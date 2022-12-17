ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne retirement community to host veterans appreciation dinner

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Primrose Retirement Community of Cheyenne announced it will host a Veterans appreciation dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The dinner will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the center, located at 1530 Dorothy Lane. RSVPs must be made by Friday, Dec. 23 to Christine...
CHEYENNE, WY
City of Cheyenne announces Christmas trash, recycling schedule

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is as follows. Trash and recycling pickup will remain as scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23. Residents are asked to have their trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m. In...
CHEYENNE, WY
City of Cheyenne welcomes new manager for Botanic Gardens

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne welcomed Scott Aker as the new manager for the city’s Botanic Gardens. Aker joined the city on Oct. 31 as a transplant from the “National Capital Region,” a region which encompasses the District of Columbia and some counties in Maryland and Virginia.
CHEYENNE, WY
The city of Cheyenne prepares for a cold snap this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a cold snap coming later this week, we spoke to officials about what they are doing to prepare for the weather ahead. First responders are gearing up for the cold weather. The Laramie County Sheriff’s office is ensuring deputies are prepared to help...
CHEYENNE, WY
Comea House and Resource Center faces challenges in freezing weather

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With freezing temperatures to hit Cheyenne in the next few hours, Comea House Resource Center is preparing to confront unruly people seeking shelter. Located at 1504 Stinson Ave., Comea serves as a shelter and resource center to the city’s homeless population. Under warmer weather conditions, it is a sober facility housing more than 100 residents enrolled in one of the center’s several recovery programs for issues including alcohol abuse and homelessness.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Library joins closures due to freezing temperatures, strong winds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library has announced that it will be closing at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 21, due to expected freezing weather and subzero windchills. The library announced the early closure on social media as Cheyenne was experiencing its high temperature of the day at 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Temperatures are expected to fall quickly this afternoon to zero by 5 p.m., the forecast says.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie County Community College newspaper available for free online

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Community College announced on Facebook on Tuesday that its award-winning student newspaper, Wingspan, is available online for free. Resulting from a collaboration between the college and the Wyoming State Library, 119 Wingspan issues, dating from Oct. 16, 2000, to May 12, 2021, are freely available in the Wyoming Digital Newspapers Collection.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities recommends tips to avoid frozen pipes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With temperatures expected to drop below zero this week, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities announced several recommendations to avoid frozen and broken water pipes. Tips for preventing frozen pipes include:. Insulating pipes that may be vulnerable to the cold. Using heat tape on exposed water...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes

With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
CHEYENNE, WY
Registration open for upcoming Youth Co-Rec Volleyball

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Registration for the upcoming Youth Co-Rec Volleyball program is open until Jan. 12, 2023. Teamwork, fundamentals, and friendly competition are being served up this spring for the upcoming program. This program is open for boys and girls in fourth through sixth grade. Late registration will run...
CHEYENNE, WY
Obituaries: Hamill-Waln; Ourada

Ruth Hamill-Waln: May 14, 1946 – October 20, 2022. Ruth Hamill-Waln, 76, of Cheyenne, died on Oct. 20, 2022, in Cheyenne. She was born on May 14, 1946 in Cheyenne. Ruth was a nurses aid, CNA, some construction, house keeping, stay at home mom, and just a lot of other odd jobs to help support the family.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming marks beginning of Hannukah with celebration in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — To mark the beginning of Hannukah, which is observed for eight nights and days, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and First Lady Gordon hosted a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at the State Capitol Building this morning in Cheyenne. Hannukah began last night at sundown and ends the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Obituaries: Humphrey; Powell; Stone

Austin G. Humphrey: July 4, 1990 – December 9, 2022. Austin passed away at his home in Burns, Wyoming on December 9, 2022. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 4, 1990 to Michael and Alice Humphrey. When you are born on the 4th of July, you are...
BURNS, WY

