Offering you the best holiday wishes as 2022 nears its end

Like many of you, I spent my Saturday doing two things: watching sports on television and trying to finish Christmas shopping.

The Colts managed to make history in the worst kind of way this weekend, surrendering a 33-0 halftime lead to Minnesota. And they did it at an inopportune time, when they were the only pro football game on television. So a national audience witnessed that fiasco.

And don't even get me started on the IU game.

Of course, there's something to be said about getting all the gifts in hand before the brutally cold weather hits later this week, so that was the second half of my Saturday. Whatever else we do as a civilization, I hope it involves the Indiana Department of Transportation's "Lloyd 4U" plan coming up with a way to make the expressway's intersection with Burkhardt Road more tolerable.

But enough Grinch. Here's some cheer: I hope you have time over the next two weeks to relax with friends and relatives. When you're out shopping, be extra kind to the people working retail. I worked in a grocery store for six years and the week leading up to Christmas was the busiest time of year. What made it manageable was the kindness of some customers who showed patience in long lines.

Enjoy the season. And thanks, as always, for being a Courier & Press subscriber.

Ryan Reynolds is executive editor of the Evansville Courier & Press. You can contact him via email at ryan.reynolds@courierpress.com, or follow him on Twitter, @ryanreynolds.