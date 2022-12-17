ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Man shot by NYC MTA worker was ticked off over spurned fist-bump, sources say

The 39-year-old straphanger who was shot by an MTA worker in Brooklyn on Tuesday night was allegedly angry that the transit employee blew him off when he tried to fist-bump, sources said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. at the Brooklyn R train station when Renaldo Gurrier tried to make the hand gesture to one of a pair of MTA workers, but the employee refused over COVID concerns, police sources said. Gurrier allegedly followed the men onto an R train, threatening to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press briefing about the incident at...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn, 10th in 2022

A domestic dispute in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn on Wednesday morning set off a wild chain of events that ended in a NYPD officer and a suspect getting shot. The incident is the 10th time a NYPD officer has been shot so far this year.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Homeless man arrested in fatal stabbing at NYC parking garage

NEW YORK - A homeless man has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in front of a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage, according to the NYPD. Police say the stabbing happened just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2022, at 350 West 42 St. 24-year-old Carlos Rosario of Brooklyn was found with a stab wound to his torso.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

MTA worker attacked with hammer

NEW YORK - A subway worker was hospitalized after he was attacked with a hammer in a Manhattan subway station early on Tuesday morning. The NYPD says it happened around 1:45 a.m. inside the W. 14th St. and 8th Ave. Subway Station in the West Village. A 29-year-old man walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rampant theft is devastating Bronx small businesses

NEW YORK - The Adams administration is looking to craft a strategic plan to combat retail theft across the five boroughs. Theft is up across the city. But in the Bronx, businesses and the local economy are being especially devastated by crime. Running a bodega in the Bronx isn't what...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD

CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Rampant theft strains Bronx retailers

The Adams administration is looking to craft a strategic plan to combat retail theft across the five boroughs. Theft is up across the city. But in the Bronx, businesses and the local economy are being especially devastated by crime.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

12-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for three suspects they say robbed a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint in the Bronx. The incident happened last Tuesday around 8:20 p.m. in front of 180 W. 167 St. in High Bridge. Police say the boy was approached by...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Legal Aid: NYPD must account for evidence destroyed in fire

NEW YORK - Last week, a massive fire destroyed a warehouse in Brooklyn where the NYPD stored decades of evidence. "Why are you storing such important evidence in a rickety old building?" Legal Aid Society attorney Elizabeth Felber said. The loss of that evidence could affect cases and people The...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC council member’s home targeted by anti-drag protesters

NEW YORK - Protesters targeted New York City Council member Erik Bottcher's Hell's Kitchen home with demeaning graffiti and allegedly entered the building. Bottcher says that the building super called the police and two people were arrested for trespassing. Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! |...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Armed robbers terrorizing men in Queens

NEW YORK - Police in New York are looking for a group that is targeting men for violent robberies. Two incidents that took place on the same day are now connected. In the first incident, a 43-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at the corner of Totten Street and Utopia Parkway in Queens, when two men armed with guns in a vehicle pulled up behind him. They banged on his window and demanded he get out of the vehicle.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD

HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Amateur bodybuilder stabbed man 16 times in Manhattan: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An amateur bodybuilder visiting New York City was convicted of stabbing the host of the apartment he was staying at 16 times, officials said Thursday. Geoffrey Tracy, now 30, stabbed the victim in the neck, shoulder, arms, chest, ribs and back in 2018. The victim was unarmed, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

