Related
16-year-old found shot to death in Harris County motel had been left there for days, deputies say
The teen, later identified by authorities as Tyrone Fiamahn, is believed to have been left dead in the room for several days.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
Situation 'resolved peacefully' after heavy police activity at Baytown Home Depot, officers say
An employee told Eyewitness News that a man was in distress, but no one else was in danger.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN KILLED IN THREE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 290
A Brenham man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Highway 290 West. DPS reports the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Shady Acres Lane, between Brenham and Burton. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway...
mocomotive.com
Daycare employee charged with indecency with a child in Montgomery County, authorities say
CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — A daycare employee in Montgomery County has been arrested and is facing an indecency with a child charge. Dennis Michiel McDaniel, 31, is being held on a $250,000 bond. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail. Authorities say he had access to numerous children…
mocomotive.com
FORD PICKUP CRASHES AND BURSTS INTO FLAMES DRIVER CRITICAL TRUCK MELTED
At about 9:15 pm Friday South Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to the 2300 block of Old Ox in Spring for a major accident. Moments later other calls started to come in from several blocks down the street reporting a major ac…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/ford-pickup-crashes-and-bursts-into-flames-driver-critical-truck-melted/
Update: City of Baytown gives all-clear after police activity reported at Home Depot
BAYTOWN, Texas — UPDATE: Baytown has given the all-clear. At this point, no other details are available. The city of Baytown is asking the public to avoid the Home Depot on Garth Road near Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road due to a heavy police presence. No other details have been...
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police
HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
Expect downtown street closures as City of Houston conducts full-scale active shooter training
The exercise will allow first responders and city employees to experience a simulated real-world active shooter event. See which streets will be impacted if you're headed to downtown.
mocomotive.com
Sentencing in deadly hit and run
A Navasota man, Matthew Brian Davis, age 37, who fled the scene of a deadly accident was sentenced to over a decade in prison by a Montgomery County Jury Thursday, Dec. 8. Davis, who was an unlicensed and uninsured driver, pled guilty to Accident involving Personal Injury or Death. His request for probation was denied after the jury heard evidence of Davis having a long history of being ticketed for illegally driving commercial vehicles, failing to pay child support.
mocomotive.com
New road off FM 2090 to ease gridlock, Montgomery County officials say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County officials say a new road near Splendora High School will help with gridlock in the area by increasing mobility south to Texas 242. Montgomery County commissioners approved on Dec. 13 an agreement with Municipal Utility District 13…
mocomotive.com
WOULD BE THIEF BREAKS INTO POLICE TRAINING FACILITY
Recently the former Keefer Crossing School in New Caney was taken over by Montgomery County and is now used as a police training facility for active shooting incidents. For the fourth time in the past week cameras and alarms were once again…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/would-be-thief-breaks-into-police-training-facility/
mocomotive.com
Driver in stolen vehicle sends police on pursuit before being arrested in Montgomery Co., deputies say
SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man has been arrested after reportedly sending police on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle in Montgomery County. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers located a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning along Interstate 45. Authorities say when they attempted to stop the vehicle,…
KHOU
60 antique, classic cars destroyed in auto shop fire in SW Houston
At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire. Uptown Automotive services antique and classic cars.
mocomotive.com
10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County
Montgomery County’s Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/19/22
IN SHELTER – A361675. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. FEMALE – 6.00 GRAY / BLACK AUST SHEPHERD / SHIBA INU. This animal has…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-19-22/
fox26houston.com
Harris County law enforcement reaches out to homeless before arctic blast
As much of southeast Texas prepared for freezing temperatures, the Harris County Sheriff's Homeless Outreach team has been going into the streets to make sure those experiencing homelessness know there are resources available. FOX 26's Gabby Hart reports more on what law enforcement is doing to help.
Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station
HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
cw39.com
2 men shot at gas station in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a double shooting at a gas station in north Houston. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the 7600 block of Jensen Drive near East Crosstimbers Street. One victim was dropped off by a car at Houston Fire Station No. 34. It’s...
1 person shot during altercation with officers on METRORail light train near Midtown, HPD says
According to preliminary info by police, two officers initially stopped the suspect for unknown reasons before a fight broke out that spilled onto the train.
Comments / 0