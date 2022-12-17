ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN KILLED IN THREE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 290

A Brenham man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Highway 290 West. DPS reports the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Shady Acres Lane, between Brenham and Burton. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway...
BRENHAM, TX
mocomotive.com

FORD PICKUP CRASHES AND BURSTS INTO FLAMES DRIVER CRITICAL TRUCK MELTED

At about 9:15 pm Friday South Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to the 2300 block of Old Ox in Spring for a major accident. Moments later other calls started to come in from several blocks down the street reporting a major ac…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/ford-pickup-crashes-and-bursts-into-flames-driver-critical-truck-melted/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police

HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Sentencing in deadly hit and run

A Navasota man, Matthew Brian Davis, age 37, who fled the scene of a deadly accident was sentenced to over a decade in prison by a Montgomery County Jury Thursday, Dec. 8. Davis, who was an unlicensed and uninsured driver, pled guilty to Accident involving Personal Injury or Death. His request for probation was denied after the jury heard evidence of Davis having a long history of being ticketed for illegally driving commercial vehicles, failing to pay child support.
NAVASOTA, TX
mocomotive.com

WOULD BE THIEF BREAKS INTO POLICE TRAINING FACILITY

Recently the former Keefer Crossing School in New Caney was taken over by Montgomery County and is now used as a police training facility for active shooting incidents. For the fourth time in the past week cameras and alarms were once again…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/would-be-thief-breaks-into-police-training-facility/
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County

Montgomery County’s Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/19/22

IN SHELTER – A361675. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. FEMALE – 6.00 GRAY / BLACK AUST SHEPHERD / SHIBA INU. This animal has…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-19-22/
Community Impact Houston

Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station

HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

2 men shot at gas station in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a double shooting at a gas station in north Houston. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the 7600 block of Jensen Drive near East Crosstimbers Street. One victim was dropped off by a car at Houston Fire Station No. 34. It’s...
HOUSTON, TX

