Group pays off mortgage on home of fallen Mo. trooper in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on the home of a fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. According to a release from the foundation, Trooper Lonnie Lejeune died on December 10, 2021 from complications after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. He...
SIKESTON, MO
Graduation, Hunting and Fishing Days to return to John A. Logan College

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Graduation will return to the Carterville campus at John A. Logan College, along with the Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days. Kirk Overstreet, President of John A. Logan College, made the announcement Wednesday. “We are extremely thankful to our community partners in Du...
CARTERVILLE, IL
Southeast Mo. Food Bank receives BBB TORCH Award

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank won the Better Business Bureau TORCH Award for BBB serving the eastern and southern Missouri and Southern Illinois regions. According to a release from the food bank, the TORCH Awards honor businesses and charities “exemplifying high ethics in their treatment of...
MISSOURI STATE
City of Cape Girardeau prepares for first snow of season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the Heartland prepares for incoming winter weather, the city of Cape Girardeau is firing up their equipment to clear off the roads. With the first snow of the season coming on a holiday weekend, more travelers are expected to be on the road. “It’s...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Warming center open in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL
Juvenile injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Safety in preparing for winter travel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Staying warm and safe during the holidays

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
2 teens arrested in Marion, Ill. in connection with ‘disturbance’ that involved a gun

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an investigation into a disturbance that reportedly involved a gun. According to police, they responded to the 2400 block of Williamson County Parkway around 8:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20 to investigate a disturbance involving several people. It was reported that one person pulled out a gun.
MARION, IL
Holiday travel safety tips for upcoming winter weather

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - According to AAA, nearly 113 million Americans will travel to the end of 2022. But as we approach the Holiday weekend, some brutal winter weather is expected to hit the Heartland. AAA is urging travelers to work around the winter precipitation that we’re expecting, but if...
MARION, IL
Cape Girardeau tax revenue from local shoppers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Southern Ill. water company receives more than $32K for infrastructure repairs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois water company will receive federal support for water infrastructure repairs. According to a release from Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, the Greenwood Creek Nation Water Company in Mulkeytown, Illinois will receive support from the United States Department of Agriculture to help it make emergency repairs to damaged water lines and valves.
MULKEYTOWN, IL
Man wanted for leaving scene of 3-vehicle crash in Graves Co. taken into custody

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A wanted man was taken into custody on Wednesday, December 21 after police say he left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in western Kentucky. Matthew Dale Hunt, 41 of Cunningham, Ky., was arrested on charges of operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance and leaving the scene of an accident/fail to render with serious physical injury.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

