TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Business owner Sheba Lewis knows first-hand what it's like for families to struggle to afford gifts over the holidays. “I remember my mom adding mine and my siblings' names to community toy distribution lists during the Christmas holidays,” said Sheba Lewis, owner of Bea Lovely Scrubs. “I was able to have great Christmases because we received donated toys. So, this is my way of giving back to the community that gave so much to me.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO