Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Augusta Free Press
Tony Bennett searching for answers as to how to get #6 Virginia back on track
I’d put Virginia’s November up against anybody else’s in the country. UVA scored 86 points in a win over Baylor, then two days later beat a talented Illinois team. The Cavaliers closed out the month with a come-from-behind win at Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls at Duke, 12-game winning streak snapped
In a matchup of two of the more underrated teams in women’s hoops, Duke walked away with the W, knocking off previously unbeaten Virginia, 70-56, on Wednesday. Duke (11-1, 1-0 ACC) led 38-26 at the break, and maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half. Virginia (12-1,...
Augusta Free Press
Liberty drops Boca Raton Bowl to Toledo, 21-19: Flames flame out with fourth loss in a row
Bowl games don’t matter, games sponsored by companies named RoofClaim.com matter even less, but anyway, Liberty lost its game, 21-19, to Toledo, so now, at least, we can be done with having to report on bowl games. The Flames (8-5) finished the 2022 season with four losses in a...
Augusta Free Press
Freshman Isaac McKneely is stealing minutes: is Virginia’s iMac ready to be a starter?
My #TeamAFP colleageue, Scott German, asked me, during Saturday’s Virginia-Houston game, if it seemed like freshman guard Isaac McKneely has been getting more minutes of late. Yep. So let me ask you, he said. Whose minutes is he getting?. We both had the answer. Armaan Franklin’s. I just...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia planning to highlight low-rated football recruiting class in cool way
From the Much Ado About Nothing Department: Virginia Football is planning to introduce the Class of 2023 with a live show set to air on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. on the VirginiaSports.com website and the program’s Facebook page. And I know you don’t believe me when I say, I...
Augusta Free Press
Three in custody in connection with $115K jewelry theft from Harrisonburg Kohl’s
Three men stole more than $115,000 worth of jewelry from the Kohl’s in Harrisonburg last month. They’re now in custody, and that’s news, but seriously: $115,000 in jewelry at a Kohl’s?. According to Harrisonburg Police, a man went behind an unattended jewelry counter at the Kohl’s...
Augusta Free Press
UPDATE: Charlottesville man, Staunton woman in custody in Sunday 14th Street shooting
A man and a woman are in custody in connection with the shooting on 14th Street NW in Charlottesville early Sunday morning, but we still don’t have a lot of detail otherwise on what went down. Anthony Marcus Paige, 28, of Charlottesville, and Miriah Shavone Smith, 30, of Staunton,...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: New traffic patterns at two high-volume intersections
People coming back to Albemarle County for the holidays who haven’t been here for a while need to be aware of new traffic patterns at construction projects ongoing at two high-volume intersections. The diamond interchange project at U.S. 250-Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville at the 121 exit is the...
Augusta Free Press
Goodbye for now: Henderson plans return to Waynesboro City Council in 2024
Bobby Henderson’s current term on Waynesboro City Council ends on Dec. 31 – but in no way should you think that he’s done with politics or no longer invested in the future of the River City. While Henderson did not run for re-election in Ward C due...
Augusta Free Press
Snow, ice, flash freeze on the way; black ice possible through holiday weekend
The forecast for the next couple of days is shaping up, and snow, ice and a flash freeze are all possible from early Thursday morning through Friday afternoon in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid travel during the pending winter storm and black-ice...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County man honored as 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year
For Robert Saunders, whose family runs a wholesale nursery, orchard and farm market in Piney River, farming is in his blood. “My dad passed away in March 2022. He loved farming with a passion, which he instilled in his children and many others,” said Saunders, who this week was named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Person found dead with multiple gunshots in car in Barboursville area
A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide. Police say the investigation points to the incident...
Augusta Free Press
It’s apparently not too early to think through your Christmas tree recycling
We’re still a few days away from Christmas, but if you’re thinking about what to do with your Christmas tree next week, we’ve got you covered. Augusta County residents can recycle their trees beginning on Monday (for the Grinches out there who are particularly eager to move past Christmas) at convenience center sites in Churchville, Verona, Crimora, Sherando and and Mount Sidney.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton leader Carolyn Dull: ‘It was a privilege to help the city in any way I can’
Carolyn Dull’s tenure on Staunton City Council comes to a close this month after serving on Council since 2006 and serving as mayor from 2014 through 2020. She did not seek re-election in November. A resident of Staunton since she was six months old, she decided to serve when...
Augusta Free Press
Missing person: Augusta County searching for runaway juvenile
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Sunday at 7 p.m. in Stuarts Draft. Daurean Lee Sutton, 15, is 5’7”, 103 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a...
Augusta Free Press
Retired Buena Vista police chief charged with felony misuse of public funds
The former police chief in the City of Buena Vista, Richard Keith Hartman, has been charged with one count of felony misuse of public funds. Virginia State Police confirmed in a news release today that Hartman, 60, was arrested on Friday. Hartman had just retired from his job on Dec....
Augusta Free Press
Sam Hostetter on Waynesboro City Council: ‘I don’t have a vote anymore, I just have a voice’
Waynesboro City Council member Sam Hostetter’s time on Council is almost over with his four-year term set to expire at the end of the year. Hostetter lost his re-election bid in the River City to Republican challenger Jim Wood. Hostetter, an independent, felt that Waynesboro didn’t get a chance...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police make arrest in connection with reported package larcenies
A Stanardsville man is in custody in Albemarle County on charges related to a recent raft of thefts and package larcenies. And now, Albemarle County Police want to know if the man and his truck might have been involved in more of the same. William H. Kennedy, 50, was arrested...
