NHL
High School Hockey Night celebrates growth of local hockey
Blue Jackets defenseman Nick Blankenburg told youngsters about his road from high school hockey to the NHL. Over the last 20 years, the McConnell Education Foundation has awarded grants to high school hockey teams across the Columbus area, with the total reaching close to $1.7 million dollars in grants in the past two decades.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ SEA
The Jets have come a long way since they fell to the Minnesota Wild on November 23rd at Xcel Energy Center 6-1. Since that night, they have won five straight away from Canada Life Centre to improve their road record to 9-4-1, including last night's clinical 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Winnipeg has outscored their opponents over the road win streak 25-10. They will look to extend their run in Seattle, a place where they shocked the Kraken with a 3-2 overtime decision.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
SEATTLE - For the second time this season, the Winnipeg Jets will take on the Seattle Kraken on the back half of a back-to-back. But, to steal a phrase from head coach Rick Bowness, the Jets aren't looking for excuses. They're looking for solutions. They found a solution the first...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A GAME ABOUT MOMENTUM'
What was said after the 7-3 win over the Sharks in San Jose. "Difficult to win back-to-back games in one building especially in your division. So I give our team full marks." "Marky was awesome. I talk about tie game in the third there, Marky made some ten-bellers for sure."
NHL
NO CHUM OF MINE
Lindholm shines as Flames open road trip with impressive win over Sharks. The Flames kicked off a crucial, California swing with an impressive 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at the SAP Center, snapping a four-game slide. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. Say What - 'Awesome to See Him...
NHL
Connor scores twice as Jets beat Senators
WINNIPEG - Josh Morrissey said it "wasn't a Picasso" but the 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators was exactly what the Winnipeg Jets needed. The busy schedule, the injuries, and all the travel have certainly added up this month. At the same time, the Jets don't want to use it as an excuse.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Holiday Cheers
Kraken notch goals from five different goal scorers to outskate St. Louis. Three-goal second period and bevy of Martin Jones timely saves gift-wrap satisfying win for fans. The Kraken took a commanding four-goal lead into the third period here Tuesday and could have made it 5-0 with a Brandon Tanev penalty shot. Instead, the St. Louis Blues, playing their second game in back-to-back nights, put a scare in the full-house holiday crowd with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the final period.
NHL
Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 1
Tampa Bay's five-game winning streak comes to an end on Tuesday in Toronto. A 36-save performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn't enough for the Lightning to overcome a slow offensive night Tuesday in Toronto. Tampa Bay was limited to just 19 shots on goal as they saw a five-game winning streak...
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames score two quick early to set franchise mark en route to 7-3 victory over Sharks. The Flames were busy rewriting the record book during their two-game set in San Jose. Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the first 35 seconds of the third period Sunday night to pull away from the Sharks en route to a 5-2 victory. It was the fastest two goals to start a period by a Flames player.
NHL
Hagel and Paul carving out effective roles in Tampa Bay's top-six
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been getting top-six production for several years from big names up front like Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn. But a top six isn't complete with just four players, and the other members of this year's top two lines have played an instrumental role in Tampa Bay's success this season. Both acquired at last year's trade deadline, Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul have fit in seamlessly with the Bolts, providing value at both ends of the ice and living up to, if not exceeding, expectations set for them heading into the season.
NHL
Mailbag: Hurricanes' trade options, Lafreniere's next contract
Here is the Dec. 21 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. The Hurricanes biggest strength is they play hard every night; biggest weakness is they don't have an extra gear come playoff time. What is available goal scoring-wise that they can get to put them over the hump? -- @LouisMurrayJr1.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
Chicago activated Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on IR. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford.
NHL
Grandfather of Maple Leafs defenseman Mete killed in mass shooting
TORONTO -- The grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Victor Mete was among five people killed in a mass shooting in a Toronto suburb Sunday. York regional police on Tuesday released the names of those killed in the shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, including Vittorio Panza, Mete's 79-year-old grandfather. "The Toronto...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch
Kings host the first Freeway Face-Off of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Anaheim Ducks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Ducks: 9 - 20 - 3 (25 pts) Kings: 17 - 12 - 5 (39 pts) Kings Notes:. Anze Kopitar leads all...
NHL
RECAP: Bruins race out to big early lead in win over Panthers
Despite enduring a strong second-period push from the Florida Panthers, the Boston Bruins jumped out to an early lead and never relinquished it in a 7-3 win at TD Garden on Monday. "You give them chances, they're going to score," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said of the Bruins, who lead...
NHL
How Pavelski has defied the odds and improved his level of play
The 38-year-old not only contributes points, but also brings leadership and wisdom to the Dallas Stars. Joe Pavelski offers the Stars an incredible number of points, leadership and competitive drive. But he also might be the team leader, from one perspective. Pavelski played in his 1,200th regular season game Saturday,...
NHL
MTL@ARI: Game recap
TEMPE - The Canadiens snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes on Monday. It was Montreal's first-ever visit to the Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. There was no lack of Habs fans in attendance despite being...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Out with Lower Body Injury
Semyon Varlamov is day to day with a lower body injury, Cory Schneider recalled on emergency conditions. Semyon Varlamov is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced on Monday. Varlamov left Saturday's game in Vegas with 6:22 remaining and will not be in...
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 19.12.22
SAN JOSE - The Flames hit the ice at the SAP Center on Monday, prepping for their upcoming match-up against the Sharks. Calgary is coming off of a 5-2 win in San Jose on Sunday night, with Elias Lindholm striking twice and Jacob Markstrom making 24 saves in the victory. Lindholm's pair of goals made history, coming 35 seconds apart - the fastest to open a period by one player in Flames history, and the eighth-fastest in NHL history.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SHARKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in San Jose. The Flames start their four-game road trip in San Jose, taking on the Sharks at the SAP Center. As per the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jonathan Huberdeau...
