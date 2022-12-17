Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this monthKristen WaltersDongola, IL
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-oldCJ CoombsPerryville, MO
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000CJ CoombsPerryville, MO
Related
KFVS12
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center changes hours due to incoming winter storm
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center say they are changing their hours due to the incoming winter storm. Community-based outpatient clinics in West Plains and Farmington, Mo. will be closed on Thursday, December 22. They say other facilities, including Poplar Bluff’s main campus...
KFVS12
Zeigler, Ill. family wins toys in national sweepstakes from Toys ‘R’ Us
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois family won a national sweepstakes from Toys “R” Us. According to a release, 12-year-old Eli and 9-year-old Matthew won a surprise visit from Geoffrey the Giraffe who delivered a giant bag full of toys at the Zeigler Fire House. In October,...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. Food Bank receives BBB TORCH Award
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank won the Better Business Bureau TORCH Award for BBB serving the eastern and southern Missouri and Southern Illinois regions. According to a release from the food bank, the TORCH Awards honor businesses and charities “exemplifying high ethics in their treatment of...
KFVS12
It’s crunch time for holiday shopping; tips to brave the crowds
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The winter storm could take a bite out of last-minute Christmas shopping. We are just a few days away from the holiday weekend, and many of you may still need to hit the stores. On Tuesday, December 20, we talked with the Marion Police Department and...
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau prepares for first snow of season
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the Heartland prepares for incoming winter weather, the city of Cape Girardeau is firing up their equipment to clear off the roads. With the first snow of the season coming on a holiday weekend, more travelers are expected to be on the road. “It’s...
KFVS12
Group pays off mortgage on home of fallen Mo. trooper in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on the home of a fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. According to a release from the foundation, Trooper Lonnie Lejeune died on December 10, 2021 from complications after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. He...
KFVS12
Graduation, Hunting and Fishing Days to return to John A. Logan College
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Graduation will return to the Carterville campus at John A. Logan College, along with the Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days. Kirk Overstreet, President of John A. Logan College, made the announcement Wednesday. “We are extremely thankful to our community partners in Du...
KFVS12
Domestic violence calls on the rise amidst holiday season, winter weather
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - At Survivor Empowerment Center in Carbondale, a legal advocate for domestic violence survivors said the holiday season can be a large stressor. “For a lot of people, this can be the most wonderful time of the year,” Elizabeth Sears said, “but for those living in domestic violence situations that is not the case.”
KFVS12
Warming center open in Carbondale
Governor Andy Beshear is offering a stark warning to holiday travelers as he signs a state of emergency for the upcoming winter storm. New economic data, earnings reports, and "the Santa Claus Rally"| Money Talks 12/21/22. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We have new information released recent weeks, including data...
KFVS12
SIU defeats SEMO in close game at Show Me Center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SIU Basketball team defeated SEMO 70-68 on December 21 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Marcus Domask led the Salukis with 24 points. Chris Harris scored 19 to lead the Redhawks. This marked the 5th straight win for Southern Illinois over...
KFVS12
Juvenile injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm, extreme cold. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to prepare for the winter storm and extreme cold. Sgt. Parrott with the highway patrol offers travel safety, holiday shopping tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Sgt....
KFVS12
Holiday travel safety tips for upcoming winter weather
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - According to AAA, nearly 113 million Americans will travel to the end of 2022. But as we approach the Holiday weekend, some brutal winter weather is expected to hit the Heartland. AAA is urging travelers to work around the winter precipitation that we’re expecting, but if...
KFVS12
Carterville, Ill. man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in construction tools
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in construction tools from a business. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Poe Drive on Tuesday, December 20 for a complaint of a vehicle burglary. During the...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau tax revenue from local shoppers
Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter. Scott County Sheriff's Office, Commission in standoff over moving orders. Commissioners want the Sheriff's Office to move to a space above the jail to create more room for the court. Murder suspect appears in court. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri State announces football signees
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - National Signing Day has arrived. Southeast Missouri State University announced their players on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Southeast’s 2023 class features players from 10 states. You can view the signees here.
KFVS12
Space heater safety
Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter. Scott County Sheriff's Office, Commission in standoff over moving orders. Commissioners want the Sheriff's Office to move to a space above the jail to create more room for the court. Murder suspect appears in court. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KFVS12
Murphysboro Police Dept. asks residents to move vehicles parked on snow routes
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro Police Department is asking residents to move vehicles parked on snow routes. According to a release from the police department, the street department will begin clearing the snow routes as soon as the snow begins to fall. Under a city ordinance, vehicles parked on...
KFVS12
Southern Ill. water company receives more than $32K for infrastructure repairs
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois water company will receive federal support for water infrastructure repairs. According to a release from Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, the Greenwood Creek Nation Water Company in Mulkeytown, Illinois will receive support from the United States Department of Agriculture to help it make emergency repairs to damaged water lines and valves.
KFVS12
2 teens arrested in Marion, Ill. in connection with ‘disturbance’ that involved a gun
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an investigation into a disturbance that reportedly involved a gun. According to police, they responded to the 2400 block of Williamson County Parkway around 8:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20 to investigate a disturbance involving several people. It was reported that one person pulled out a gun.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of sending threatening messages to the Butler County sheriff via Facebook Messenger. Keagon L. Browning, 22, of Poplar Bluff was arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail on charges of felony harassment in the first degree. According to a statement...
Comments / 0