Trenesha Biggers, known best to wrestling fans as Rhaka Khan, was on the list of El Paso’s most wanted fugitives in August 2019 after being accused of facilitating an aggravated kidnapping of her children. Then following her arrest, her trial date would be moved over half a dozen times due to worldwide events causing a backlog in the legal system. Now though, with her trial date of December 14th having come and gone with her no-showing court, a warrant for her arrest has been issued.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO