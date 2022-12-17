ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Red Alert: Winter storm threatens holiday travel

Red Alert: Thursday p.m. into Saturday a.m. for 1-2.5" of rain, a little tail-end snow, 35-55 mph winds, 2-4' coastal flooding and a sharp drop in temperatures.Forecast: Wednesday will remain dry and quiet with highs around 40. We'll see increasing clouds tonight with lows in the 30s. Then our next system impacts the area Thursday through Friday. At this point, it looks like rain develops the second half of Thursday, perhaps a little snow well north and west of New York City, with pockets of heavy rain possible Thursday night through at least the first half of Friday. Some snow is likely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Emergency Management issues travel advisory ahead of winter storm

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory ahead of a winter storm in the forecast, urging New Yorkers to be prepared for hazardous weather conditions and coastal flooding. The travel advisory goes from Thursday afternoon through Friday. An intense storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, coastal […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wwnytv.com

North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A major winter storm could hit northern New York right before and during Christmas. 7 News weather forecaster John Kubis says there is the potential for a dramatic swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts and significant snow accumulation. Things start Thursday evening with rising temperatures....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

Heavy Rainstorm to Affect Boro Park Thursday Night Overnight

The storm that we have been watching all week is barreling eastward toward our area, with Boro Park expected to be hit with rain and wind Thursday night into Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued the following statement Wednesday morning. “There have been no changes to the hazards, but the forecast winds and wind gusts have increased across the whole area.”
pix11.com

Sun, cold to kick off workweek in NY, NJ

Old Man Winter kept a tight grip on the Big Apple on Sunday as temperatures once again struggled to break the 40-degree mark. Central Park checked-in with an afternoon high of exactly 40 degrees; it was the 11th day in a row in which temperatures were at or below normal. Just like Saturday, the day started out sunny, then we saw a good deal of clouds mix in during the afternoon hours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

How much snow fell in your area? Find out here.

NEW YORK - A coastal storm brought heavy rain, strong winds and snow to parts of the tri-state area Thursday into Friday and even Saturday. While areas in and around New York City saw mostly rain, several inches of snow were reported in other parts of the state, as well as areas of New Jersey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Aleathia Cofield lives at the Howard Houses and says that for the last few weeks, her building has had inconsistent heat and hot water. Neighbor Jessica Chiaramonte has a 10-day-old daughter […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy