Saint Petersburg, FL

fox13news.com

Sailor Circus annual holiday show will make return in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - The nation’s longest running youth circus, the Sailor Circus, is celebrating the holidays with seven shows December 28-31 at the Circus Arts Conservatory in Sarasota. The show, featuring local youth ages 8-18, will have a wide range of acts, including trampoline, acrobatics, aerials, contortion, hire wire,...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Small gifts make a big difference for seniors during the holidays

YBOR CITY, Fla. - Holidays can be hard for older people who don't have family nearby but a program in the Tampa Bay area is working to bring holiday cheer to lonely seniors. During the holiday season, the Ybor City Center partners with Be a Santa to a Senior – an organization that provides gifts and fellowship for elderly residents who are alone during Christmastime.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?

TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History

Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Home Remedies That Work

Dr. Lana Garner and Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor of Docs Outside the Box! & Kids Outside the Box! appear on Bloom with host, Gayle Guyardo, to discuss home remedies that work. Docs Outside the Box! & Kids Outside the Box! is located at 8950 9th St N St Petersburg, Florida 33702. Call Now (727) 498-8898 or visit their website: www.docsoutsidethebox.us.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wfla.com

Tampa Pastor Fighting Stage 4 Brain Cancer helps those in need

Pastor Anthony Brown of Vertical Tampa is fighting stage 4 brain cancer, but still finds it in his heart to help those in need this holiday season and year round. Pastor Brown joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why it’s important to help others even if he doesn’t have much time left on this earth.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

100 families gifted bikes by Tampa business owner, organization

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Business owner Sheba Lewis knows first-hand what it's like for families to struggle to afford gifts over the holidays. “I remember my mom adding mine and my siblings' names to community toy distribution lists during the Christmas holidays,” said Sheba Lewis, owner of Bea Lovely Scrubs. “I was able to have great Christmases because we received donated toys. So, this is my way of giving back to the community that gave so much to me.”
TAMPA, FL

