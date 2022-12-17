ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
und.com

Irish Drop Heartbreaker at the Buzzer, 73-72, at FSU

Freshman JJ Starling earned a team-high 20 points, including the team's final six. – With six seconds remaining on the clock down one, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team (7-5, 0-2) had a great opportunity to earn its first-ever win inside the Donald L Tucker Center vs. Florida State (4-10, 2-1). The pass to an open and sprinting Cormac Ryan was thrown just a tad too long as the Seminoles escaped with a 73-72 win.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
und.com

Western Michigan rounds out 2022 home schedule

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21 | 12 PM E.T. SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Just as quickly as it began, the 2022-23 non-conference schedule will come to an end on Wednesday. No. 5/5 Notre Dame (9-1) will welcome Western Michigan (5-5) to town for a Dec. 21 contest at noon ET.
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

Game 12 Preview: Irish Resume ACC Play at FSU

GAME 12NOTRE DAME (7-4, 0-1) AT FLORIDA ST (3-10, 1-1) WHEN:WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21 | 8:30 PM. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball team (7-4, 0-1) is looking to capture a couple of firsts on Wednesday, Dec. 21, right before the holiday break. If victorious over Florida State (3-10, 1-1), the Irish would become level in ACC play and get its first conference win at 1-1. If victorious on Wednesday, the Irish would also earn its first ever win in Tallahassee. More on the series history below.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy