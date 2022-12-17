Sam Bankman-Fried Will Now Surrender Himself for Extradition Before Bahamian Court Monday: Source

Read full article on original website
Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, pleads guilty to charges that carry up to 110 years in prison following FTX collapse
Both Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their guilty pleas.
FTX's Gary Wang, Alameda's Caroline Ellison Plead Guilty to Federal Charges, Cooperating With Prosecutors
FTX co-founder Gary Wang and former Alameda Research co-CEO Caroline Ellison both pleaded guilty to federal charges in the Southern District of New York. Simultaneously, both the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission released civil complaints against them. Ellison, 28, and Wang, 29, become the second and...
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Migrants journey across Rio Grande into the US as Texas increases military border presence: photos
As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the Southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred. Braving freezing temperatures, fast moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied b their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the U.S. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
It’s Time For Democrats To Get Serious About Injunctions
Republican-appointed judges have routinely and systematically overruled Biden’s agenda through their unrestrained use of nationwide injunctions. It’s time for it to end.
An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars
After being arrested for creating antigovernment propaganda in 2010, the Iranian director Jafar Panahi was banned from making films for 20 years
Mass. Doctor Arrested, Accused of Punching Officer During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
A Massachusetts doctor who allegedly punched a police officer during the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, appeared in federal court in Boston Tuesday on charges including felony civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, according to the Department of Justice.
New Bill Will Force Twitter, TikTok and Other Social Media Platforms to Increase Transparency by Sharing Internal Data
Senators introduced the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act to increase transparency in social media companies' business practices. The bill follows another introduced by lawmakers to ban TikTok in the United States. If passed, the legislation would require social media platforms to share certain privacy-protected data with researchers. A bipartisan group...
