mo.
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Marionville on Saturday. Penny Miller, of Aurora, a passenger in a vehicle, died in the crash. Police responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the driver of Miller’s vehicle, Jimmy Miller, 79, pulled out onto U.S. 60 when an SUV crashed into his vehicle. Jimmy Miller suffered injuries in the crash. Police say the other driver did not suffer any injuries.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man faces new criminal charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint faces new charges. Prosecutors filed three new charges today against 18-year-old Austin Bryant. Bryant, you might remember, was arrested in November after police say a pizza delivery driver reported being robbed at gunpoint. Police...
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City Man dies in crash north of Airport Drive
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, reports of a crash along MO-43 north of Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Oronogo Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Oronogo Police responded to assist and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified.
Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified
MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
koamnewsnow.com
Troopers release more information on deadly multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - At around 3:30 P.M. on Dec. 16, Oklahoma State Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike near mile marker 321 in Quapaw, Okla. This crash occurred within 10 minutes of a similar crash on the turnpike. Oklahoma Highway Patrolmen released the following...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Police HR report leads to possible criminal investigation
The Branson Police Chief and a Sergeant have resigned after a human resources investigation into unethical activity which is now being considered for criminal investigation. Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 12, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.
WIBW
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a 3-car collision in southeast Kansas over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Lincoln and S. Wood St. - about half a mile south of Kansas Highway 66 - in Galena with reports of a crash.
Three-vehicle crash in eastern Kansas kills one
A crash on Friday morning between three vehicles in Cherokee County has killed one person.
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
