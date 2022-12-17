Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Related
wcyb.com
ETSU women have record-tying night against Longwood
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women got their school record-tying 11th non-conference win 69-52 win over Longwood. The Bucs held just a one-point lead at the half, but exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Lancers 27-11 to put the game out of reach. Four players reached...
wcyb.com
LSU holds off pesky ETSU for another entertaining home win
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and LSU held off East Tennessee State's late surge to beat the Buccaneers 72-68. Williams and ETUS's Jordan King traded layups with King's occurring with 54 seconds left for a 70-68 LSU lead. But King...
wcyb.com
Player of the Week: Unaka's Lyndie Ramsey
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — There's a new name at the top of Unaka High School's all-time scoring list for the first time in three decades. That name? Lyndie Ramsey. "Every once in awhile you have special players," says Unaka head coach Kenneth Chambers. "[Lyndie]'s one of the special players. She understands what it takes to play and what it takes to win."
wcyb.com
Greene County awarded $100,000 toward business park near old Greene Valley
TUSCULUM, Tenn. — Greene County, Tusculum, and Greeneville were together awarded a $100,000 economic development grant. The money will fund site studies on a 336-acre piece of land behind the old Greene Valley Development Center. The goal is to start a business park. "This represents probably the largest, most...
wcyb.com
100-year-old WWII veteran recovers in Asheville after vehicle goes off embankment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local World War II veteran has an amazing story of survival. Helen Pritchett, 100, is working through occupational therapy as she recovers at CarePartners in Asheville. Pritchett, who served in the U.S Coast Guard during World War II, was a passenger in a vehicle...
wcyb.com
Multiple shelters to open in Bristol as frigid temperatures arrive
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — Multiple shelters will be open in Bristol as frigid temperatures arrive this week, according to Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads. Anyone who needs transportation to get to a shelter is asked to call Bristol, Virginia Police Dispatch at 276-645-7400 for assistance. Bristol, Virginia police, fire, and public works personnel will be searching for people who may need help seeking shelter from the cold.
wcyb.com
$100K grant approved to perform environmental study on land in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A $100,000 grant has been approved to perform an environmental study on land near Tusculum University in Greene County. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Monday that 10 new Site Development Grants in the Tennessee, totaling about $3.1 million have been approved.
wcyb.com
Special Christmas tree designed with locomotives in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special Christmas tree is designed with locomotives in mind. One man's love for trains at an early age is an inspiration for the tree. Ben Houser says it is a labor of love as it takes about 40 hours to assemble the tree. It...
wcyb.com
Dollywood to be closed Friday due to winter weather
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Dollywood will be closed Friday due to the winter weather expected to arrive in the region. The park was already scheduled to be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will reopen Monday, December 26. ---- Dollywood will open at 1 p.m. Friday,...
wcyb.com
Flu spread plateaus, Tri-Cities still ranked in top 10
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Though our region's intense flu spread has been getting attention for just a few weeks, local health experts say it's been happening for months. It’s far stronger and earlier than normal. "We actually started seeing cases of flu increase in October,” Ballad Health’s Jamie...
wcyb.com
YMCA in Bristol offers survival swim classes to help save lives
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — As you check off your Christmas list, a local organization is offering gift cards that could help save a life!. The YMCA (Young Men’s Christian Association) in Bristol offers survival swim classes, and they have gift cards available for the holidays!. The goal of...
wcyb.com
Police investigating after body found in Damascus
DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — A body was found in the town of Damascus Wednesday, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office. The body was recovered from a wooded area, police said. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The body is being taken to Roanoke for an autopsy and...
wcyb.com
Gusty winds and frigid temperatures could result in scattered power outages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Gusty winds and frigid air arriving later this week could result in scattered power outages. You're encouraged to prepare now, in case your power does go out. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says you can put together an emergency supply kit for your home and...
wcyb.com
Police: Washington County, TN inmate facing 3 assault charges, deputy taken to hospital
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man police say was recently arrested for attacking a hotel employee and the officer who responded is facing more charges following an altercation in jail, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. Timothy Libbey, 32, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault...
wcyb.com
Person taken to hospital following Gate City shooting, suspect in custody, police say
GATE CITY, Va. (WCYB) — One person was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Monday night, according to the Gate City Police Department. According to Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller, the department alongside the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call along the 900 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 8:30 Monday night. Once on scene, Miller said officers discovered one person had been shot. That person was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown.
wcyb.com
Santa Claus coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Santa Claus is coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve and the Greeneville Professional Firefighters Association will be helping him deliver annual Christmas treat bags. Santa will ride on the fire engine and will hand out treat bags at all the following locations around Greeneville:. 10:00...
wcyb.com
Russell County Sheriff's Office vehicle involved in crash near Castlewood
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities responded to a crash involving a Russell County Sheriff's Office vehicle Monday. The crash was on U.S. Route 58 near Castlewood. There was significant damage to the rear of the police SUV. A second vehicle appeared to be involved in the wreck. We...
wcyb.com
Two charged following Gate City shooting, victim in critical condition, police say
GATE CITY, Va. (WCYB) — Two people have been charged following a shooting and the victim is in critical condition, according to the Gate City Police Department. Authorities responded to the 900 block of West Jackson St. in Gate City Monday at around 8:40 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot in the chest.
wcyb.com
Eco-friendly store opens in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A new eco-friendly store in Abingdon has opened. Earth and Element is a zero waste store designed to reduce plastics in the household. The store offers product re-fills with bottles, reusable bags, and several other items to promote reusing and recycling. It not only brings...
Comments / 0