ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
wrestletalk.com
Matt Riddle Breaks Silence Following WWE Suspension Rumors
WWE star Matt Riddle was written off of WWE television back on the December 5 episode of Raw. Riddle was stretchered out following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the show, with WWE announcing that he would be out of action for six weeks. A report then emerged from Cassidy...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced
WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Set New Record Against The Usos
The Usos are definitely one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. They faced up against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW last night. By defeating The Usos for the second time during their historic reigns as champions, the two RAW stars set a new milestone.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Jeff Hardy’s Status
Jeff Hardy reunited with his brother Matt earlier this year in AEW, but unfortunately their reunion was cut short when Jeff was arrested for DUI and then suspended. During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast Matt Hardy shared an update on his brother and he noted that the former WWE Champion is doing exactly what he needs to do.
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
13-time WWE Champion provides update on his health moving forward
While the New Day are currently in the midst of a serious resurgence as the new and reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, winning the belts at Deadl1ne off of Pretty Deadly and successfully defending them for the first time on television against the duo of Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, the high-flying, fun-loving, Booty-Os hawking faction hasn’t quite been whole, as their biggest member, appropriately named Big E, has been on the shelf with a serious neck injury. Laid out on an episode of SmackDown by Brawling Brute Ridge Holland back in March, Big E suffered a broken neck with “fractures to his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae,” according to ESPN, and had to begin serious physical therapy with no guarantee he’d ever wrestle again.
PWMania
Geraldo Rivera Allegedly Hired People to Break Into Vince McMahon’s Residence During Steroid Scandal
Ric Flair’s podcast has become more unfiltered in recent weeks as he has been very blunt about certain people in the wrestling industry, including Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross. On the most recent “To Be The Man” podcast, Flair was asked what he thinks about Vince McMahon’s desire to return to WWE. He said some interesting things about Geraldo Rivera in his response. What Flair said has reportedly never been stated publicly before, and nothing has been reported to back up the claims. In 1992, Rivera covered the WWF scandals, including an episode in which Rita Chatterton appeared to accuse McMahon of rape.
stillrealtous.com
Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look
It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
nodq.com
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
PWMania
Video: WWE Superstars Leave Triple H Christmas Gifts in New Commercial
In a new CashApp Christmas commercial, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H receives a few gifts. WWE and CashApp have released a new ad in which Alpha Academy asks The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present, as seen in the video below. The Miz then attempts to enlist the help of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley to pay for the gift.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on Big Return For Tonight’s WWE RAW
According to reports, the former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, will soon return to WWE. The former NXT North American Champion has been linked to rumors that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wants to bring him back to the company, but according to Fightful Select, talent now believes he is on the way back, with one source speculating that he could return to WWE very soon.
PWMania
Ric Flair Slams Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross Again, Claims Scott Steiner Didn’t Take a Drug Test in WCW
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed the feedback he received regarding his comments about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on the most recent episode of the “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair said:. “Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross and I’ve seen him...
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
