Perron potted a goal and dished out two assists in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Lightning. Perron did most of his damage late as the Red Wings sealed the win with a pair of empty-netters. The veteran winger scored on the yawning cage with 2:33 remaining, then helped Michael Rasmussen do the same with 1:01 to go. Perron's line with Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin -- whose second-period goal Perron assisted on as well -- combined for five goals and 10 points as the Red Wings notched their first win since Dec. 6.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO