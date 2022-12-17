Read full article on original website
Man shot by NYC MTA worker was ticked off over spurned fist-bump, sources say
The 39-year-old straphanger who was shot by an MTA worker in Brooklyn on Tuesday night was allegedly angry that the transit employee blew him off when he tried to fist-bump, sources said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. at the Brooklyn R train station when Renaldo Gurrier tried to make the hand gesture to one of a pair of MTA workers, but the employee refused over COVID concerns, police sources said. Gurrier allegedly followed the men onto an R train, threatening to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press briefing about the incident at...
fox5ny.com
NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn, 10th in 2022
A domestic dispute in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn on Wednesday morning set off a wild chain of events that ended in a NYPD officer and a suspect getting shot. The incident is the 10th time a NYPD officer has been shot so far this year.
fox5ny.com
Homeless man arrested in fatal stabbing at NYC parking garage
NEW YORK - A homeless man has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in front of a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage, according to the NYPD. Police say the stabbing happened just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2022, at 350 West 42 St. 24-year-old Carlos Rosario of Brooklyn was found with a stab wound to his torso.
fox5ny.com
MTA worker attacked with hammer
NEW YORK - A subway worker was hospitalized after he was attacked with a hammer in a Manhattan subway station early on Tuesday morning. The NYPD says it happened around 1:45 a.m. inside the W. 14th St. and 8th Ave. Subway Station in the West Village. A 29-year-old man walked...
fox5ny.com
Rampant theft is devastating Bronx small businesses
NEW YORK - The Adams administration is looking to craft a strategic plan to combat retail theft across the five boroughs. Theft is up across the city. But in the Bronx, businesses and the local economy are being especially devastated by crime. Running a bodega in the Bronx isn't what...
pix11.com
MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD
CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
Woman surrenders after Manhattan roommate stabbed to death in fight over loud music
A woman who stabbed her roommate to death for playing music too loud in their Manhattan shelter turned herself in on Tuesday, police said.
fox5ny.com
Rampant theft strains Bronx retailers
The Adams administration is looking to craft a strategic plan to combat retail theft across the five boroughs. Theft is up across the city. But in the Bronx, businesses and the local economy are being especially devastated by crime.
Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC
One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said. Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with...
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James expected to plead guilty on Jan. 3
NEW YORK - Frank James, the man accused of shooting 10 people on an N train earlier this year is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him on January 3, 2023, according to authorities. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York made the announcement...
Man brutally beats MTA dispatcher with hammer, hides under train at Chelsea station
A crazed man bashed an MTA worker in the head with a hammer at a Chelsea subway station early Tuesday morning and then hid under a train as police responded.
fox5ny.com
12-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for three suspects they say robbed a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint in the Bronx. The incident happened last Tuesday around 8:20 p.m. in front of 180 W. 167 St. in High Bridge. Police say the boy was approached by...
fox5ny.com
Teen arrested in connection with New Year's Day shooting of NYPD officer
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the New Year's Day shooting of an off-duty officer who was sleeping in his car between shifts at the 25th Precinct in East Harlem when he was struck by a bullet. According to police,...
fox5ny.com
Legal Aid: NYPD must account for evidence destroyed in fire
NEW YORK - Last week, a massive fire destroyed a warehouse in Brooklyn where the NYPD stored decades of evidence. "Why are you storing such important evidence in a rickety old building?" Legal Aid Society attorney Elizabeth Felber said. The loss of that evidence could affect cases and people The...
fox5ny.com
NYC council member’s home targeted by anti-drag protesters
NEW YORK - Protesters targeted New York City Council member Erik Bottcher's Hell's Kitchen home with demeaning graffiti and allegedly entered the building. Bottcher says that the building super called the police and two people were arrested for trespassing. Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! |...
fox5ny.com
Armed robbers terrorizing men in Queens
NEW YORK - Police in New York are looking for a group that is targeting men for violent robberies. Two incidents that took place on the same day are now connected. In the first incident, a 43-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at the corner of Totten Street and Utopia Parkway in Queens, when two men armed with guns in a vehicle pulled up behind him. They banged on his window and demanded he get out of the vehicle.
3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD
HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
Amateur bodybuilder stabbed man 16 times in Manhattan: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An amateur bodybuilder visiting New York City was convicted of stabbing the host of the apartment he was staying at 16 times, officials said Thursday. Geoffrey Tracy, now 30, stabbed the victim in the neck, shoulder, arms, chest, ribs and back in 2018. The victim was unarmed, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg […]
2 MTA employees assaulted at Times Square subway station
Two MTA workers were assaulted in a random attack at a Times Square subway station Sunday morning, police said.
