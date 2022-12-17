ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Santa Paws 5k’ benefits Guide Dogs of the Desert and local dog shelters

By Bianca Ventura
 4 days ago
The Palm Springs Marathon Runners hosted a festive 'Santa Paws 5k' benefitting Guide Dogs of the Desert and local dog rescues.

There was no shortage of Santa suits and holiday cheer at this year's race.

Participants came from all walks of life, and Josephine Baker won first place for women in her age group, ages 85 and up.

Baker says her daughter is her biggest source of motivation.

"She always tells me never give up," says Baker.

Cherie Gruenfeld is a USA Triathlon Hall of Fame Inductee, who's non-profit 'Exceeding Expectations' introduces students to the sport.

"We're not a running team. We use sports, but our objective is to get all of the kids educated and give them opportunities for a better life," says Gruenfeld.

The 'Exceeding Expectations' team received several awards for their age group and the overall race.

They race all throughout Southern California and come to the 'Santa Paws 5k' year after year.

Guide Dogs of the Desert, Executive Director Robert Maher shares what makes this race so special.

"There’s not so many events that you can take your dog to, and your dog, as we all know, is part of your family. We also recognize that a guide dog is truly a connection to that individual's family as well," says Maher.

