GATE CITY, Va. (WCYB) — One person was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Monday night, according to the Gate City Police Department. According to Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller, the department alongside the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call along the 900 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 8:30 Monday night. Once on scene, Miller said officers discovered one person had been shot. That person was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown.

GATE CITY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO