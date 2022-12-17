Read full article on original website
Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
fox13news.com
Tampa judges become Santa's helpers for children with special needs at local holiday event
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa judges traded in their black robes for a Santa suit and became his helpers just in time for Christmas. Every year military families and their children with special needs are treated to a day of one-on-one time with Old Saint Nick. This year the jolly event...
fox13news.com
Sailor Circus Academy comes to Sarasota for holiday show
Did you know the nation's longest running youth circus is in Sarasota? The Sailor Circus trains kids to do all the daring stunts you see in the circus, and they're getting ready for their holiday show.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area man shows appreciation to essential workers through Lunch For Heroes
TAMPA, Fla. - Patrick Rhodes has a heart of gold. He gives his time to show appreciation to essential workers. "I have two jobs, and I'm able to squeeze in time to give back," said Rhodes. "I think we can all set aside an hour or so to reach back to our community."
fox13news.com
Young athletes given $100 gift cards during Pinellas Park 'Shop with a Cop' event
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Christmas will be a little brighter this year for 25 deserving, young athletes in Pinellas Park thanks to friendly deputies and a generous retailer. The retailer gave away $5,000 in gifts to the Pinellas Sheriff's Police Athletic League (PAL) as part of their Shop with a Cop event.
fox13news.com
What are the best holiday toys to give this season? First-graders give the inside scoop
TAMPA, Fla. - It's that special time of year when parents are racing around to find their kids that coveted holiday gift. Putting smiles on little ones' faces is part of the joy of the season, so what's on the wish list's of children this year?. FOX 13 recently took...
fox13news.com
'I will miss the people': Beloved postal worker to retire after 37 years serving downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There aren’t many open air post offices like the one in downtown St. Petersburg. It’s one of only three such facilities in the entire country, and only open air post offices have letter carriers who deliver the mail on bicycles. Tommy Albritton, 71, is...
fox13news.com
Sailor Circus annual holiday show will make return in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The nation’s longest running youth circus, the Sailor Circus, is celebrating the holidays with seven shows December 28-31 at the Circus Arts Conservatory in Sarasota. The show, featuring local youth ages 8-18, will have a wide range of acts, including trampoline, acrobatics, aerials, contortion, hire wire,...
fox13news.com
Small gifts make a big difference for seniors during the holidays
YBOR CITY, Fla. - Holidays can be hard for older people who don't have family nearby but a program in the Tampa Bay area is working to bring holiday cheer to lonely seniors. During the holiday season, the Ybor City Center partners with Be a Santa to a Senior – an organization that provides gifts and fellowship for elderly residents who are alone during Christmastime.
fox13news.com
Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?
TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History
Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
wfla.com
Home Remedies That Work
Dr. Lana Garner and Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor of Docs Outside the Box! & Kids Outside the Box! appear on Bloom with host, Gayle Guyardo, to discuss home remedies that work. Docs Outside the Box! & Kids Outside the Box! is located at 8950 9th St N St Petersburg, Florida 33702. Call Now (727) 498-8898 or visit their website: www.docsoutsidethebox.us.
wfla.com
Tampa Pastor Fighting Stage 4 Brain Cancer helps those in need
Pastor Anthony Brown of Vertical Tampa is fighting stage 4 brain cancer, but still finds it in his heart to help those in need this holiday season and year round. Pastor Brown joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why it’s important to help others even if he doesn’t have much time left on this earth.
100 families gifted bikes by Tampa business owner, organization
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Business owner Sheba Lewis knows first-hand what it's like for families to struggle to afford gifts over the holidays. “I remember my mom adding mine and my siblings' names to community toy distribution lists during the Christmas holidays,” said Sheba Lewis, owner of Bea Lovely Scrubs. “I was able to have great Christmases because we received donated toys. So, this is my way of giving back to the community that gave so much to me.”
fox13news.com
Housing advocates see high influx of homelessness in 2022 as rents increased
TAMPA, Fla. - As communities remember those who died while homeless on National Homeless Persons Memorial Day Wednesday, housing advocates said the need grew in a way they haven’t seen before. What homelessness looks like can vary, from living with a friend or relative short term to a tent...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay animal shelters waive adoption fees to clear space amid continued overcrowding
TAMPA, Fla. - Overcrowding at animal shelters has made headlines across Tampa Bay since early this year, much of it stemming from increased pet surrenders due to economic hardship and the effects of rampant inflation. To help clear the shelters at year’s end, many facilities are waiving adoption fees and...
fox13news.com
Wraparound porches of St. Pete's Old Northeast inspire atmosphere of new restaurant
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Amid all the new construction in St. Petersburg, much of the old construction remains. Snell Arcade on Central Avenue is a standout. It was built by Perry Snell who came to the Tampa Bay area at the turn of the century. He built Snell Isle and many of the grand homes in Old Northeast St. Petersburg.
Watch: Dog rescued from highway overpass ledge in Florida
Animal control officers in Florida came to the rescue of a dog found trapped on a narrow ledge at the side of a highway overpass.
fox13news.com
Coast Guard crews conduct helicopter rescue for sailboat of Pasco County's coast
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard in Clearwater conducted a helicopter rescue on a family of four, including two children, Sunday when their sailboat broke down off the coast of Pasco County. According to the Coast Guard, the family was sailing nearly 100 miles away from Anclote Island when...
fox13news.com
Group joins search for missing Oregon man whose truck was found in Hernando County
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The search for a missing man from Oregon who was driving to the Tampa Bay area is nearly two weeks old, but there are new efforts being made to try and find him. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said they last heard from him on December...
