NOTICE OF HEARING AS TO SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATION. Notice is hereby given that a meeting will be held on December 30, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. at the Cheyenne County Courthouse, Cheyenne Wells, Colorado to consider a Resolution for Supplemental Budget and Appropriation for Cheyenne County, Colorado for the year 2022. Unappropriated fund balances have allowed for additional unforeseen expenses as follows:

