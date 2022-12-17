GAME 12NOTRE DAME (7-4, 0-1) AT FLORIDA ST (3-10, 1-1) WHEN:WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21 | 8:30 PM. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball team (7-4, 0-1) is looking to capture a couple of firsts on Wednesday, Dec. 21, right before the holiday break. If victorious over Florida State (3-10, 1-1), the Irish would become level in ACC play and get its first conference win at 1-1. If victorious on Wednesday, the Irish would also earn its first ever win in Tallahassee. More on the series history below.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO