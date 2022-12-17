Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Cheyenne retirement community to host veterans appreciation dinner
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Primrose Retirement Community of Cheyenne announced it will host a Veterans appreciation dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The dinner will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the center, located at 1530 Dorothy Lane. RSVPs must be made by Friday, Dec. 23 to Christine...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne announces Christmas trash, recycling schedule
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is as follows. Trash and recycling pickup will remain as scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23. Residents are asked to have their trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m. In...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne welcomes new manager for Botanic Gardens
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne welcomed Scott Aker as the new manager for the city’s Botanic Gardens. Aker joined the city on Oct. 31 as a transplant from the “National Capital Region,” a region which encompasses the District of Columbia and some counties in Maryland and Virginia.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The city of Cheyenne prepares for a cold snap this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a cold snap coming later this week, we spoke to officials about what they are doing to prepare for the weather ahead. First responders are gearing up for the cold weather. The Laramie County Sheriff’s office is ensuring deputies are prepared to help...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Arctic Blast-A-Palooza Update: Cheyenne Drops 30 Degrees In Less Than An Hour
The Arctic blast has almost hit all areas of Wyoming as of 2:30pm. Temperatures at Cowboy State Daily’s home office in Cheyenne have plunged drastically. It was 41 degrees in Cheyenne at noon and 25 degrees at 1pm in Cheyenne. The temperature one hour later — at 2pm —...
capcity.news
Comea House and Resource Center faces challenges in freezing weather
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With freezing temperatures to hit Cheyenne in the next few hours, Comea House Resource Center is preparing to confront unruly people seeking shelter. Located at 1504 Stinson Ave., Comea serves as a shelter and resource center to the city’s homeless population. Under warmer weather conditions, it is a sober facility housing more than 100 residents enrolled in one of the center’s several recovery programs for issues including alcohol abuse and homelessness.
cowboystatedaily.com
Remarkable 24,000 Photo Archive By Wyoming Woman Shows Life On The Frontier In Early 20th Century
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The images are crystal clear. A young boy balancing a cat on his head. An emaciated man recovering from the Spanish flu epidemic. A woman brushing her ankle-length hair. Sisters peering over a wooden fence. These photographs are just a fragment...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Airport announces flight times
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Regional Airport announced its scheduled flight times for the month of January.
capcity.news
Laramie County Library joins closures due to freezing temperatures, strong winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library has announced that it will be closing at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 21, due to expected freezing weather and subzero windchills. The library announced the early closure on social media as Cheyenne was experiencing its high temperature of the day at 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Temperatures are expected to fall quickly this afternoon to zero by 5 p.m., the forecast says.
capcity.news
Laramie County Community College newspaper available for free online
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Community College announced on Facebook on Tuesday that its award-winning student newspaper, Wingspan, is available online for free. Resulting from a collaboration between the college and the Wyoming State Library, 119 Wingspan issues, dating from Oct. 16, 2000, to May 12, 2021, are freely available in the Wyoming Digital Newspapers Collection.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities recommends tips to avoid frozen pipes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With temperatures expected to drop below zero this week, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities announced several recommendations to avoid frozen and broken water pipes. Tips for preventing frozen pipes include:. Insulating pipes that may be vulnerable to the cold. Using heat tape on exposed water...
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes
With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
capcity.news
Registration open for upcoming Youth Co-Rec Volleyball
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Registration for the upcoming Youth Co-Rec Volleyball program is open until Jan. 12, 2023. Teamwork, fundamentals, and friendly competition are being served up this spring for the upcoming program. This program is open for boys and girls in fourth through sixth grade. Late registration will run...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Hamill-Waln; Ourada
Ruth Hamill-Waln: May 14, 1946 – October 20, 2022. Ruth Hamill-Waln, 76, of Cheyenne, died on Oct. 20, 2022, in Cheyenne. She was born on May 14, 1946 in Cheyenne. Ruth was a nurses aid, CNA, some construction, house keeping, stay at home mom, and just a lot of other odd jobs to help support the family.
buckrail.com
Wyoming marks beginning of Hannukah with celebration in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — To mark the beginning of Hannukah, which is observed for eight nights and days, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and First Lady Gordon hosted a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at the State Capitol Building this morning in Cheyenne. Hannukah began last night at sundown and ends the...
Temperature drops 32 degrees in 9 minutes! Arctic front headed to Colorado
"Heads up eastern Colorado," says the National Weather Service, with a wild cold front on the way to the state. According to the service, as the cold front swept through Cheyenne, Wyoming this afternoon, the temperature dropped from 43 degrees to 11 degrees in just nine minutes, with the wind chill dropping from 35 degrees to -8 degrees.
capcity.news
Multiple hazard warnings in effect as life-threatening Arctic cold front bears down on Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It might be around 39 degrees in Cheyenne now, but the temperature is expected to quickly plummet into subzero territory today as dangerously cold air moves through Wyoming. “Latest surface observations indicate the leading edge of the brutally cold arctic airmass from just south of Alliance,...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Humphrey; Powell; Stone
Austin G. Humphrey: July 4, 1990 – December 9, 2022. Austin passed away at his home in Burns, Wyoming on December 9, 2022. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 4, 1990 to Michael and Alice Humphrey. When you are born on the 4th of July, you are...
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing Wind Chill Warnings Starting Wednesday Night
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated information on a blast of extremely cold temperatures and severe wind chills that are expected to hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting Wednesday night. Cheyenne, Laramie and most of southeast Wyoming are now facing Wind Chill Warnings, as...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol Urges Drivers To Stay Home, Shares Video Showing They Can’t See Anything
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the bone-chilling temperatures and howling winds didn’t make it an easy decision not to venture out Wednesday night in Wyoming, maybe this will. The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video showing just how hazardous the weather is. Visibility? None.
