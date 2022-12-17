Read full article on original website
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Morton Arboretum in Lisle announces its next massive nature exhibit for spring 2023Jennifer GeerLisle, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
depauliaonline.com
Demon defeat: NU crushes DePaul by largest point-spread in series history
Saturday’s 83-45 loss at Northwestern is one head coach Tony Stubblefield and his team are going to want to quickly forget. The 38-point loss is the greatest deficit of the season, and largest loss of the Stubblefield era. It’s also the largest margin of loss in the 36-game history between DePaul and its rivals 10 miles to the north.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota adds 2023 commitment from LB out of Chicago
Minnesota landed another piece to the 2023 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from a linebacker out of Chicago Sunday evening. The player is Matt Kingsbury, a 6-foot-3 and 235 lb. LB out of St. Rita High School in Chicago, Illinois. Though unrated by the composite rankings, 247Sports rates Kingsbury as the No. 116 LB nationally for the cycle.
positivelynaperville.com
North Central College Cardinals’ pep rally, championship and welcome home
Very early Thursday morning, Dec. 15, the driver of one of two Windy City buses greeted us with a huge smile and “Good Morning” as we were on our way to Merner Fieldhouse on the campus of North Central College. The huge shadow cast on the west exterior...
Illinois basketball coaches honor New Trier’s Rodgers and her work to champion girls hoops
What’s in a name? To this year’s winner of the Derril Kipp Courage Award, everything. New Trier girls basketball coach Teri Rodgers, who will receive the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association honor during a ceremony in May 2023, called coach Kipp a monumental and influential figure in Illinois girls basketball. “It’s pretty overwhelming to be honest,” […] The post Illinois basketball coaches honor New Trier’s Rodgers and her work to champion girls hoops appeared first on The Record.
foxillinois.com
Glenwood's Luke Lehnen leads North Central to Division III National Championship
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — From Glenwood to North Central, Luke Lehnen has continued to shine on the football field. According to MaxPreps, Lehnen threw for over 2,000 yards with 24 touchdowns in his senior season at Glenwood. While he was a threat through the air, he was also dominant on the ground, rushing for over 1,300 yards, with seven touchdowns. Lehnen would finish his career with 82 total touchdowns on the ground and through the air.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Area Sports Roundup: Mother McAuley’s Gigi Navarette voted best player in the U.S.
Mother McAuley senior Gigi Navarrete easily won a public vote conducted by Scorebook Live for best high school girls volleyball player in the country. Of 30,761 votes cast, 16,197 (53%) were for the Mighty Macs libero. Coming in a distant second was Ava Safara of Marian (Michigan), who picked up...
Illinois Hockey Player Recovering After Vicious Attack In Chicago
The community is calling for help after an Illinois hockey player and DJ, Aaron Hodge, was brutally attacked and robbed after leaving work in Chicago recently. Never take life for granted because it can really change in a blink of an eye. Aaron Hodge, a Chicago resident, was leaving a DJing shift in the city a few weekends ago when his life turned upside down.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to ABC7 Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband Nick Adamski?
Diane Pathieu has shared significant news stories on ABC7 Chicago in her career, but her most recent newscast is the most important personally and for how many people it could help. The longtime news anchor revealed her husband’s cancer battle and the advanced medical technology saving his life. Nick Adamski has had his fair share of struggles in his previous career, but this is the biggest fight of his life. And he wants others going through the same to benefit from the life-saving developments. Find out what happened to Diane Pathieu’s husband, Nick Adamski, and his current health update here.
wsiu.org
Retiring Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reveals the racism that shaped his legacy
Democrat Jesse White is leaving office next month as Illinois’ longest-serving and first African American secretary of state. His office filled with a lifetime of trinkets and mementos, White is one of the few remaining holdouts at the James R. Thompson Center as the building’s makeover into a downtown tech hub for Google intensifies.
Timing of Winter Storm Shifts for Chicago Area as Threat for Dangerous Conditions Looms
Dangerous winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area this week, but the timing for when they could start has already shifted. According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning. The...
With a Chicago Snowstorm on the Way, Here's When Travel is Expected to Be the Worst
If you're planning on hitting the road later this week -- whether it's for your usual morning commute, or to head out of town for the holidays -- be prepared for delays in the form of frigid temperatures, heavy snow, strong winds and potentially blizzard-like conditions. While the start to...
Chicago weather: Significant winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow by Christmas
Early projections show the storm has the potential to bring upwards of 6 to 14 inches of snow by the weekend.
wlsam.com
A Look at the Chicago Mayoral Race Polls with Mike Flannery
John Howell speaks with Mike Flannery, Fox 32 News Political Editor. Chuy Garcia and Paul Vallas are both beating Lori Lightfoot in polls for Chicago Mayor. Flannery goes through this and other data as we approach 2023 and the mayoral election.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘A good man, among the very best’
Doherty earns MCC’s Firefighter of the Year Award. Many people who deserve awards are modest, sometimes to the point of being surprised and even a bit befuddled when they receive an accolade. Mike Doherty is one of them. The longtime Garfield Ridge resident recalled the day earlier this month...
fox32chicago.com
Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. - A gun was recovered after shots were fired outside of Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge on Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. outside the restaurant housed near the front of the Chicago Ridge Mall, police said. Multiple shots were fired by one person...
More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
Snow chances increase; blast of arctic air expected Christmas Eve
Light snow continued to dust the area into Saturday Snow cover likely to expand in coming week as polar air settles across much of nation As of midnight Saturday, 44.1% of the continental U.S. was covered by at least 1″ of snow. Much of this past week’s increase resulted from a massive storm system that […]
cwbchicago.com
Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop
Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
North Side records store closes after two decades
A Lincoln Park record shop has closed its doors after two decades on Clark Street. A steady stream of customers has been coming into Dave’s Records since Dave Crain announced on Election Day that he was permanently closing Sunday night.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported...
