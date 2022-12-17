Read full article on original website
Related
‘Firefly Lane’ Stars on Their Friendship On and Offscreen and Eerie Connections: ‘It’s Like I’m Watching a Version of Myself’
Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl and their younger counterparts in the Netflix series tell TheWrap about developing their dynamic
Mike Hodges, ‘Croupier’ and ‘Get Carter’ Director, Dies at 90
Mike Hodges, British director known for “Croupier,” “Flash Gordon,” and “Get Carter,” has died. He was 90. Hodges’ good friend Mike Kaplan and producer of “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead” confirmed the director’s death to multiple media outlets.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0