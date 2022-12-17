Read full article on original website
NBC New York
50 MPH Winds, Flooding Rains Threaten NYC; 190 Million in US Under Winter Storm Alert
A monster winter storm imperiling holiday travel for nearly 200 million across the United States, with airline delays and weather advisories afflicting a broad swath of the country, began its siege on the New York City area Thursday. It'll stick around through Friday -- and potentially deadly cold weather comes...
pix11.com
Winter storm to slam NYC with rain, gusty wind, 20-degree temps
Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. Winter storm to slam NYC with rain, gusty wind, 20-degree …. Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before...
Red Alert: Winter storm threatens holiday travel
Red Alert: Thursday p.m. into Saturday a.m. for 1-2.5" of rain, a little tail-end snow, 35-55 mph winds, 2-4' coastal flooding and a sharp drop in temperatures.Forecast: Wednesday will remain dry and quiet with highs around 40. We'll see increasing clouds tonight with lows in the 30s. Then our next system impacts the area Thursday through Friday. At this point, it looks like rain develops the second half of Thursday, perhaps a little snow well north and west of New York City, with pockets of heavy rain possible Thursday night through at least the first half of Friday. Some snow is likely...
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, damaging wind may hamper NYC holiday travel
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says there is a coastal flood watch in effect for all five boroughs of New York City for Friday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
pix11.com
Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
What are NYC’s chances of getting a white Christmas?
What are NYC’s chances of getting a white Christmas?. Unfortunately, any precipitation we will see will be happening just in time for your holiday travel on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, rain will move into the area after 11am, but it’ll be in the mid-50s, so there’s no real...
NYC Emergency Management issues travel advisory ahead of winter storm
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory ahead of a winter storm in the forecast, urging New Yorkers to be prepared for hazardous weather conditions and coastal flooding. The travel advisory goes from Thursday afternoon through Friday. An intense storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, coastal […]
HOLIDAY STORM: NYC area braces for blast of heavy rain, 60 mph gusts, extreme cold
A massive winter storm that the National Weather Service calls a “once in a generation type event” will hammer the New York City area with pounding rain and 60 mph wind gusts before an arctic blast causes temps to plunge.
wwnytv.com
North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A major winter storm could hit northern New York right before and during Christmas. 7 News weather forecaster John Kubis says there is the potential for a dramatic swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts and significant snow accumulation. Things start Thursday evening with rising temperatures....
When does winter start in 2022? Winter solstice date, shortest day of year.
Whether you like it or not, the official start of winter is almost here. The season known for snowstorms and hunkering indoors on bone-chilling days will arrive Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Winter’s precise arrival — at 4:48 p.m. Eastern Standard Time — is technically known as the winter solstice and...
Major winter storm snarls holiday travel, ushers in bitter cold for Christmas
Hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed as a major winter storm tracked from the midwest to the Tri-State area.
boropark24.com
Heavy Rainstorm to Affect Boro Park Thursday Night Overnight
The storm that we have been watching all week is barreling eastward toward our area, with Boro Park expected to be hit with rain and wind Thursday night into Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued the following statement Wednesday morning. “There have been no changes to the hazards, but the forecast winds and wind gusts have increased across the whole area.”
Christmas 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas is right around the corner!. With the winter holiday falling on a Sunday this year, many offices and institutions will remain closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Dec. 26. Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed on Sunday,...
pix11.com
Sun, cold to kick off workweek in NY, NJ
Old Man Winter kept a tight grip on the Big Apple on Sunday as temperatures once again struggled to break the 40-degree mark. Central Park checked-in with an afternoon high of exactly 40 degrees; it was the 11th day in a row in which temperatures were at or below normal. Just like Saturday, the day started out sunny, then we saw a good deal of clouds mix in during the afternoon hours.
Flight delays, cancellations & terminal traffic at Newark Airport as devastating holiday storm spreads
Cancellations and delays were already being reported at just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
NYC weather: Is snow in the forecast for Christmas weekend?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ever gift a shovel? This could be the year. New York City could experience a white Christmas this week, and the potential snowfall could be accompanied by frigid temperatures during the holiday weekend. Meteorologists at AccuWeather are predicting a significant storm will evolve later this...
Is snowstorm possible for NYC Christmas weekend? Forecaster details early forecast.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A quiet start to the week before Christmas will segue into some wintry weather for those procrastinators looking to sneak in some last-minute shopping before Santa’s sleigh touches down on Staten Island. “I would suggest that if people have time off on Monday, Tuesday...
fox5ny.com
How much snow fell in your area? Find out here.
NEW YORK - A coastal storm brought heavy rain, strong winds and snow to parts of the tri-state area Thursday into Friday and even Saturday. While areas in and around New York City saw mostly rain, several inches of snow were reported in other parts of the state, as well as areas of New Jersey.
NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Aleathia Cofield lives at the Howard Houses and says that for the last few weeks, her building has had inconsistent heat and hot water. Neighbor Jessica Chiaramonte has a 10-day-old daughter […]
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
